“The suncare sector is estimated to show little change in value in 2016, despite a rise in usage of sun protection and self-tanning products. This is likely due to savvy shopping behaviours which have seen discounters rise in popularity. NPD in usage occasions has boosted usage in the self-tanning sector, whilst myth-busting educational campaigns can be used to encourage purchase in sun protection.”

– Roshida Khanom, Senior Beauty and Personal Care Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: