Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Specialist Food & Drink Retailers - UK - March 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Specialist food and drink retailers have enjoyed two years of growth, but rising inflation and successful turnaround strategies implemented by the supermarkets make for a challenging time ahead. Specialists can ensure their appeal extends beyond price by delivering a shopping experience that helps articulate their expertise while highlighting the transparency of their supply chain.”

–    Thomas Slide, Retail Analyst

This report will cover the following areas:

  • AmazonFresh is offering a new way into e-commerce for specialists
  • The risk from inflation

US $2,478.79 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Two strong years of growth but tough times ahead
              • Figure 1: Market size and forecast: retail sales of specialist food and drink retailers (Excl. VAT), 2011-21
            • Bakers/Confectioners grow while butchers decline
              • Figure 2: Estimated share of total sales through specialist food and drink retailers, 2015
            • Food deflation continues in 2016
              • Figure 3: CPI annual rate of change, 2011-16
            • Meat accounts for the largest share of consumer spending on food
              • Figure 4: Share of total household expenditure on food, by product category, 2012-16
            • Companies, brands and innovation
              • Greggs sidesteps a declining category by shifting focus
                • Few chains of butchers
                  • AmazonFresh gives specialists a new route to market
                    • The consumer
                      • Nearly two thirds shop at specialists
                        • Figure 5: Specialist retailers used in the last three months, December 2016
                      • Quality and discovery the key drivers
                        • Figure 6: Reasons for shopping at specialists, December 2016
                      • Butchers should leverage their position at the heart of the community
                        • Figure 7: How they view selected specialist food and drink retailers, December 2016
                      • Britishness an important factor
                        • Figure 8: Factors important when buying food and drink, December 2016
                      • Quality is important for health
                        • Figure 9: Attitudes towards food and drink, December 2016
                      • What we think

                      • Issues and Insights

                        • AmazonFresh is offering a new way into e-commerce for specialists
                          • The facts
                            • Implications
                              • The risk from inflation
                                • The facts
                                  • The implications

                                  • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                    • Two years of growth but challenging times ahead
                                      • Bakeries, confectionery shops and off-licences see strongest growth
                                        • Number of enterprises falls for fifth year in a row
                                          • Deflation continues through 2016
                                            • Consumer confidence stays strong

                                            • Market Size and Forecast

                                              • Consecutive years of growth for the specialists…
                                                • …but tougher times could be ahead
                                                  • Figure 10: Market size and forecast: retail sales of specialist food and drink retailers (Excl. VAT), 2011-21
                                                  • Figure 11: Market size and forecast: Retail sales of specialist food and drink retailers (excl VAT), at current and constant prices, 2011-21
                                                • Forecast methodology

                                                • Market Segmentation

                                                    • Bakers/confectioners see strong growth
                                                      • Off-licences outperform the wider drinks industry
                                                        • Butchers’ sales fall between 2011 and 2015
                                                          • Figure 12: Turnover in the leading categories, 2011-15
                                                        • Enterprise numbers continue to fall
                                                          • Figure 13: Number of UK enterprises, by type of specialist food and drink retailer, 2011-15

                                                      • Market Drivers

                                                        • Food deflation throughout 2016
                                                            • Figure 14: CPI annual rate of change, January 2016-January 2017
                                                            • Figure 15: CPI, annual percentage change, by detailed product category (food), August 2016-January 2017
                                                          • Consumer spending on food and drink
                                                            • Figure 16: Annual % growth in consumer spending on food and drink, 2011-16
                                                            • Figure 17: Composition of consumer spending as a % of total spending on food, 2012-16
                                                          • Consumer confidence
                                                            • Figure 18: Consumers’ perceived financial health, January 2015-January 2017
                                                            • Figure 19: Trends in consumer sentiment for the coming year, January 2015-January 2017
                                                          • Supermarket price wars

                                                          • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                                            • Greggs repositions to avoid a declining category
                                                              • Few chains of butchers
                                                                • AmazonFresh gives specialists a new route to market
                                                                  • Chocolatiers the biggest advertisers of 2016
                                                                    • Holland & Barrett partners with Tesco

                                                                    • Competitive Strategies

                                                                        • Greggs repositions to avoid a declining category
                                                                          • Few large chains of butchers
                                                                            • A long tail of independents
                                                                              • Figure 20: Key financials of the leading food and drink specialist retailers, 2014-16
                                                                            • Greggs continues to expand
                                                                              • Holland & Barrett rolls out More stores
                                                                                • Thorntons’ store numbers continue to decline
                                                                                  • Figure 21: Outlet numbers for the leading store-based specialists, 2014-16

                                                                              • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                                                  • Chocolate retail brands battle it out online with Easter campaigns
                                                                                    • Home food and drink delivery services
                                                                                      • Figure 25: Selected leading UK specialist food and drink retailers: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2012-16
                                                                                    • Press attracts the greatest percentage of advertising spend
                                                                                      • Figure 26: Selected leading UK specialist food and drink retailers: % of recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, by media type, 2016
                                                                                    • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                                                    • Innovation and Launch Activity

                                                                                      • Bakeries and confectioners
                                                                                        • Butchers, greengrocers and farmers’ markets
                                                                                          • Health food stores
                                                                                            • Drinks retailers

                                                                                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                              • Nearly two thirds shop at specialists
                                                                                                • Specialists attract the young and affluent
                                                                                                  • Visits to specialists driven by quality and discovery
                                                                                                    • Young more persuaded by practical concerns
                                                                                                      • Butchers and bakeries seen as part of the community
                                                                                                        • British-made is a key driver when shopping for food and drink
                                                                                                          • Localism presents an opportunity for specialists

                                                                                                          • Specialist Food and Drink Retailers Used

                                                                                                            • Nearly two thirds shop at specialists
                                                                                                              • Figure 27: Specialist retailers used in the last three months, December 2016
                                                                                                            • Butchers have the oldest customer base
                                                                                                              • Figure 28: Specialist food and drink retailers used in the last three months, by average age and affluence, December 2016
                                                                                                            • Morrisons shoppers most likely to use specialists
                                                                                                              • Figure 29: Proportion of those doing the majority of their grocery shopping at the leading supermarkets who have visited any specialist food or drink retailer in the past three months, December 2016
                                                                                                            • Frequency of visits
                                                                                                              • Figure 30: How frequently they visit specialists, December 2016
                                                                                                            • Young visit more specialists
                                                                                                              • Figure 31: Repertoire of specialist food and drink retailers visited in the past three months, December 2016

                                                                                                          • Reasons for Shopping at Food and Drink Specialists

                                                                                                            • Trading on quality and excitement
                                                                                                                • Figure 32: Reasons for shopping at specialists, December 2016
                                                                                                              • Young more persuaded by practical concerns
                                                                                                                • Figure 33: Reasons for shopping at specialist food and drink retailers, by average age and socio economic group, December 2016
                                                                                                              • Reasons for shopping by specialist retailer used
                                                                                                                  • Figure 34: Attitudes towards shopping at specialists, by where they shop, December 2016

                                                                                                              • How They View Specialist Retailers

                                                                                                                • Butchers need to leverage their community credentials
                                                                                                                  • Figure 35: How they view selected specialist food and drink retailers, December 2016
                                                                                                                  • Figure 36: How they view selected specialist food and drink retailers, December 2016

                                                                                                              • Important Factors When Shopping for Food and Drink

                                                                                                                • British-made
                                                                                                                  • Figure 37: Factors important when buying food and drink, December 2016
                                                                                                                • Women are more concerned with welfare factors
                                                                                                                  • Figure 38: Factors important when buying food and drink, by gender, December 2016
                                                                                                                • Sugar concerns cross all social segments
                                                                                                                  • Figure 39: 1st rank factor important when shopping for food and drink, by profile, December 2016
                                                                                                                • Specialist shoppers prioritise local sourcing
                                                                                                                  • Figure 40: Factors important when buying food and drink to those who have shopped at specialist food and drink retailers in the last 3 months, December 2016
                                                                                                                  • Figure 41: Factors important when buying food and drink, percentage point difference from the average of all specialist shoppers, December 2016

                                                                                                              • Attitudes towards Shopping for Food and Drink

                                                                                                                • The importance of localism
                                                                                                                  • Figure 42: Attitudes towards food and drink, December 2016
                                                                                                                • Millennials are more concerned about sourcing information
                                                                                                                  • Figure 43: Any agreement with selected attitudes, percentage point difference from the average, by generation, December 2016
                                                                                                                • Attitudes of those who don’t shop at specialists
                                                                                                                  • Figure 44: Attitudes towards shopping for food and drink by those who haven’t shopped at a specialist food or drink retailer in the past three months, December 2016
                                                                                                                • Delicatessens and fishmongers appeal to those looking for cooking advice
                                                                                                                  • Figure 45: Attitudes towards shopping for food and drink, by the specialist they used in the last 3 months, December 2016

                                                                                                              • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                  • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                    • Consumer research methodology

                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Correspondence Analysis

                                                                                                                      • Methodology
                                                                                                                        • Figure 46: How they view selected specialist food and drink retailers, December 2016
                                                                                                                        • Figure 47: How they view selected specialist food and drink retailers, December 2016

                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                                                      • Forecast methodology

                                                                                                                      Companies Covered

                                                                                                                      To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                                      Specialist Food & Drink Retailers - UK - March 2017

                                                                                                                      US $2,478.79 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                                      Reports by region

                                                                                                                      About us

                                                                                                                      Registered office

                                                                                                                      Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                                                      11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                                                      Registered in England:
                                                                                                                      Number 1475918.

                                                                                                                      Contact us

                                                                                                                      MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                                                      • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd