Spirits/Mixed Drink - Canada - December 2016
"Mintel forecasts spirits sales to grow over the next five years with whisky and gin having led the charge in recent years. This growth has occurred as consumers look forward to innovation while also harkening to past eras for inspiration, such as the early 1960s serving as the milieu for earlier Mad Men episodes where Madison Avenue ‘ad execs’ stimulated their creative minds with a glass of Crown Royal whisky.
Much has also been written about the emergence of artisanal spirits, particularly under the umbrella of craft beer’s success. True, craft spirits are on the rise, yet while manufacturers should consider strategies to leverage what looks to be a growth opportunity, perspective is required. By comparison a relatively small share of Canadians factor in attributes related to artisanal craftsmanship in their choices of spirits. Rather, consumers seem more invested in considerations around flavour and brand. As such, as this Report recommends, artisanal claims should be tied to benefits around taste in order to engender broader appeal among Canada’s consumer base."
- Joel Gregoire, Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This report discusses the following key topics:
- Aging population can adversely impact category growth
- ‘Small batch’ offerings low on list of purchase influences
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Aging population can adversely impact category growth
- Figure 1: Percentage of Canadians who drank a spirit in the last three months, by age, October 2016
- ‘Small batch’ offerings low on list of purchase influences
- Figure 2: Top factors that influence purchase of spirits, October 2016
- The opportunities
- Nearly three quarters of Canadians drink spirits
- Figure 3: Percentage of Canadians who drank a spirit in the last three months, by gender and age, October 2016
- Flavour an important selection driver for women
- Figure 4: Select factors that influence purchase decisions of spirits, by gender, October 2016
- Younger Canadians show higher interest in experimentation
- Figure 5: Percentage of consumers who agree with select statements, 20-24s vs overall, October 2016
- Popularity of spirits among Chinese Canadians signals path for growth
- Figure 6: Any spirit consumption over the past three months, Chinese Canadians vs overall population, October 2016
- What it means
Market Size and Forecast
- Sales growth forecast for spirits
- Figure 7: Retail Canadian value sales and fan chart forecast of market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Retail Canadian volume sales and fan chart forecast of retail market, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Retail Canadian value sales and forecast of retail market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 10: Share of Canadian retail value sales, by spirit category (m Can), 2011-15
Market Factors
- Canada’s aging population likely to influence spirit consumption habits
- Figure 11: Population over 65 in Canada, historical and projected (% of total), 1971-2061
- Immigration fuelling Canada’s population growth
- Figure 12: Foreign-born share of population by G8 country and Australia
- New tax ‘stirring up’ the artisanal spirit industry in Ontario
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Whisky is the top seller in Canada
- Opportunity to “gin up” growth
- Investing in artisan distilleries a way for larger brands to capitalize on thinking small with minimal investment
What’s Hot?
- Whisky is the top seller in Canada
- Figure 13: Jack Daniel’s Watermelon Punch Whiskey Beverage, August 2015 (US)
- Figure 14: Fireball Cinnamon and Whisky Liqueur, November 2016 (Spain)
- Figure 15: Crown Royal Vanilla Flavoured Whisky Beverage, November 2016 (Canada)
- Figure 16: Whisky usage in the last three months, October 2016
What’s Next?
- Opportunity to “gin up” growth
- Figure 17: Gin-based beverage value sales, 2011-15
- Figure 18: TWC Berrypickers Strawberry Premium Gin, August 2016 (Spain)
- Figure 19: Rooibos Red Gin, August 2016 (South Africa) & Jinzu Gin, September 2016 (UK)
- Figure 20: Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin, July 2016 (UK)
- Looking beyond “booze” to stand out
- Investing in artisan distilleries a way for larger brands to capitalize on thinking small with minimal investment
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Three quarters of Canadians claim to drink spirits
- Flavour trumps all other considerations when choosing spirits
- Artisanal spirits hold limited appeal for Canadian consumers
- Health claims on spirits met with skepticism
Usage of Spirits
- Three quarters of Canadians claim to drink spirits
- Figure 21: Any spirit consumption over the past three months, by gender and age, October 2016
- Vodka, rum and whisky are the spirits of choice for Canadians
- Figure 22: Types of spirit consumed over the past three months, October 2016
- Figure 23: Types of spirits consumed over the past three months, frequent vs moderate drinkers, October 2016
- Gender and age impact where Canadians drink spirits
- Figure 24: Occasions when spirits are typically consumed, October 2016
- Figure 25: Share of spirits consumers who typically drink spirits on vacation, by age, October 2016
What Matters When Selecting Spirits
- Flavour trumps all other considerations when choosing spirits
- Figure 26: Top factors that influence purchase of spirits, October 2016
- Brand equity matters to consumers of spirits
- Figure 27: Importance of “brand” when selecting spirits, by age, October 2016
- Education a means to drive consumer engagement
- Figure 28: Recommendation as a factor that influences spirits purchase, by age, October 2016
Attitudes and Opportunities Related to Spirits
- “Mixing it up” for the consumer
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards spirits (% agree), October 2016
- Figure 30: How consumers normally drink their spirits, October 2016
- Canadian consumers cite limited appeal of artisanal spirits
- Health claims on spirits met with skepticism
- Figure 31: Gluten free premium vodka, May 2016 & June 2016 (US)
- Did Mad Men make men mad for spirits?
- Figure 32: Percentage of consumers who agree drinking spirits makes them feel more sophisticated, by gender and age, October 2016
Consumer Groups
- Popularity of spirits among Chinese Canadians represents growth opportunity in Canada
- Figure 33: Spirit consumption over the past three months (any frequency), Chinese Canadians vs overall population, October 2016
- Figure 34: Spirit consumption locations and occasions, Chinese Canadians vs overall population, October 2016
- Flavour is an important driver in supporting frequency among women
- Figure 35: Frequent vs moderate spirit drinkers, share, by gender, October 2016
- Figure 36: Female consumption of spirits (any frequency), October 2016
- Figure 37: How consumers drink spirits, by gender, October 2016
- Figure 38: Agreement with statements about spirits, by gender, October 2016
- Despite higher overall usage among Americans, consumers in both countries make similar spirit selections
- Figure 39: Retail market volume consumption per capita of spirits in 2015, Canada vs US
- Figure 40: Usage of select spirits – US vs Canada, June 2015, September 2015 and October 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations
