“33% of the Brazilians interviewed said they use suncare products every day, including during the winter. However, 35% of them said they often forget to apply them. Explaining the risks of sun exposure and educating them to use sunscreens daily, and not just during the summer, are still big challenges for brands of suncare products in Brazil.”

- Juliana Martins, Beauty and Personal Care Analyst

This report is looking at the following areas: