Sports Participation - UK - December 2016

“Participation sport is turning to technology to help it kick on from the plateau it has inhabited since the London 2012 Olympics, with its first target being to move beyond the individual focus of performance tracking and develop new products and services that promote the fun and social sides of taking part.”
– David Walmsley, Senior Leisure Analyst


This Report answers the following key questions:

  • How will the performance of tracking devices improve next?
  • Is sport losing out to exercise?

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Regular playing population keeps its shape
              • Figure 1: Forecast of number of adults playing sport at least once a week, 2011-21
            • Market moves towards pay-as-you-play
              • Figure 2: Forecast of consumer expenditure on participation* in sport, 2011-21
            • Smaller sports enjoy loyalty bonus
              • Figure 3: Adults aged 16+ participating in individual sports on a monthly or more frequent basis, April 2015-March 2016
            • Broader tech focus improving access to play
              • The consumer
                • Participation rates take a dive
                  • Figure 4: Sports played in the past 12 months, June 2014 and July 2016
                • Future interest takes a broader view
                  • Figure 5: Sports interested in playing in the future, June 2014 and July 2016
                • Players committed to regular play
                  • Figure 6: Frequency of participation in sport, July 2016
                • Ahead of the game in wearable tech
                  • Figure 7: Use of sports performance-tracking devices, July 2016
                • Health benefits dominate thoughts of sport
                  • Figure 8: Attitudes towards playing sport, July 2016
                • What we think

                • Issues and Insights

                  • How will the performance of tracking devices improve next?
                    • The facts
                      • The implications
                        • Is sport losing out to exercise?
                          • The facts
                            • The implications

                            • The Market – What You Need to Know

                              • Regular playing population keeps its shape
                                • Market moves towards pay-as-you-play
                                  • Smaller sports enjoy loyalty bonus
                                    • Artificial pitches making real gains
                                      • Health awareness focuses on fitness first

                                      • Market Size and Forecast

                                        • Regular players stay in the game
                                            • Figure 9: Adults* participating in moderate-intensity sport for at least 30 minutes a week, 2011-16**
                                          • Consumer caution promotes pay-as-you-play
                                            • Figure 10: Consumer expenditure on participation* in sport, 2011-21
                                          • Forecast
                                              • Figure 11: Forecast of number of adults playing sport at least once a week, 2011-21
                                              • Figure 12: Forecast of consumer expenditure on participation* in sport, 2011-21
                                            • Forecast methodology
                                              • The impact of the EU referendum vote
                                                • Consumers likely to put wealth ahead of health
                                                    • Figure 13: Alternative market scenarios for the post-Brexit sports participation market, at current prices, 2016-21
                                                    • Figure 14: Detailed post-Brexit scenarios for the sports participation market, at current prices, 2016-21

                                                • Segment Performance

                                                  • Individual sports need not be isolationists
                                                    • Figure 15: Adults aged 16+ participating in individual sports on a monthly or more frequent basis, April 2015-March 2016
                                                  • Little, but often
                                                      • Figure 16: Sports with the highest proportion of regular participants, April 2015-March 2016
                                                    • Occasional sports have room for regular growth
                                                        • Figure 17: Sports with the highest proportion of occasional participants, April 2015-March 2016

                                                    • Market Drivers

                                                      • Real growth in artificial pitch numbers
                                                          • Figure 18: Registered sports facilities in England, November 2016
                                                        • Public provision under threat?
                                                          • Figure 19: Local government spending on arts, museums, libraries, leisure and parks, 2010/11-2019/20
                                                        • A healthy mind in a healthy body
                                                            • Figure 20: Attitudes towards health, August 2016
                                                          • Fit to play or fit to pay?
                                                              • Figure 21: Changes in perceptions of consumer health, by gross annual household income, August 2016
                                                            • Public policy switch side-steps traditional sport
                                                              • Rain stops play – and enjoyment
                                                                  • Figure 22: Variations in rainfall and hours of sunshine from long-term average, by season, 2015/16

                                                              • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                                                • More amateurs getting the professional treatment
                                                                  • Broader tech focus improving access to play
                                                                    • Different development strokes for different governing folks

                                                                    • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                      • Professionalisation of amateurs becomes more inclusive
                                                                        • Broader tech focus helps widen access
                                                                          • Mass participation sport for all
                                                                            • Free football for women
                                                                              • Enabling the enablers

                                                                              • Governing Bodies

                                                                                  • Figure 23: National governing bodies of the UK’s most popular participation sports, December 2016
                                                                                • Amateur Swimming Association
                                                                                    • Figure 24: Weekly and monthly participation in swimming and diving, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                  • The Football Association
                                                                                      • Figure 25: Weekly and monthly participation in football, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                    • UK Athletics
                                                                                        • Figure 26: Weekly and monthly participation in athletics, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                      • British Cycling
                                                                                          • Figure 27: Weekly and monthly participation in cycling, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                        • R&A
                                                                                            • Figure 28: Weekly and monthly participation in golf in England, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                          • Badminton England
                                                                                              • Figure 29: Weekly and monthly participation in badminton, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                            • Lawn Tennis Association
                                                                                                • Figure 30: Weekly and monthly participation in tennis, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                              • British Equestrian Federation
                                                                                                • Figure 31: Weekly and monthly participation in equestrian sport, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                              • England Squash
                                                                                                • Figure 32: Weekly and monthly participation in squash and racquetball, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                              • Bowls England
                                                                                                  • Figure 33: Weekly and monthly participation in bowls, 2011/12-2015/16

                                                                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                • Participation rates take a dive
                                                                                                  • Future interest takes a broader view
                                                                                                    • Players committed to regular play
                                                                                                      • Ahead of the game in wearable tech
                                                                                                        • Health benefits dominate thoughts of sport

                                                                                                        • Sports Played

                                                                                                          • Participation rates take a dive
                                                                                                              • Figure 34: Sports played in the past 12 months, June 2014 and July 2016
                                                                                                            • Participants cut back at all levels of play
                                                                                                                • Figure 35: Repertoire of sports played, June 2014 and July 2016

                                                                                                            • Potential New Sports

                                                                                                              • Broader horizons for the future
                                                                                                                  • Figure 36: Sports interested in playing in the future, June 2014 and July 2016
                                                                                                                • Fitness focus stronger than ever
                                                                                                                  • Figure 37: Average percentage point change in interest in future participation in sport, by type of activity, June 2014-July 2016

                                                                                                              • Frequency of Participation

                                                                                                                • Three out of four committed to regular play
                                                                                                                    • Figure 38: Frequency of participation in sport, July 2016
                                                                                                                  • More tracking, more often
                                                                                                                      • Figure 39: Frequency of participation in sport, by sports performance-tracking devices currently used, July 2016

                                                                                                                  • Performance Tracking

                                                                                                                    • Sports participants leading the technology race
                                                                                                                        • Figure 40: Use of sports performance-tracking devices, July 2016
                                                                                                                      • Power users as brand ambassadors
                                                                                                                          • Figure 41: Sports performance-tracking devices interested in using in the future, by sports performance devices currently used, July 2016

                                                                                                                      • Attitudes towards Participation in Sport

                                                                                                                        • Playing for (health) kicks
                                                                                                                            • Figure 42: Attitudes towards playing sport, July 2016
                                                                                                                          • Putting fun ahead of function
                                                                                                                            • Figure 43: Agreement with the statement ‘Being able to record/measure the sport/activity you do makes it more fun’, by participation in sport and use of performance-tracking devices, July 2016

                                                                                                                        • Appendix

                                                                                                                          • Data sources
                                                                                                                            • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                              • Fan chart forecast
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 44: Forecast of number of adults playing sport at least once a week, 2016-21
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 45: Forecast of consumer expenditure on participation* in sport, 2016-21

                                                                                                                              Reports by region

