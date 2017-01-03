Sport and the Media - UK - January 2017
“There are signs that major media players, including Facebook, Twitter and Amazon, are looking to make significant plays in regards to live sport broadcasting over the coming years. Live sport could offer these platforms a powerful differentiating feature within competitive marketplaces, while also potentially presenting a genuine threat to the traditional sports pay-TV broadcasters.”
– Rebecca McGrath, Media Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Sports fans struggle with the current cost of content
- Engaging with younger sports fans
Overview
Executive Summary
- The market
- Big events dominate TV sport viewing
- Rights migration to pay-TV could be a concern
- The Sky v BT battle continues
- Football clubs and stars amass major social media followings
- Key players
- Social media networks start streaming live sport
- World’s biggest football clubs launch new social network
- VR and sport continues to be explored
- The consumer
- Nearly half of people watch live sport
- Figure 1: Viewership of sports content, October 2016
- Younger people watch sport outside of the home
- Figure 2: Location people watch live sport, October 2016
- The majority of viewers watch on free services
- Figure 3: Services used to watch live sport, October 2016
- Live sport is still primarily watched on a TV screen
- Figure 4: Devices used to watch live sport, October 2016
- Nearly three in four sports fans watch live football
- Figure 5: Sports watched live, October 2016
- Younger people interact with sport via social media
- Figure 6: Use of sports media, October 2016
- Broadcasters may want to explore more payment models
- Figure 7: Attitudes towards sport and the media, October 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Sports fans struggle with the current cost of content
- The facts
- The implications
- Engaging with younger sports fans
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Ownership of mobile devices continues to increase
- Millennials are heavy users of social and media networks
- Football clubs and stars amass major social media followings
- Big events dominate TV sport viewing
- Rights migration to pay-TV could be a concern
- The BBC fights to keep sports content on free-to-air
- The Sky v BT battle continues
Market Drivers
- Ownership of mobile devices continues to increase
- Figure 8: Trends in household ownership of selected digital devices, June 2015 and July 2016
- Millennials are heavy users of social and media networks
- Figure 9: Use of social networks in the last three months, by age, March 2016
- Figure 10: Use of media networks in the last three months, by age, March 2016
- Football clubs and stars amass major social media followings
- Figure 11: Top five Premier League football clubs on social media, as of 3 January 2017
- Figure 12: Top five Premier League footballers on social media, as of 3 January 2017
- Figure 13: Top five footballers globally on social media, as of 3 January 2017
- Big events dominate TV sport viewing
- Rights migration to pay-TV could be a concern
- Figure 14: Genre shares of UK television audience, 2015
- The BBC fights to keep sports content on free-to-air
- The Sky v BT battle continues
- Encouraging signs for women’s sport as Sky signs biggest ever rights deal for UK netball
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Social media networks start streaming live sport
- World’s biggest football clubs launch new social network
- Copa90 creates weekly Snapchat TV show
- VR and sport continues to be explored
- Sky introduces new sports channels
- BT and Sky explore UHD further
- BT Sport App available for free to EE customers
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Social media networks start streaming live sport
- Livestreaming is also being used to boost fan engagement
- World’s biggest football clubs launch new social network
- Copa90 creates weekly Snapchat TV show
- VR and sport continues to be explored
- ‘Netflix for Sport’ offers alternative viewing model
- BT Sport App available for free to EE customers
- Sky Sports makes new channel available for free
- BT and Sky explore Ultra HD sports further
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Nearly half of people watch live sport
- The majority of viewers watch on free services
- Live sport is still primarily watched on a TV screen
- Football is the UK’s most popular live sport
- Three in 10 read journalists’ sports reports
- Younger people interact with sport via social media
- People can’t afford all the content they want
- High interest in VR sport among young viewers
Viewership of Sports Content
- Nearly half of people watch live sport
- Figure 15: Viewership of sports content, October 2016
- Men are more likely to watch sport
- Figure 16: Viewership of sports content, by gender, October 2016
- Younger people are more likely to watch online sports content
- Figure 17: Viewership of sports content, by age, October 2016
- Younger people watch sport outside of the home
- Figure 18: Location people watch live sport, October 2016
Devices and Services Used to Watch Live Sport
- The majority of viewers watch on free services
- Figure 19: Services used to watch live sport, October 2016
- Younger people more likely to use paid streaming services
- Figure 20: Used a paid streaming service to watch live sport in last 12 months, by age, October 2016
- Live sport is still primarily watched on a TV screen
- Figure 21: Devices used to watch live sport, October 2016
- Younger people are more likely to watch on mobile devices
- Figure 22: Devices used to watch live sport, by age, October 2016
Sports Watched Live
- Nearly three in four watch live football
- American Football has potential in UK market
- Figure 23: Sports watched live, October 2016
- Athletics and tennis are particularly popular among women
- Figure 24: Sports watched live, by gender, October 2016
Use of Sports Media
- Three in 10 read journalists’ sports reports
- Social media has changed the role of the sports journalist
- Figure 25: Use of sports media, October 2016
- Men interact more with sport but social media appeals to women
- Figure 26: Use of sports media, by gender, October 2016
- Younger people also interact with sport via social media
- Livestreaming offers a new way of engaging fans
- Figure 27: Use of sports media, by age, October 2016
Attitudes towards Sport and the Media
- People can’t afford all the content they want
- Broadcasters may need to explore more payment models
- Figure 28: Attitudes towards sport and the media, October 2016
- Sport has more influence on men’s TV purchasing habits
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards sport and the media – Agree with statement, by gender, October 2016
- Foreign sport is worth investing in
- Figure 30: Agreement with statement ‘Watching more sport from other countries would interest me’. by age, October 2016
- Many feel women’s sports don’t get enough coverage
- Interest in VR higher among younger viewers
- Figure 31: Agreement with statement ‘Using virtual reality to watch sport interests me’, by age, October 2016
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
