Spectator Sports - UK - October 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Live streaming shows growing potential to open spectator sports to a wider range of demographics, while stadium operators can turn to good old-fashioned atmosphere to help event attendance stand out from the leisure crowd.”
– David Walmsley, Senior Leisure Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas:

  • Going back to basics helps stadiums stay ahead of screens
  • Live streams and television – opportunity or threat?

US $2,672.70 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Football drives up market value
              • Figure 1: Forecast of consumer expenditure on sports event tickets, 2012-22
            • Crowd numbers strong and rising
              • Figure 2: UK spectator sports attendances, by leading segments, 2015-16
            • Streaming’s rising tide
              • Figure 3: Most-streamed television sports programmes, 2016
            • The consumer
              • Two thirds of adults watch live sport
                • Figure 4: Experience of live sport, August 2017
              • Tennis a strong second seed behind football favourite
                • Figure 5: Sports watched live, August 2017
              • Television for reach, mobile for depth
                • Figure 6: Methods of watching live sport, August 2017
              • The ultimate loyalty scheme
                • Figure 7: Frequency of watching live sport, August 2017
              • There’s nothing like being there
                • Figure 8: Appeal of live event attendance, August 2017
              • Big savings from small screens
                • Figure 9: Appeal of live sports broadcasts, August 2017
              • What we think

              • Issues and Insights

                • Going back to basics helps stadiums stay ahead of screens
                  • The facts
                    • The implications
                      • Live streams and television – opportunity or threat?
                        • The facts
                          • The implications

                          • The Market – What You Need to Know

                            • Football drives up market value
                              • Crowd numbers strong and rising
                                • Targets for ticketing led by value and cost
                                  • Streaming’s rising tide
                                    • New formats to draw new crowds

                                    • Market Size and Forecast

                                      • Football up front as market kicks on
                                        • Figure 10: Consumer expenditure on sports event tickets, 2012-22
                                      • Forecast
                                        • Figure 11: Forecast of consumer expenditure on sports event tickets, 2012-22
                                      • Forecast methodology

                                      • Market Segmentation

                                        • Crowd numbers strong and rising
                                          • Figure 12: UK spectator sport attendances, by leading segments, 2014-16
                                        • Football
                                          • Figure 13: English league football attendances, 2012/13-2016/17
                                          • Figure 14: English league football attendances, by division, 2012/13-2016/17
                                        • Horseracing
                                          • Figure 15: Horseracing attendances, 2013-17
                                        • Cricket
                                          • Figure 16: International and first-class cricket attendances, 2013-17
                                        • Rugby union
                                          • Figure 17: Premiership rugby union attendances, 2012/13-2016/17
                                        • Rugby league
                                          • Figure 18: Super League attendances, 2013-17
                                        • Tennis
                                          • Figure 19: UK tennis tournament attendances, 2013-17
                                          • Figure 20: UK tennis attendances, by tournament, 2013-17
                                        • Golf
                                          • Figure 21: Major UK golf tournament attendances, 2013-17

                                      • Market Drivers

                                        • Cost and value frame ticket pricing debate
                                            • Figure 22: Highest and lowest ticket prices at selected UK sports events, 2017
                                          • More investment in new facilities
                                              • Figure 23: English league football clubs’ expenditure on stadia and other facilities, 2014/15-2015/16
                                            • Major events keep on coming
                                                • Figure 24: Major world and continental sports events to be staged in the UK, 2018-21
                                              • Streaming model holds water as TV audiences stagnate
                                                  • Figure 25: Most-streamed television sports programmes, 2016
                                                • Artificial intelligence and virtual reality bring the stadium to the fans

                                                • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                  • New formats seek new audiences
                                                    • Make the jersey your own
                                                      • Mobile ticketing opens new marketing channels
                                                        • Standing out from the crowd
                                                          • Making a date with long-distance lovers
                                                            • Big match experience

                                                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                              • Two thirds of adults watch live sport
                                                                • Tennis a strong second seed behind football favourite
                                                                  • Television for reach, mobile for depth
                                                                    • Loyalty breeds commitment
                                                                      • Oh, what an atmosphere!
                                                                        • Big savings from the small screen

                                                                        • Sports Fans

                                                                          • Major events pull in the crowds
                                                                            • Figure 26: Experience of live sport, August 2017
                                                                          • New media experiences for those priced out of the stadium
                                                                              • Figure 27: Experience of live sport, by gross household income and socio-economic status, August 2017

                                                                          • Most Popular Sports

                                                                            • Football and tennis make it a two-horse race
                                                                              • Figure 28: Sports watched live, August 2017
                                                                            • Youth versus experience
                                                                                • Figure 29: Sports watched live, by age, August 2017

                                                                            • Experience of Live Sport

                                                                              • As seen on TV
                                                                                  • Figure 30: Methods of watching live sport, August 2017
                                                                                • Social sport as family time
                                                                                    • Figure 31: Methods of watching live sport, by parental status, August 2017

                                                                                • Frequency of Watching

                                                                                  • The ultimate loyalty scheme
                                                                                      • Figure 32: Frequency of watching live sport, August 2017
                                                                                    • Power of stadium and streaming beats reach of TV
                                                                                      • Figure 33: Frequency of watching live sport, by methods of watching live sport, August 2017

                                                                                  • Promoting Event Attendance

                                                                                    • There’s nothing like being there
                                                                                        • Figure 34: Appeal of live event attendance, August 2017
                                                                                      • Authentic experiences to bridge the generation gap
                                                                                          • Figure 35: Appeal of live event attendance, August 2017

                                                                                      • Attitudes towards Live Broadcast Sport

                                                                                        • Cutting cords, cutting costs
                                                                                            • Figure 36: Appeal of live sports broadcasting, August 2017
                                                                                          • A confluence of online interests surfaces around the stream
                                                                                              • Figure 37: Appeal of live sports broadcasting, by method of viewing, August 2017

                                                                                          • Appendix

                                                                                            • Data sources
                                                                                              • Abbreviations
                                                                                                • Fan chart forecast
                                                                                                    • Figure 38: Forecast of consumer expenditure on sports event tickets, 2017-22

                                                                                                Spectator Sports - UK - October 2017

                                                                                                US $2,672.70 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                Reports by region

