Suncare - Brazil - December 2016
“33% of the Brazilians interviewed said they use suncare products every day, including during the winter. However, 35% of them said they often forget to apply them. Explaining the risks of sun exposure and educating them to use sunscreens daily, and not just during the summer, are still big challenges for brands of suncare products in Brazil.”
- Juliana Martins, Beauty and Personal Care Analyst
This report is looking at the following areas:
- How to communicate skin cancer risk factors
- How to attract consumers who seek rapid absorption products
- How to attract consumers toward products with oil formats
The Market – What you need to know
- Market fall in 2015 was due to the economic recession
- Products with high SPF and in spray format can boost the category
- Aging population and economic improvement can influence the market
- Market fall in 2015 was due to the economic recession
Market and forecast
- Category felt the impact of the economic recession in 2015
- Figure 7: Retail sales of suncare products*, by value – Brazil, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Retail sales of suncare products, by value, by segment – Brazil, 2014-15
- Innovations should boost the market growth
- Figure 9: Forecast of retail sales of suncare products*, by value – Brazil, 2011-21
- Category felt the impact of the economic recession in 2015
Market drivers
- Elderly population rapidly increasing rapidly in Brazil
- High SPF may be a barrier for the Brazilian consumers
- Economic recession should slow down in the coming years
- Elderly population rapidly increasing rapidly in Brazil
Key Players – What you need to know
- Sundown is the market leader’s main brand
- Beiersdorf ranked second in market share in 2015
- La Roche Posay Anthelios is one of the best sellers
- Sundown is the market leader’s main brand
Market share
- Three main leaders have a bit more than 50% market share
- Figure 10: Leading companies’ sales share in the retail suncare market*, by value – Brazil, 2014-15
- Three main leaders have a bit more than 50% market share
Who’s innovating?
- Launches of dermatologically tested products are still rare in Brazil
- Figure 11: Launches of suncare products positioned as ‘dermatologically tested’, by top 6 countries, 2013-October 2016
- Few suncare products launches in 2016 had a “long lasting” positioning
- Figure 12: Launches of suncare products positioned as “long lasting,” by top 5 countries and brazil, 2013-October 2016
- Waterproof products are not very present among launches in Brazil
- Figure 13: Launches of suncare products positioned as “long lasting,” by top 5 countries, 2013-October 2016
- Launches of dermatologically tested products are still rare in Brazil
The Consumer – What you need to know
- Category still is associated with seasonal use
- High prices and scents of some products can pose barriers
- Brazilians have different perceptions on products in lotion, oil and gel
- Purchase influences are linked to price and benefits
- Category still is associated with seasonal use
Frequency of use
- Suncare products are associated with seasonal use
- Figure 14: Frequency of use – Brazil, July 2016
- Self-tanning products have good opportunities during the winter
- Figure 15: Frequency of use, agreement with the statement “I use suncare products throughout the year, including during the winter,” by skin type – Brazil, July 2016
- There is room to evoke positive emotions and travel memories
- Figure 16: Frequency of use, agreement with the statement “I use suncare products when I’m on holiday,” by region – Brazil, July 2016
- Suncare products are associated with seasonal use
Barriers of use
- Electronic devices can boost sun protection use
- Figure 17: Barriers of use – Brazil, July 2016
- Women aged 25-34 can be interested in other formats
- Figure 18: Barriers of use, agreement with the statement “Suncare products are usually too expensive,” by age – Brazil, July 2016
- Young consumers may be attracted by multi-function products
- Figure 19: barriers of use, agreement with the statement “I don’t like the smell of suncare products,” by gender and age – Brazil, July 2016
- Electronic devices can boost sun protection use
Attitudes toward formats
- Benefit of unblocking pores can boost lotion format use
- Figure 20: Attitudes towards formats (cream/lotion) – Brazil, July 2016
- Brazilians can improve their perception of oil or gel products
- Figure 21: Attitudes toward formats, by ‘quick to apply’ benefit – Brazil, July 2016
- Products in gel format can appeal to men
- Figure 22: Attitudes toward formats, by ‘leaves the skin feeling fresh’ benefit – Brazil, July 2016
- Benefit of unblocking pores can boost lotion format use
Purchase influences
- Products with too high SPF may affect its sensory factor
- Figure 23: Purchase influences – Brazil, July 2016
- Products thats prevent perspiration can appeal to young men
- Figure 24: Purchase influences, by men – Brazil, July 2016
- Men aged 16-34 can be attracted by promotions and discounts
- Figure 25: Purchase influences, by ‘low priced’ attribute – Brazil, July 2016
- Products with too high SPF may affect its sensory factor
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 26: Retail sales of suncare products*, by value – Brazil, 2011-21
- Figure 27: Forecast of retail sales of suncare products*, by value – Brazil, 2011-21
- Figure 28: Retail sales of suncare products, by value, by segment – Brazil, 2014-15
- Abbreviations
