Sports and Energy Drinks - UK - August 2017
“Consumers show real interest in fortified water products that offer sports and energy benefits, and in health drinks from brands already active in these markets. This interest suggests areas for operators to explore in order to build relevance among a wider audience, and as well as offering opportunities in the post-soft drinks levy operating environment.”
– Kiti Soininen, Category Director – UK Food & Drink
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Fortified water with sports and energy benefits would appeal
- Potential for sports drinks brands to move into “health drinks”
- Caffeine and sugar misperceptions hold back energy drinks
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- Sports drinks’ decline continues in 2017
- Figure 1: UK value sales of sports drinks, 2012-22
- Energy drinks’ growth slows further in 2017
- Figure 2: UK value sales of energy drinks, 2012-22
- Upcoming soft drinks industry levy sparks low-sugar NPD
- No uptick in overall exercise
- Income squeeze
- Lucozade Sport bucks downward trend in sports drinks
- Lucozade and Monster helped by sugar-free NPD
- Figure 3: UK retail value sales of leading brands in energy drinks, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- L/N/R sugar claims continue to rise
- “Water” drinks attract NPD
- Adspend leaps ahead thanks to newcomer Carabao
- Lucozade Energy enjoys the strongest brand image
- Sports and energy drinks usage is low and infrequent
- Figure 4: Frequency of drinking sports and energy drinks, May 2017
- Usage of light variants on a par with standard ones
- Figure 5: Usage of sports and energy drinks, by type, May 2017
- Sports and energy drinks are widely seen as more sugary than CSDs
- Figure 6: Perceptions of sports and energy drinks’ sugar content, May 2017
- Fortified water offering sports and energy benefits would appeal
- Figure 7: Attitudes and behaviours related to sports and energy drinks, May 2017
- Sports and energy drinks are sought for the same needs
- Figure 8: Functional benefits that would appeal in sports and energy drinks, May 2017
- A widespread perception that you do not need energy drinks if you look after yourself
- Figure 9: Attitudes towards sports and energy drinks, May 2017
- Sports and energy drinks lack associations with mainstream activities
- Figure 10: Activities associated with sports and energy drinks, May 2017
Issues and Insights
- Fortified water with sports and energy benefits would appeal
- The facts
- The implications
- Potential for sports drinks brands to move into “health drinks”
- The facts
- The implications
- Caffeine and sugar misperceptions hold back energy drinks
- The facts
- The implications
Market Segmentation and Forecast
- Total market value set to grow by a fifth over the next five years
- Figure 11: UK volume and value sales of sports and energy drinks, 2012-22
- Figure 12: UK value sales of sports and energy drinks, 2012-22
- Sports drinks’ decline continues in 2017
- Figure 13: UK volume and value sales of sports drinks, 2012-22
- Rising inflation to prop up value sales while volumes fall
- Figure 14: UK value sales of sports drinks, 2012-22
- Energy drinks’ growth slows further in 2017
- Figure 15: UK volume and value sales of energy drinks, 2012-22
- Outlook depends on market retaining users and addressing concerns
- Figure 16: UK value sales of energy drinks, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
Market Drivers
- Upcoming soft drinks industry levy sparks low-sugar NPD
- Soft drinks sugar levy due in 2018
- Announcement fuels uptick in low-sugar NPD
- Sugar is consumers’ top health foe
- Income squeeze
- Ageing population
- Figure 17: Change in UK population by age group, 2012-17 and 2017-22
- No uptick in overall exercise
- Negative publicity around energy drinks
- Research suggests mixing energy drinks with alcohol fuels risky behaviour
- Calls for ban on sale to under-16s
Market Share
- Figure 18: UK retail sales of leading brands in sports drinks, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Three brands dominate energy drinks
- Lucozade remains the top player, helped by sugar-free NPD
- Red Bull retains second position
- Zero-sugar Ultra range supports Monster’s impressive growth
- Figure 19: UK retail sales of leading brands in energy drinks, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Energy drinks continue to dominate NPD
- Figure 20: Share of new product launches within the UK sports and energy drinks market by sub-category, 2013-17
- Lucozade Sport redesigns packaging and moves into water
- Packaging redesign aims to support brand repositioning
- Lucozade Sport launches Fitwater to win over new users
- Lucozade Energy extends Zero and cuts sugar in core range
- Red Bull promotes its event tie-ups on pack
- Rockstar extends its zero-sugar offering with Revolt sub-brand
- Monster launches a non-carbonated variant and highlights tie-ups
- Figure 21: New product launches in the UK sports and energy drinks market, by claim, 2013-17*
- “Water” drinks target sugar concerns
- No additives or preservatives claims pick up in first half of 2017
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Figure 22: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on sports and energy drinks by the leading operators, 2013-17
- Carabao supports its market entry with high spend
- Lucozade Sport looks to reposition with Made to Move campaign
- Interactive push looks to encourage exercise
- Lucozade Energy continues with Find Your Flow proposition
- Red Bull targets Christmas rush
- Monster partners with Lewis Hamilton for new variant
- Rockstar teams up with Baywatch movie
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 23: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, June 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 24: Key metrics for selected brands, June 2017
- Lucozade brands lead on trust
- Figure 25: Attitudes, by brand, June 2017
- Red Bull stands out as vibrant and fun
- Figure 26: Brand personality – Macro image, June 2017
- Lucozade brands enjoy strongest image as refreshing
- Figure 27: Brand personality – Micro image, June 2017
- Brand analysis
- Lucozade Energy excels on high quality and reputation
- Figure 28: User profile of Lucozade Energy, June 2017
- Lucozade Sport shares a similar image to Lucozade Energy
- Figure 29: User profile of Lucozade Sport, June 2017
- Monster is a divisive brand
- Figure 30: User profile of Monster, June 2017
- Red Bull is fun and vibrant
- Figure 31: User profile of Red Bull, June 2017
- Rockstar struggles with awareness
- Figure 32: User profile of Rockstar, June 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Sports and energy drinks usage is low and rare
- Usage peaks among young men and urban dwellers
- Usage of light variants on a par with standard ones
- Sports and energy drinks are widely seen as more sugary than CSDs
- Fortified water offering sports and energy benefits would appeal
- Sports and energy drinks are sought for the same needs
- 40% think that energy drinks are not needed if you look after yourself
- Caffeine is a source of concern
- Sports and energy drinks lack associations with mainstream activities
Sport and Energy Drinks Usage
- Figure 33: Frequency of drinking sports and energy drinks, May 2017
- Usage peaks among young men and urbanites
- Sports drinks uptake echoes sports participation
- Energy drinks most popular among groups pressed for time
- The surprising usage patterns – Women and household finances
Types of Sports and Energy Drinks Used
- A strong case for retaining sugary variants
- Figure 34: Usage of sports and energy drinks, by type, May 2017
- Light sports drinks are most popular with frequent users
Perceptions of Sports and Energy Drinks’ Sugar Content
- Figure 35: Sugar content of leading sports and energy drinks and CSDs, August 2017
- Misconceptions are rife among users
- Figure 36: Perceptions of sports and energy drinks’ sugar content, May 2017
- Case for more visibility of sugar content on-pack
Attitudes and Behaviours Related to Sports and Energy Drinks
- A wide array of products embrace the “functional water” label
- High interest in sports and energy waters, but sparse availability
- Water products look well-placed to appeal beyond core users
- Figure 37: Attitudes and behaviours related to sports and energy drinks, May 2017
- High interest in health drinks from sports and energy drink brands
- Caffeine claims veto boosts need for fortification
- Health drink positioning welcomed by most sports and energy drink users
- High demand for energy drinks with no artificial ingredients
Functional Benefits that Appeal in Sports and Energy Drinks
- Hydration and tiredness take the lead
- Tiredness and stress are the nation’s top health concerns
- Figure 38: Functional benefits that would appeal in sports and energy drinks, May 2017
- Support for immune system ties with mental and exercise performance among users
- Figure 39: Functional benefits that would appeal in sports and energy drinks, among current users, May 2017
Attitudes towards Sports and Energy Drinks
- Challenge remains to drive associations with everyday peak performance
- Figure 40: Attitudes towards sports and energy drinks, May 2017
- Caffeine is a source of concern
- Most energy drinks undercut EFSA limit for safe caffeine dose
- Half of energy drink users worry about caffeine intake
- Low trust in the efficacy and healthiness of sports drinks
- Only a third of users see sports drinks as healthy
- Half of users think sports drinks help you get the most out of exercise
Activities Associated with Sports and Energy Drinks
- Both drinks’ main association are with extreme and endurance sport
- Links with mainstream activities are needed to build wider relevance
- Figure 41: Activities associated with sports and energy drinks, May 2017
- Users see greater differentiation between products
- Energy drinks enjoy stronger everyday associations among users
- Sports drinks retain a strong all-round image even among users
- Figure 42: Activities associated with sports and energy drinks, by users, May 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 43: UK volume sales of sports and energy drinks, 2012-22
- Figure 44: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of sports and energy drinks, 2017-22
- Figure 45: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK volume sales of sports and energy drinks, 2017-22
- Figure 46: UK volume sales of sports drinks, 2012-22
- Figure 47: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of sports drinks, 2017-22
- Figure 48: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK volume sales of sports drinks, 2017-22
- Figure 49: UK volume sales of energy drinks, 2012-22
- Figure 50: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of energy drinks, 2017-22
- Figure 51: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK volume sales of energy drinks, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
Appendix – Market Share
- Figure 52: UK retail sales of sports drinks, by leading distributors, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Figure 53: UK retail sales of energy drinks, by leading distributors, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
