“Sportswear retail sales are on the up, but are moving relatively slowly, competing as they do with other fashions, and the attention of consumers in a market limited by a significant number of people never or rarely getting involved in sports. To appeal to more people, including sports enthusiasts, sportswear brands must engage with more people at a grassroots level to raise sports participation. Yet, they must also offer innovative, fashionable and functional products that appeal to increasingly diverse consumers, and fit in with their lifestyles. Increasing diversity offers the opportunity to specialise in marketing to certain sports and fitness activities, and to different consumer groups, such as women, children and even those who have rarely (if ever) been involved with sports or fitness before.”

– Matthew Crabbe, Director of Research, Asia-Pacific

This Report looks at the following areas: