Sports Betting - UK - August 2017
“The sports betting market, now dominated by online activity, is looking for mobile users to extend their staking habits beyond the home and for social media to finally come of age as a platform for play.”
– David Walmsley, Senior Leisure Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Solving smartphones’ mobility challenge
- Social media: Finally worth a bet?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Betting boom breaks £3 billion barrier
- Figure 1: Forecast of consumer expenditure* on sports betting, 2011/12-2021/22
- Online lead looks a near-2/1 shot
- Figure 2: Consumer expenditure on sports betting, by channel, 2015/6
- Power of digital draws football level with racing
- Figure 3: Consumer expenditure on sports betting, by sport and channel, October 2015-September 2016
- The consumer
- Sport second favourite with gamblers
- Figure 4: Participation in gambling activities, June 2017
- Football forges ahead
- Figure 5: Sports bet on during the past year, June 2017
- Social media edges into the picture
- Figure 6: Methods of sports betting, June 2017
- Sports bettors on verge of mobile-first
- Figure 7: Devices used to bet on sport online, June 2017
- In-play stays firmly in-home
- Figure 8: Remote sports betting locations, June 2017
- Studying the form extends to sportsbook choice
- Figure 9: Sports betting habits, June 2017
- Female market responds to a more personal approach
- Figure 10: Interest in sports betting innovations, June 2017
Issues and Insights
- Solving smartphones’ mobility challenge
- The facts
- The implications
- Social media: Finally worth a bet?
- The facts
- The implications
- Solving smartphones’ mobility challenge
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Betting boom breaks £3 billion barrier
- Online spending gap continues to widen
- Younger digital crowd sets up football’s equaliser
- Sports betting technology gets mobile, personal and social
Market Size and Forecast
- Betting business breaks £3 billion barrier
- Figure 11: Consumer expenditure on sports betting*, 2011/12-2021/22
- Forecast
- Figure 12: Forecast of consumer expenditure on sports betting, 2011/12-2021/22
- Forecast methodology
Market Segmentation
- Online lead looking like a 2/1 shot
- Figure 13: Consumer expenditure* on sports betting, 2014/15-2016/17
- Digital football catches retail racing
- Figure 14: Consumer expenditure on sports betting, by sport and channel, October 2015-September 2016
- E-sports continue growing up
Market Drivers
- Betting shops back under the microscope
- Figure 15: Betting shop numbers, March 2013-March 2017
- Multichannel a singular success
- Figure 16: Levels of multichannel sports betting, June 2017
- Technology still the main market mover
- Figure 17: Use of smartphones and/or tablets to gamble online, by activity, March 2017
- Retail betting more vulnerable to economic downturn
- Figure 18: Current financial situation compared to a year ago, by financial situation, January 2017
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Merger creates a new market leader
- Social media attracts new followers
- Warmer pools look more inviting
- Adspend growth driven by online
Market Share
- Merger puts a new name on top
- Figure 19: UK sports betting market, by operator share of revenue, 2016
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Punters play the numbers game
- Brands and bettors enjoy the personal touch
- A winning bet on social media at last?
- Bettors sharing slips, tips and stakes
- Market dips a toe back in the pools
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Online competition fuels spending boom
- Figure 20: Total recorded above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure of leading sports betting operators*, 2014-16
- Photo finish between television, digital and print
- Figure 21: Total recorded above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure of leading sports betting operators, by media type, 2014-16
- Horseracing sponsorship re-opens for business
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Sports on second step of the gambling podium
- Football leads racing on aggregate
- Social channels move onto the sports betting radar
- Smartphones pull level with laptops
- In-play stays in-home
- Studying the form spreads from bets to brands
- The personal touch holds female appeal
Sports Bettors
- Better-off bettors still watching their wallets
- Figure 22: Participation in gambling activities, June 2017
- Early retirement limiting potential player pool
- Figure 23: Lapsed and potential interest in sports betting, June 2017
Sports Bet On
- Football wins home and away
- Figure 24: Sports bet on during the past year, June 2017
- Horseracing’s best form lies in the past
- Figure 25: Sports bet on in the past, June 2017
- Quick-play products can attract a younger crowd
- Figure 26: Sports of interest to potential bettors, June 2017
Sports Betting Channels
- Social and self-service the next disruptive technologies
- Figure 27: Methods of sports betting, June 2017
Sports Betting Devices
- Smartphones running neck and neck with laptops
- Figure 28: Devices used to bet on sport online, June 2017
Remote Sports Betting Locations
- Pub scene primed to get social
- Figure 29: Remote sports betting locations, June 2017
- Sports betting starts to get out more
- Figure 30: Remote sports betting, in-home v out-of-home, June 2017
Sports Betting Habits
- Savvy shopping threatens betting brand loyalty
- Figure 31: Sports betting habits, June 2017
- A new generation embraces sports betting’s social side
- Figure 32: Participation in social betting activities, June 2017
Sports Betting Innovations
- A head start for live data
- Figure 33: Interest in sports betting innovations, June 2017
- Stadium bettors mind the gap
- Figure 34: Interest in sports betting innovations among bettors who stake in-person at sports events, June 2017
Appendix
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Fan chart forecast
- Figure 35: Forecast of consumer expenditure on sports betting 2016/17-2021/22
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.