Sugar and Sweeteners - US - December 2016
Dollar sales of sugar and sweeteners fell from 2011-16. Three category segments (sugar, sugar substitutes, and syrup) experienced overall declines, due to the stigmatization of sugar, and concerns about artificial sweeteners. Improving the perception of the category is in order. The honey segment has flourished during the period, garnering the highest perception of healthfulness among products measured. Its natural positioning is something the rest of the category could benefit from.
This report looks at the following issues:
- Sales of sugar and sweeteners decline from 2011-16
- Dollar sales of sugar decline from 2011-16
- 84% of consumers are limiting the amount of sugar in their diet
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Sales of sugar and sweeteners decline by 5% from 2011-16
- Figure 1: Total US retail sales and forecast of sugar and sweeteners, at current prices, 2011-21
- Dollar sales of sugar decline 16% from 2011-16
- Figure 2: Total US retail sales and forecast of sugar and sweeteners, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- 84% of consumers are limiting the amount of sugar in their diet
- Figure 3: Sweetener behavior, September 2016
- The opportunities
- A quarter of consumers desire natural sugar substitutes
- Figure 4: Sweetener statements – Natural sweeteners, September 2016
- Honey leads perception of health
- Figure 5: Sweetener health, top rank and any rank, September 2016
- Added sugar does not appear to be a big concern among consumers
- Figure 6: Sweetener statements – Added sugar, September 2016
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Sales of sugar and sweeteners decline by 5% from 2011-16
- Dollar sales of sugar decline 16% from 2011-16
- More than half of Americans are dieting
- Sweetener knowledge appears limited
- Government guidelines crack down on added sugar
- Sales of sugar and sweeteners decline by 5% from 2011-16
Market Size and Forecast
- Sales of sugar and sweeteners decline by 5% from 2011-16
- Figure 7: Total US retail sales and forecast of sugar and sweeteners, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of sugar and sweeteners, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of sugar and sweeteners, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Sales of sugar and sweeteners decline by 5% from 2011-16
Market Breakdown
- Largest segments see sales declines, honey continues strong growth
- Dollar sales of sugar fall 16% from 2011-16
- Dollar sales of syrup and molasses decline by 2% from 2011-16
- MULO sales of sugar substitutes decline by 13% during the period
- Honey climbs 57% across the period
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of sugar and sweeteners, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Largest segments see sales declines, honey continues strong growth
Market Factors
- Obesity continues to be a big issue
- Figure 11: Percentage of overweight and obese Americans, 2000-14
- The diabetes rate is finally falling, but still remains high
- More than half of Americans are dieting
- Figure 12: Share of respondents who diet, June 2016
- Dieters move from “diet” products to “better-for-you” products
- Figure 13: Ingredient avoidance in BFY Foods, by diet status, June 2016
- Sweetener knowledge appears limited
- Figure 14: Sweetener statements, September 2016
- Government guidelines crack down on added sugar
- Obesity continues to be a big issue
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Private label makes up the largest share of MULO sales in the category
- ASR Group leads sales and growth of branded offerings
- Honey brands continue to grow
- Splenda sales decline by 10% in the 52-weeks ending Sept. 4, 2016
- Private label makes up the largest share of MULO sales in the category
Leading Company Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners
- Private label makes up the largest share of MULO sales in the category
- Brand sales of sugar and sweeteners
- Figure 15: MULO sales of sugar and sweeteners, by leading companies, 52-weeks ending Sept. 4, 2016
- ASR Group leads sales and growth of branded offerings
- Figure 16: “Domino Sugar Maple Flavored Granules,” online video, October 2016
- Figure 17: MULO sales of sugar and alternative sweeteners, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Private label makes up the largest share of MULO sales in the category
What’s Working?
- ASR Group bucks sugar declines through innovation
- Figure 18: MULO sales of sugar, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Honey brands blossom
- Figure 19: MULO sales of honey, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Use of regular syrups grows
- Figure 20: Type of syrup used, 2012-16
- ASR Group bucks sugar declines through innovation
What’s Struggling?
- Leading company sales of syrup/molasses decline
- Figure 21: MULO sales of syrup and molasses, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Splenda sales decline by 10%
- Figure 22: MULO sales of sugar substitutes, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Agave sales nosedive at natural channels
- Figure 23: Natural supermarket sales of sugar substitutes, by type, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Leading company sales of syrup/molasses decline
What’s Next?
- Differentiation and specialization play strong roles in category innovation
- Expanding flavor options
- Appealing to foodies through a focus on expanded varieties and international origins
- Complementary food trends
- Blending sweetener types can help
- Differentiation and specialization play strong roles in category innovation
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Half of consumers say a healthy diet should be low in sugar
- 84% of consumers are limiting the amount of sugar in their diet
- Weight control is the leading reason for sugar reduction
- Honey leads perception of health
- Four in 10 consumers think artificial sweeteners should be avoided
- Trust in packaged food manufacturers is low
- Half of consumers say a healthy diet should be low in sugar
Sweetener Usage
- Seven in 10 consumers use white granulated sugar
- Figure 24: Sweetener use – Net* any use, September 2016
- Sugar and sugar substitute usage has declined in the past five years
- Figure 25: Mean pounds of sugar used in the past 30 days, 2012-16
- Figure 26: Use of sugar substitutes in the HH, 2012-16
- Men make up a higher percentage of less-traditional sweetener users
- Figure 27: Share of sweetener use – Net* any use, by gender, September 2016
- Millennials make up the vast majority of sweetener usage
- Figure 28: Share of sweetener use – Net* any use, by generation, September 2016
- Seven in 10 consumers use white granulated sugar
Usage Occasion
- Sugar/honey lead for use in hot drinks
- Figure 29: Usage occasion, by type, September 2016
- Figure 30: Coffee and tea consumption – At home, October 2016
- Liquid and easy-dissolve granules could resonate with cold beverage drinkers
- Maple syrup leads as a topping
- Sugar benefits from use in recipes
- Sugar/honey lead for use in hot drinks
Role of Sugar
- Half of consumers say a healthy diet should be low in sugar
- Figure 31: Sweetener statements – Role of sugar, September 2016
- Young adults don’t necessarily think limiting sugar is a pillar of a healthy diet
- Figure 32: Sweetener statements – Role of sugar, by generation, September 2016
- Half of consumers say a healthy diet should be low in sugar
Sweetener Behavior
- 84% of consumers are limiting the amount of sugar in their diet
- Use of natural sugar substitutes in food/drink may do well to educate consumers about sweetener options
- Figure 33: Sweetener behavior, September 2016
- 84% of consumers are limiting the amount of sugar in their diet
Reasons for Limiting Sugar
- Weight control is the leading reason for sugar reduction
- Figure 34: Reasons for limiting sugar consumption, September 2016
- Women are more likely than men to limit sugar for weight management
- Figure 35: Select reasons for limiting sugar consumption, by gender, September 2016
- iGens are particularly health conscious
- Figure 36: Select reasons for limiting sugar consumption, by generation, September 2016
- Weight control is the leading reason for sugar reduction
Health of Sweeteners
- Honey leads perception of health
- Figure 37: Sweetener health, top rank and any rank, September 2016
- A third of consumers think artificial sweeteners are bad for health
- Figure 38: Sweetener statements – Bad for health, September 2016
- Women are more likely than men to think agave is healthy
- Figure 39: Sweetener health, any rank, by gender, September 2016
- iGens are most critical of white granulated sugar
- Figure 40: Sweetener health, any rank, by generation, September 2016
- Figure 41: Sweetener statements – Bad for health, by generation, September 2016
- Asian shoppers are less likely to think artificial sweeteners are healthy
- Figure 42: Sweetener health, any rank, by race, September 2016
- Figure 43: Sweetener statements – Bad for health, by race, September 2016
- Honey leads perception of health
Sweeteners in Packaged Food/Drink
- Trust in packaged food manufacturers is low
- Figure 44: Sweetener statements – Packaged food, September 2016
- Millennials appear more trusting
- Figure 45: Sweetener statements – Packaged food, by generation, September 2016
- Artificial sweeteners
- Four in 10 consumers think artificial sweeteners should be avoided
- Figure 46: Sweetener statements – Artificial sweeteners, September 2016
- Half of iGens believe it’s best to avoid artificial sweeteners
- Figure 47: Sweetener statements – Artificial sweeteners, by generation, September 2016
- Half of Asian shoppers believe it’s best to avoid artificial sweeteners
- Figure 48: Sweetener statements – Artificial sweeteners, by race, September 2016
- Natural sweeteners
- A quarter of consumers desire natural sugar substitutes, but don’t want to pay more for these
- Figure 49: Sweetener statements – Natural sweeteners, September 2016
- Natural sweeteners are most likely to resonate with younger consumers
- Figure 50: Sweetener statements – Natural sweeteners, by generation, September 2016
- Added sugar
- Added sugar does not appear to be a big concern among consumers
- Figure 51: Sweetener statements – Added sugar, September 2016
- Trust in packaged food manufacturers is low
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 52: Total US retail sales and forecast of sugar, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 53: Total US retail sales and forecast of sugar, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 54: Total US retail sales and forecast of syrup and molasses, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 55: Total US retail sales and forecast of syrup and molasses, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 56: Total US retail sales and forecast of sugar substitutes, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 57: Total US retail sales and forecast of sugar substitutes, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 58: Total US retail sales and forecast of honey, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 59: Total US retail sales and forecast of honey, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 60: US supermarket sales of sugar and sweeteners, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 61: Sales of sugar and sweeteners through other retail channels, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 62: Natural supermarket sales of sugar and alternative sweeteners, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 63: Natural supermarket sales of sugar and alternative sweeteners, by segment, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 64: Natural supermarket sales of granulated cane sugar, by type, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 65: Natural supermarket sales of sugar and alternative sweeteners, by organic ingredients, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 66: Organic share of natural supermarket sales of sugar and alternative sweeteners, by segment, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 67: Natural supermarket sales of sugar and alternative sweeteners, by fair trade claim, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 68: Fair trade share of natural supermarket sales of sugar and alternative sweeteners, by segment, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 69: Natural supermarket sales of sugar and sugar substitutes*, by non-GMO claim at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 70: Non-GMO-claim share of natural supermarket sales of sugar and sugar substitutes, by segment, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 71: Natural supermarket sales of sugar and alternative sweeteners, by “natural” labeling or perception, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 72: “Natural” labeled/perceived share of natural supermarket sales of sugar and alternative sweeteners, by segment, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 73: MULO sales of sugar and alternative sweeteners, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 74: Natural supermarket sales of sugar substitutes, by type, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending Oct. 5, 2014-Oct. 2, 2016
- Figure 75: Honey launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
- Figure 76: Sugar launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
- Figure 77: Sugar substitute launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
- Figure 78: Syrup launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
- Figure 79: Honey launches, by leading flavors, 2012-16*
- Figure 80: Sugar launches, by leading flavors, 2012-16*
- Figure 81: Sugar substitute launches, by leading flavors, 2012-16*
- Figure 82: Syrup launches, by leading flavors, 2012-16*
- Figure 83: Honey launches, by package type, 2012-16*
- Figure 84: Sugar launches, by package type, 2012-16*
- Figure 85: Sugar substitute launches, by package type, 2012-16*
- Figure 86: Syrup launches, by package type, 2012-16*
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 87: Type of syrup used, 2012-16
- Figure 88: Means pounds of sugar used in the past 30 days, 2012-16
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)