Spectator Sports - UK - October 2017
“Live streaming shows growing potential to open spectator sports to a wider range of demographics, while stadium operators can turn to good old-fashioned atmosphere to help event attendance stand out from the leisure crowd.”
– David Walmsley, Senior Leisure Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Going back to basics helps stadiums stay ahead of screens
- Live streams and television – opportunity or threat?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Football drives up market value
- Figure 1: Forecast of consumer expenditure on sports event tickets, 2012-22
- Crowd numbers strong and rising
- Figure 2: UK spectator sports attendances, by leading segments, 2015-16
- Streaming’s rising tide
- Figure 3: Most-streamed television sports programmes, 2016
- The consumer
- Two thirds of adults watch live sport
- Figure 4: Experience of live sport, August 2017
- Tennis a strong second seed behind football favourite
- Figure 5: Sports watched live, August 2017
- Television for reach, mobile for depth
- Figure 6: Methods of watching live sport, August 2017
- The ultimate loyalty scheme
- Figure 7: Frequency of watching live sport, August 2017
- There’s nothing like being there
- Figure 8: Appeal of live event attendance, August 2017
- Big savings from small screens
- Figure 9: Appeal of live sports broadcasts, August 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Going back to basics helps stadiums stay ahead of screens
- The facts
- The implications
- Live streams and television – opportunity or threat?
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Football drives up market value
- Crowd numbers strong and rising
- Targets for ticketing led by value and cost
- Streaming’s rising tide
- New formats to draw new crowds
Market Size and Forecast
- Football up front as market kicks on
- Figure 10: Consumer expenditure on sports event tickets, 2012-22
- Forecast
- Figure 11: Forecast of consumer expenditure on sports event tickets, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
Market Segmentation
- Crowd numbers strong and rising
- Figure 12: UK spectator sport attendances, by leading segments, 2014-16
- Football
- Figure 13: English league football attendances, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 14: English league football attendances, by division, 2012/13-2016/17
- Horseracing
- Figure 15: Horseracing attendances, 2013-17
- Cricket
- Figure 16: International and first-class cricket attendances, 2013-17
- Rugby union
- Figure 17: Premiership rugby union attendances, 2012/13-2016/17
- Rugby league
- Figure 18: Super League attendances, 2013-17
- Tennis
- Figure 19: UK tennis tournament attendances, 2013-17
- Figure 20: UK tennis attendances, by tournament, 2013-17
- Golf
- Figure 21: Major UK golf tournament attendances, 2013-17
Market Drivers
- Cost and value frame ticket pricing debate
- Figure 22: Highest and lowest ticket prices at selected UK sports events, 2017
- More investment in new facilities
- Figure 23: English league football clubs’ expenditure on stadia and other facilities, 2014/15-2015/16
- Major events keep on coming
- Figure 24: Major world and continental sports events to be staged in the UK, 2018-21
- Streaming model holds water as TV audiences stagnate
- Figure 25: Most-streamed television sports programmes, 2016
- Artificial intelligence and virtual reality bring the stadium to the fans
Launch Activity and Innovation
- New formats seek new audiences
- Make the jersey your own
- Mobile ticketing opens new marketing channels
- Standing out from the crowd
- Making a date with long-distance lovers
- Big match experience
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Two thirds of adults watch live sport
- Tennis a strong second seed behind football favourite
- Television for reach, mobile for depth
- Loyalty breeds commitment
- Oh, what an atmosphere!
- Big savings from the small screen
Sports Fans
- Major events pull in the crowds
- Figure 26: Experience of live sport, August 2017
- New media experiences for those priced out of the stadium
- Figure 27: Experience of live sport, by gross household income and socio-economic status, August 2017
Most Popular Sports
- Football and tennis make it a two-horse race
- Figure 28: Sports watched live, August 2017
- Youth versus experience
- Figure 29: Sports watched live, by age, August 2017
Experience of Live Sport
- As seen on TV
- Figure 30: Methods of watching live sport, August 2017
- Social sport as family time
- Figure 31: Methods of watching live sport, by parental status, August 2017
Frequency of Watching
- The ultimate loyalty scheme
- Figure 32: Frequency of watching live sport, August 2017
- Power of stadium and streaming beats reach of TV
- Figure 33: Frequency of watching live sport, by methods of watching live sport, August 2017
Promoting Event Attendance
- There’s nothing like being there
- Figure 34: Appeal of live event attendance, August 2017
- Authentic experiences to bridge the generation gap
- Figure 35: Appeal of live event attendance, August 2017
Attitudes towards Live Broadcast Sport
- Cutting cords, cutting costs
- Figure 36: Appeal of live sports broadcasting, August 2017
- A confluence of online interests surfaces around the stream
- Figure 37: Appeal of live sports broadcasting, by method of viewing, August 2017
Appendix
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Fan chart forecast
- Figure 38: Forecast of consumer expenditure on sports event tickets, 2017-22
