Sportswear Retailing - China - October 2017
“Sportswear retail sales are on the up, but are moving relatively slowly, competing as they do with other fashions, and the attention of consumers in a market limited by a significant number of people never or rarely getting involved in sports. To appeal to more people, including sports enthusiasts, sportswear brands must engage with more people at a grassroots level to raise sports participation. Yet, they must also offer innovative, fashionable and functional products that appeal to increasingly diverse consumers, and fit in with their lifestyles. Increasing diversity offers the opportunity to specialise in marketing to certain sports and fitness activities, and to different consumer groups, such as women, children and even those who have rarely (if ever) been involved with sports or fitness before.”
– Matthew Crabbe, Director of Research, Asia-Pacific
This Report looks at the following areas:
- The Fickle Fate of Fashion
- A Sporting Life?
- Challenge me!
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Excluded
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of sportswear retail market value, China, 2012-22
- Companies and brands
- Figure 2: China – Top-10 sportswear retail brands % value market share, 2015/16
- The consumer
- About half are low engagers
- Figure 3: Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017
- Three consumer segments
- Figure 4: Consumer attitudes to sports, July 2017
- Long purchase cycle
- Figure 5: Sportswear/outdoor clothing or accessories bought by consumers in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Branded sports stores take the lead
- Figure 6: Channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, July 2017
- All about making a personal statement
- Figure 7: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, July 2017
- A combination of function, fashion and lifestyle
- Figure 8: Sports goods consumers are interested in buying, July 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The Fickle Fate of Fashion
- The facts
- The implications
- A Sporting Life?
- The facts
- The implications
- Challenge me!
- The facts
- The implications
- The Fickle Fate of Fashion
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Recovery gaining traction
- Building market through customer participation
- Recovery gaining traction
Market Size and Forecast
- Rollercoaster fashion cycles
- Figure 9: Best- and worst-case forecast of sportswear retail market value, China, 2012-22
- Figure 10: China – Top-6 leading sportswear retailers’ combined sales revenue and annual growth, 2008-16
- Rollercoaster fashion cycles
Market Drivers
- The growth in casual fashion
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast of fast fashion retailing total market value, China, 2011-21
- The growth in online fashion retail
- Figure 12: China – E-commerce retail sales of consumer goods and services, by sector, 2013-17
- The growth in sports participation
- The sports industry
- The health imperative
- Feeling good
- Looking good
- The growth in casual fashion
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Foreign brands lead the recovery
- Creating the sporting lifestyle
- Making sport fun and giving rewards
- Foreign brands lead the recovery
Market Share
- Foreign brands still dominate
- Figure 13: China – Top-10 sportswear retail brands % value market share, 2015-16
- From elite to everyman
- Figure 14: Leading sportswear company compound annual growth rates, 10-years from 2007-16, five-years from 2011-16 & three-years from 2013-16
- Foreign brands still dominate
Competitive Strategies
- Blurring lines of competition: from selling sportswear to selling the sport
- Not just sports personalities
- Customisation
- Getting to the grassroots
- Scaling up
- Competition from all directions
- Blurring lines of competition: from selling sportswear to selling the sport
Who’s Innovating?
- Participation
- Gamification
- Dynamic diets
- Smart kit
- Get them while they’re young!
- Participation
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Energising the inactive
- Helping consumers feel good
- Specialists, socialites and show-offs
- The sporty class
- Facing up to infrequency
- Channelling choice
- Identify with me!
- Fashion performance
- Energising the inactive
Sports Participation
- The lack of grassroots sports participation
- Figure 15: Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017
- Sport is not just for young men!
- Figure 16: Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, by gender and age group, July 2017
- Sport participation linked to income
- Figure 17: Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, by monthly household income group, July 2017
- Targeting grassroots sports
- Figure 18: Sports done in last six months, May 2017
- The lack of grassroots sports participation
Consumer Attitudes to Sports
- Looking good, feeling good
- Figure 19: Consumer attitudes to sports, July 2017
- Adonis versus Aphrodite
- Figure 20: Consumer attitudes to sports, % of any agree, by gender and age group, July 2017
- Solo or social?
- Figure 21: Reasons for doing sports and fitness activities, May 2017
- Figure 22: Consumer attitudes to sports, % any agree, by Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017
- Looking good, feeling good
Key Consumer Groups
- Specialists, socialites and show-offs
- Figure 23: Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, July 2017
- Figure 24: Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, by consumer segmentation, July 2017
- Hard-core sports enthusiasts
- Who they are
- What they like
- How to market to them
- Sports fashionistas
- Who they are
- What they like
- How to market to them
- Social sportsters
- Who they are
- What they like
- How to market to them
- Figure 25: Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, by demographics, July 2017
- Make it social!
- Specialists, socialites and show-offs
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Sporty Mintropolitans
- Figure 26: Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, % of any agree, by consumer classification, July 2017
- Mintropolitans seek better balance
- Figure 27: Issues in current life, March 2017
- Sporty Mintropolitans
Sportswear Purchase
- Low participation = low purchase
- Figure 28: Sportswear/outdoor clothing or accessories bought by consumers in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Age, gender and education key factors
- Figure 29: Sportswear/outdoor clothing or accessories bought by consumers in the last 12 months, by demographics, July 2017
- Figure 30: Sportswear/outdoor clothing or accessories bought by consumers in the last 12 months, by Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017
- Low participation = low purchase
Purchase Channel
- A tale of two markets
- Figure 31: Channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, July 2017
- Young, female and well-off have highest repertoire
- Figure 32: Repertoire of channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, by demographics, July 2017
- Figure 33: Channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, by gender and age group, July 2017
- Channel preference by key consumer groups
- Figure 34: Channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, by Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, July 2017
- A tale of two markets
Brand Choice Factors
- Just another fashion trend?
- Figure 35: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, July 2017
- Two very different markets
- Figure 36: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, by Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017
- Brand choice factors among key consumer groups
- Figure 37: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, by Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, July 2017
- Brand choice factors by demographics
- Figure 38: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, July 2017
- Channels versus brand choice factors
- Figure 39: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, by Channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, July 2017
- Just another fashion trend?
Purchase Interest
- Both function and fashion
- Figure 40: Sports goods consumers are interested in buying, July 2017
- Purchase interest by sports participation
- Figure 41: Sports goods consumers are interested in buying, by Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017
- Purchase interest by demographic
- Figure 42: Sports goods consumers are interested in buying, by age, gender and monthly personal income groups, July 2017
- Both function and fashion
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 43: China – Total sportswear retail market value, 2012-22
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.