Sugar Confectionery - China - December 2016
“To win over the more health-conscious consumers, brands need to invest more efforts in communicating ingredients, sweeteners and nutrition, and make gum products more relevant for urbanites that concern about dental health. Besides, targeting females by strengthening credible benefit and the rookie young parents (who are chasing novelty themselves) by offering playfulness incorporated in products will help brands stand out.”
– Cheryl Ni, Research Analyst: Food & Drink
This report examines the following issues:
- Enhance product offering to survive in a health conscious world
- Target females by claiming true benefits
- Amplify the fun part to attract young consumers/parents in their 20s
- Link gum with benefits for teeth protection
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Premiumisation assures further growth of the market
- Figure 1: Retail market value and volume of gum and sugar confectionery, by segment, China, 2011-16
- Figure 2: Best and worst case forecast of gum and sugar confectionery retail market volume, china, 2011-21
- Figure 3: Best and worst case forecast of gum and sugar confectionery retail market value, china, 2011-21
- Sugar-free gums, fruit soft candy and functional candy are winning segments
- Key players
- Mondelēz, Orion and some local players maintain growth
- Some have taken action to survive the rising concern of sugar intake
- Figure 4: Value share change of leading companies in sugar confectionery market, China, 2014-15
- Consumers’ health concerns urge brands to adjust their offering
- The consumer
- Chewing gum and mint are the most popular types
- Figure 5: Penetration of different types of sugar confectionery, August, 2016
- Modern trade channels are being challenged by e-commerce
- Figure 6: Purchasing Channels, August, 2016
- The elder cares about the inside, while the younger values the outside
- Figure 7: Triggers for trying a new product, August, 2016
- Sweeteners being associated with plant or fruit have higher awareness
- Figure 8: Perception of sweeteners, August, 2016
- Most gum/mint brands skew to emotional rather than functional image
- Figure 9: Chewing gum/mint brand awareness, August, 2016
- Figure 10: Chewing gum/mint brand perception, August 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Enhance product offering to survive in a health conscious world
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 11: Products with added enzyme and collagen, Japan, 2016
- Target females by claiming true benefits
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 12: New products targeting women, China, 2015-16
- Figure 13: Products with substantial RTBs that targeting female, China, Taiwan and Japan, 2015-16
- Figure 14: Cross-category innovation of candy that serves personal care needs, Canada, 2016
- Amplify the fun part to attract young consumers/parents in their 20s
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 15: Products that encourage collaboration between parents and kids, Japan and Germany, 2016
- Link gum with benefits for teeth protection
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 16: Products with logos of dental associations, and providing usage tips, France, Japan and UK, 2016
- Enhance product offering to survive in a health conscious world
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Premiumisation assures further growth of the market
- Sugar-free gum and healthier version of candies have competitive edge
- Thriving customisation service becomes opportunity of the category
- Premiumisation assures further growth of the market
Market Size and Forecast
- The category will see more premiumisation in the near future
- Figure 17: Retail market value and volume of gum and sugar confectionery, by segment, China, 2011-16
- The market volume will grow at a slow pace
- Figure 18: Best and worst case forecast of gum and sugar confectionery retail market volumee, china, 2011-21
- Figure 19: Best and worst case forecast of gum and sugar confectionery retail market value, china, 2011-21
- The category will see more premiumisation in the near future
Market Segmentation
- Sugar-free gum has been gaining momentum
- Figure 20: Best and worst case forecast of gum segment retail value, China, 2011-21
- Figure 21: Segment share within gum, retail value, China, 2016
- Sugar confectionery needs to play health card
- Figure 22: Best and worst case forecast of sugar confectionery segment retail value, China, 2011-21
- Figure 23: Segment share within sugar confectionery, retail value, China, 2016
- Sugar-free gum has been gaining momentum
Market Drivers
- Customisation encourages young generation’s consumption
- Rise of wedding candy market
- Figure 24: Sugar & Spice’s premium nougat, China, 2016
- Online channels are booming
- Customisation encourages young generation’s consumption
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Mondelēz, Orion and some local players maintain growth
- Some have taken action to survive the rising concern of sugar intake
- Consumers’ health concerns urge brands to adjust their offering
- Mondelēz, Orion and some local players maintain growth
Market Share
- Only Mondelēz has gained share in 2015
- Figure 25: Retail value share of leading companies in sugar confectionery market, China, 2014-15
- Mars’ control of Wrigley will enhance its performance of gum business
- Nestle might focus on products with health claims
- Hershey is seeking opportunities in savoury snack
- Bright’s White Rabbit plays around packaging
- Figure 26: White Rabbit’s products in unique packaging, China, 2015-16
- Brands from adjacent categories have stepped into the game
- Figure 27: Value share change of leading companies in sugar confectionery market, China, 2014-15
- Only Mondelēz has gained share in 2015
Competitive Strategies
- Highlight nutritional facts through front-of-pack labelling
- Figure 28: Products with added nutrition, China, Japan and South Korea, 2015-16
- Figure 29: Nutrition claims of sugar confectionery category, China, Japan, South Korea and USA, 2015-16
- Create new occasions for young urbanites
- Figure 30: Products with innovative claims, Japan, South Korea, UK and New Zealand, 2015-16
- Tailor convenient package design for gum lovers
- Figure 31: Comparison between pack size trend of Chinese and global gum products, 2015-16
- Figure 32: Mini-pack gum/mint products, Germany and Japan, 2016
- Figure 33: Gum products with accessories, Poland and USA, 2016
- Cooperate with prominent IP to create buzz
- Figure 34: Sugar confectionery products leveraging Disney’s and Minion’s influence, China, 2015-16
- Highlight nutritional facts through front-of-pack labelling
Who’s Innovating?
- Borrow flavour innovation ideas from neighbouring markets
- Figure 35: Top 15 flavours of sugar confectionery product, China, 2015-16
- Figure 36: Products containing alcohol or soda, Japan, 2015-16
- Yogurt flavoured products rising
- Figure 37: Yogurt-flavoured sugar confectionery, South Korea, 2015-16
- Take advantage of consumers’ growing concern of air contamination
- Figure 38: Orion’s counter-haze gum, China, 2016
- Emphasise on authenticity with visible cues
- Figure 39: Products offer authenticity, China and Germany, 2016
- Figure 40: Products with authentic cues on packaging, Spain and USA, 2015-16
- Stress ingredients’ provenance
- Figure 41: Sugar confectionery products with sourced ingredients, China, 2016
- Borrow flavour innovation ideas from neighbouring markets
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Chewing gum and mint are the most popular types
- Modern trade channels are being challenged by e-commerce
- The elder cares about the inside, while the younger values the outside
- Sweeteners being associated with plant or fruit have higher awareness
- Most gum/mint brands skew to emotional rather than functional image
- Chewing gum and mint are the most popular types
Penetration of Sugar Confectionery
- Breath-fresheners are popular, while candies for fun are lagging behind
- Figure 42: Penetration of sugar confectionery, August, 2016
- Figure 43: Consumption of products with fun or indulgent images, by gender, August, 2016
- Tier one cities and southern regions are more into premium sectors
- Figure 44: Penetration of nougat and functional candy, by city, August, 2016
- Young females and consumers in Xiamen enjoy diversity
- Figure 45: Types of sugar confectionery consumed, August, 2016
- Breath-fresheners are popular, while candies for fun are lagging behind
Purchasing Channels of Sugar Confectionery
- Self-consumption is more practical, while gifting is more about brands
- Figure 46: Purchasing Channels, August, 2016
- Online channel is occupying great momentum
- Brand specialty stores and duty free shops are considered ideal for gifting
- Figure 47: Selected purchasing channels for gifting, by age, August, 2016
- Self-consumption is more practical, while gifting is more about brands
Triggers for Trying a New Product
- After all, flavour is the key trigger
- Figure 48: Product offering unique texture, South Korea and Japan, 2015
- Figure 49: Triggers for trying a new product, August, 2016
- Figure 50: Selective triggers for trying a new product, by age, August, 2016
- Packaging and naturalness weighs a lot to certain groups
- Figure 51: Unique packaging, China, 2016
- Figure 52: Triggers for trying a new product, by gender and age, August, 2016
- After all, flavour is the key trigger
Perception towards Sweeteners
- Xylitol has gained more attention throughout the years
- Figure 53: Selective sweeteners included in gum and mint products, China, 2015-16
- Figure 54: Perception of sweeteners, August, 2016
- Sweeteners pairing with different types of product to increase credibility
- Figure 55: Functional candy users’ perception of the naturalness of selective sweeteners, August, 2016
- Regional difference can be linked to TCM philosophy
- Figure 56: Popcorn using stevia as sweetener, UK, 2016
- Figure 57: Perception of popular TCM sweeteners, by tier, August, 2016
- Xylitol has gained more attention throughout the years
Chewing Gum/Mint Brand Awareness
- Extra achieves the highest brand awareness
- Figure 58: Chewing gum/mint brand awareness, August, 2016
- Brands and their target demographics
- Figure 59: Rio’s mint products, China, 2016
- Brand awareness varies in different regions
- Figure 60: Selective chewing gum/mint brand awareness, by city, August, 2016
- Extra achieves the highest brand awareness
Chewing Gum Brand Perception
- Gum brands’ perception are consistent with their propositions
- Figure 61: Chewing gum/mint brand perception, August 2016
- Figure 62: Mentos’ and Five’s gum/mint products, China, 2015-16
- Gum brands’ perception are consistent with their propositions
Meet the Mintropolitans
- More sophisticated in terms of consumption variety and purchase channel
- Figure 63: Purchasing channels by gifting, August, 2016
- Looking forward to more premiumised products
- Figure 64: Triggers for trying a new product, August, 2016
- More knowledgeable on sweeteners
- Figure 65: Perception of less known sweeteners, August, 2016
- More sophisticated in terms of consumption variety and purchase channel
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 66: Value sales of China’s gum & sugar confectionery retail market, 2011-21
- Figure 67: Volume sales of China’s gum & sugar confectionery retail market, 2011-21
Appendix – Market Segmentation
- Figure 68: Value sales of China’s gum & sugar confectionery retail market, by segment, 2011-21
- Figure 69: Best and worst case forecast of sugar confectionery segment retail value, China, 2011-21
- Figure 70: Best and worst case forecast of gum segment retail value, China, 2011-21
- Figure 71: Volume sales of China’s gum & sugar confectionery market, by segment, 2011-21
- Figure 72: Best and worst case forecast of sugar confectionery segment retail volume, China, 2011-21
- Figure 73: Best and worst case forecast of gum segment retail volume, China, 2011-21
Appendix – Methodology, Definition, and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.