Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Sportswear Retailing - China - October 2017

“Sportswear retail sales are on the up, but are moving relatively slowly, competing as they do with other fashions, and the attention of consumers in a market limited by a significant number of people never or rarely getting involved in sports. To appeal to more people, including sports enthusiasts, sportswear brands must engage with more people at a grassroots level to raise sports participation. Yet, they must also offer innovative, fashionable and functional products that appeal to increasingly diverse consumers, and fit in with their lifestyles. Increasing diversity offers the opportunity to specialise in marketing to certain sports and fitness activities, and to different consumer groups, such as women, children and even those who have rarely (if ever) been involved with sports or fitness before.”
– Matthew Crabbe, Director of Research, Asia-Pacific

This Report looks at the following areas:

  • The Fickle Fate of Fashion
  • A Sporting Life?
  • Challenge me!

US $3,990.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Covered in this Report
        • Excluded

        • Executive Summary

            • The market
              • Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of sportswear retail market value, China, 2012-22
            • Companies and brands
              • Figure 2: China – Top-10 sportswear retail brands % value market share, 2015/16
            • The consumer
              • About half are low engagers
                • Figure 3: Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017
              • Three consumer segments
                • Figure 4: Consumer attitudes to sports, July 2017
              • Long purchase cycle
                • Figure 5: Sportswear/outdoor clothing or accessories bought by consumers in the last 12 months, July 2017
              • Branded sports stores take the lead
                • Figure 6: Channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, July 2017
              • All about making a personal statement
                • Figure 7: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, July 2017
              • A combination of function, fashion and lifestyle
                • Figure 8: Sports goods consumers are interested in buying, July 2017
              • What we think

              • Issues and Insights

                • The Fickle Fate of Fashion
                  • The facts
                    • The implications
                      • A Sporting Life?
                        • The facts
                          • The implications
                            • Challenge me!
                              • The facts
                                • The implications

                                • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                  • Recovery gaining traction
                                    • Building market through customer participation

                                    • Market Size and Forecast

                                      • Rollercoaster fashion cycles
                                        • Figure 9: Best- and worst-case forecast of sportswear retail market value, China, 2012-22
                                        • Figure 10: China – Top-6 leading sportswear retailers’ combined sales revenue and annual growth, 2008-16

                                    • Market Drivers

                                      • The growth in casual fashion
                                        • Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast of fast fashion retailing total market value, China, 2011-21
                                      • The growth in online fashion retail
                                          • Figure 12: China – E-commerce retail sales of consumer goods and services, by sector, 2013-17
                                        • The growth in sports participation
                                          • The sports industry
                                            • The health imperative
                                              • Feeling good
                                                • Looking good

                                                • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                                  • Foreign brands lead the recovery
                                                    • Creating the sporting lifestyle
                                                      • Making sport fun and giving rewards

                                                      • Market Share

                                                        • Foreign brands still dominate
                                                          • Figure 13: China – Top-10 sportswear retail brands % value market share, 2015-16
                                                        • From elite to everyman
                                                          • Figure 14: Leading sportswear company compound annual growth rates, 10-years from 2007-16, five-years from 2011-16 & three-years from 2013-16

                                                      • Competitive Strategies

                                                        • Blurring lines of competition: from selling sportswear to selling the sport
                                                          • Not just sports personalities
                                                            • Customisation
                                                              • Getting to the grassroots
                                                                • Scaling up
                                                                  • Competition from all directions

                                                                  • Who’s Innovating?

                                                                    • Participation
                                                                      • Gamification
                                                                        • Dynamic diets
                                                                          • Smart kit
                                                                            • Get them while they’re young!

                                                                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                              • Energising the inactive
                                                                                • Helping consumers feel good
                                                                                  • Specialists, socialites and show-offs
                                                                                    • The sporty class
                                                                                      • Facing up to infrequency
                                                                                        • Channelling choice
                                                                                          • Identify with me!
                                                                                            • Fashion performance

                                                                                            • Sports Participation

                                                                                              • The lack of grassroots sports participation
                                                                                                • Figure 15: Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017
                                                                                              • Sport is not just for young men!
                                                                                                • Figure 16: Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, by gender and age group, July 2017
                                                                                              • Sport participation linked to income
                                                                                                • Figure 17: Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, by monthly household income group, July 2017
                                                                                              • Targeting grassroots sports
                                                                                                • Figure 18: Sports done in last six months, May 2017

                                                                                            • Consumer Attitudes to Sports

                                                                                              • Looking good, feeling good
                                                                                                • Figure 19: Consumer attitudes to sports, July 2017
                                                                                              • Adonis versus Aphrodite
                                                                                                • Figure 20: Consumer attitudes to sports, % of any agree, by gender and age group, July 2017
                                                                                              • Solo or social?
                                                                                                • Figure 21: Reasons for doing sports and fitness activities, May 2017
                                                                                                • Figure 22: Consumer attitudes to sports, % any agree, by Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017

                                                                                            • Key Consumer Groups

                                                                                              • Specialists, socialites and show-offs
                                                                                                • Figure 23: Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, July 2017
                                                                                                • Figure 24: Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, by consumer segmentation, July 2017
                                                                                              • Hard-core sports enthusiasts
                                                                                                • Who they are
                                                                                                  • What they like
                                                                                                    • How to market to them
                                                                                                      • Sports fashionistas
                                                                                                        • Who they are
                                                                                                          • What they like
                                                                                                            • How to market to them
                                                                                                              • Social sportsters
                                                                                                                • Who they are
                                                                                                                  • What they like
                                                                                                                    • How to market to them
                                                                                                                        • Figure 25: Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, by demographics, July 2017
                                                                                                                      • Make it social!

                                                                                                                      • Meet the Mintropolitans

                                                                                                                        • Sporty Mintropolitans
                                                                                                                            • Figure 26: Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, % of any agree, by consumer classification, July 2017
                                                                                                                          • Mintropolitans seek better balance
                                                                                                                            • Figure 27: Issues in current life, March 2017

                                                                                                                        • Sportswear Purchase

                                                                                                                          • Low participation = low purchase
                                                                                                                            • Figure 28: Sportswear/outdoor clothing or accessories bought by consumers in the last 12 months, July 2017
                                                                                                                          • Age, gender and education key factors
                                                                                                                            • Figure 29: Sportswear/outdoor clothing or accessories bought by consumers in the last 12 months, by demographics, July 2017
                                                                                                                            • Figure 30: Sportswear/outdoor clothing or accessories bought by consumers in the last 12 months, by Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017

                                                                                                                        • Purchase Channel

                                                                                                                          • A tale of two markets
                                                                                                                            • Figure 31: Channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, July 2017
                                                                                                                          • Young, female and well-off have highest repertoire
                                                                                                                            • Figure 32: Repertoire of channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, by demographics, July 2017
                                                                                                                            • Figure 33: Channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, by gender and age group, July 2017
                                                                                                                          • Channel preference by key consumer groups
                                                                                                                            • Figure 34: Channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, by Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, July 2017

                                                                                                                        • Brand Choice Factors

                                                                                                                          • Just another fashion trend?
                                                                                                                            • Figure 35: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, July 2017
                                                                                                                          • Two very different markets
                                                                                                                            • Figure 36: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, by Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017
                                                                                                                          • Brand choice factors among key consumer groups
                                                                                                                              • Figure 37: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, by Key consumer groups according to attitudes to sports, July 2017
                                                                                                                            • Brand choice factors by demographics
                                                                                                                              • Figure 38: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, July 2017
                                                                                                                            • Channels versus brand choice factors
                                                                                                                              • Figure 39: Important factors when choosing which sports or outdoor wear brands to buy, by Channels from which sportswear bought in the past 12 months, July 2017

                                                                                                                          • Purchase Interest

                                                                                                                            • Both function and fashion
                                                                                                                              • Figure 40: Sports goods consumers are interested in buying, July 2017
                                                                                                                            • Purchase interest by sports participation
                                                                                                                              • Figure 41: Sports goods consumers are interested in buying, by Participation in sporting activities (including fitness activities) in the last 6 months, July 2017
                                                                                                                            • Purchase interest by demographic
                                                                                                                              • Figure 42: Sports goods consumers are interested in buying, by age, gender and monthly personal income groups, July 2017

                                                                                                                          • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                                                              • Figure 43: China – Total sportswear retail market value, 2012-22

                                                                                                                          • Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations

                                                                                                                            • Methodology
                                                                                                                              • Fan chart forecast
                                                                                                                                • Abbreviations

                                                                                                                                Companies Covered

                                                                                                                                To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                                                Sportswear Retailing - China - October 2017

                                                                                                                                US $3,990.00 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                                                Reports by region

                                                                                                                                About us

                                                                                                                                Registered office

                                                                                                                                Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                                                                11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                                                                Registered in England:
                                                                                                                                Number 1475918.

                                                                                                                                Contact us

                                                                                                                                MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                                                                • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd