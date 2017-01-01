Sports Participation - UK - September 2017
“Fitness is both the main driver of participation in sport and the principal barrier to taking part. Successful providers need therefore to articulate the fitness benefits of their activities while allaying the fears of potential newcomers that they are not fit enough to join in.”
– David Walmsley, Senior Leisure Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Is everyone fit enough to play?
- What opportunities can the rise of hiking create?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Strong core supports spending growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Sport a regular fixture for the majority taking part
- Figure 10: Sport participation*, November 2015-November 2016
- Strong core supports value growth
- Figure 11: Consumer expenditure on participation* in sport, 2012-22
- Forecast
- Figure 12: Forecast of consumer expenditure on participation* in sport, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
Market Segmentation
- Fitness sports in best condition
- Figure 13: Most popular sports, by participation rate*, November 2015-November 2016
Market Drivers
- Tennis courts net new investment
- Figure 14: Top 10 types of registered sports facilities in England, August 2017
- Government widens participation in widening participation
- Figure 15: Sport England funding of national governing bodies of sports, 2017-21
- More affluent players lock in participation rates
- Figure 16: Current financial situation compared to a year ago, by financial situation, January 2017
- Wellbeing gains boost health of sport
- Technology making sport more social
- Figure 17: Sources of content shared on social and media networks other than users' own content, March 2017
Key Players – What You Need to Know
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Playing for clips
- Running tracked
- A long-distance triathlon
- Cricket aims to bowl over children – and mums
- Team games for individuals
Governing Bodies
- Swim England
- UK Athletics
- British Cycling
- The FA
- R&A
- Lawn Tennis Association
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
Sport Participants
- Participation rates bounce back
- Figure 18: Participation in sport (net), June 2014-July 2017
- A less physical challenge to revive old interest
- Figure 19: Non-participants in sport, July 2017
Sports Played
- Hikers stride forward and weightlifters power up
- Figure 20: Sports most commonly played in the last 12 months, June 2014-July 2017
- Fitness focus continues to dominate
- Figure 21: Types of sports played, July 2017
Motivations for Play
- Fun v fitness?
- Figure 22: Motivations for playing sport, July 2017
- Or fitness + fun?
- Figure 23: Repertoire of motivations for playing sport, July 2017
Barriers to Participation
- Revival of the unfittest
- Figure 24: Barriers to participation in sport, July 2017
- Personal is best for clearing high hurdle of fitness
- Figure 25: Sources of inspiration for participation in sport, July 2017
Spectators and Players
- Participants switch to sofas and stands
- Figure 26: Interest in spectator sport, July 2017
- Heroes’ halo effect lasts into older age
- Figure 27: Interest in spectator sport, by experience of participation in sport, July 2017
- Social channels open a path to participation for potentials
- Figure 28: Discussion of sport on social media, by experience of participation in sport, July 2017
Appendix
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Fan chart forecast
- Figure 29: Forecast of consumer expenditure on sports participation, 2017-22
