Suncare - UK - December 2016
“The suncare sector is estimated to show little change in value in 2016, despite a rise in usage of sun protection and self-tanning products. This is likely due to savvy shopping behaviours which have seen discounters rise in popularity. NPD in usage occasions has boosted usage in the self-tanning sector, whilst myth-busting educational campaigns can be used to encourage purchase in sun protection.”
– Roshida Khanom, Senior Beauty and Personal Care Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Reassessing the ratings system
- Suncare products are saved for reuse
- Making sampling in self-tanning easier
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- Excluded
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Slow and steady growth
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for retail value sales of mass market suncare products, 2011-21
- Higher temperatures but fewer sunshine hours
- Added benefits driving self-tanning sector
- Figure 2: UK retail value sales of mass market artificial sun tan preparation products by brand, year ending October 2016
- NPD drives suncare sales
- Figure 3: UK retail value sales of mass market sun protection and after sun products by brand, year ending October 2016
- NPD in new usage occasions
- Figure 4: New product development in the suncare category, by launch type, January 2013-September 2016
- Greater focus on advertising
- Figure 5: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure in the suncare category, January 2013-September 2016
- SPF usage sees a rise
- Figure 6: Usage of suncare products, October 2016
- Beliefs in myths is high
- Figure 7: Beliefs on sun protection, October 2016
- Sunny weather impacts purchase decisions
- Figure 8: Reasons for not purchasing sun protection products, October 2016
- Young men are using self-tanning products
- Figure 9: Usage of self-tanning products, October 2016
- Easy-to-use self-tanning products have appeal
- Figure 10: Usage motivations for self-tanning products, October 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Reassessing the ratings system
- The facts
- The implications
- Suncare products are saved for reuse
- The facts
- The implications
- Making sampling in self-tanning easier
- The facts
- The implications
- Reassessing the ratings system
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Slow and steady growth
- Sun protection and self-tanning see little change in value
- Higher temperatures but lower sunshine hours in 2016
- In-shower occasion sees NPD
- Increased spending on skincare
- Slow and steady growth
Market Size and Forecast
- A market with little change
- Figure 11: Value sales of mass market suncare products, 2011-21
- Slow and steady growth predicted
- Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast for retail value sales of mass market suncare products, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- The impact of the EU referendum vote
- Suncare performed well in the past
- Figure 13: Alternative market scenarios for the post-Brexit mass market suncare market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Figure 14: Detailed Post-Brexit scenarios for the mass market suncare market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Little immediate reaction among suncare shoppers
- A sector reliant on weather
- A market with little change
Market Segmentation
- Sun protection and self-tanning impacted by savvy shopping behaviours
- Figure 15: UK retail value sales of mass market suncare products, by segment, 2015-16 (est)
- Sun protection and self-tanning impacted by savvy shopping behaviours
Channels to Market
- Savvy shopping behaviours drive discounters
- Figure 16: UK retail value sales of mass market suncare products, by outlet type, 2015-16 (est)
- Savvy shopping behaviours drive discounters
Market Drivers
- Educating young people
- Figure 17: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Higher temperatures but fewer sunshine hours
- Figure 18: Total number of sunshine hours per season, 2015-16
- In-shower occasion sees NPD
- Figure 19: Activities performed whilst bathing or showering, by gender, October 2015
- UV protecting haircare
- Figure 20: Changes in haircare habits in the past 12 months, January 2016
- Spending more on skincare
- Figure 21: Changes in usage of bodycare products in the last 12 months, April 2016
- Educating young people
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- NPD drives market value in 2016
- Usage occasions provide NPD opportunities
- Environmentally friendly claims rise in focus
- Own-label shows innovation in 2015
- Advertising spend increases
- NIVEA increases its advertising spend
- Usage translates to trust
- NPD drives market value in 2016
Market Share
- Added benefits driving self-tanning sector
- Figure 22: UK retail value sales of mass market artificial sun tan preparation products by brand, years ending October, 2015 and 2016
- NPD drives suncare sales
- Figure 23: UK retail value sales of mass market sun protection and after sun products by brand, years ending October 2015 and 2016
- Added benefits driving self-tanning sector
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Creating new usage occasions
- Figure 24: New product development in the suncare category, by launch type, January 2013-September 2016
- Figure 25: Examples of overnight self-tanning products, 2015 and 2016
- Water as a theme
- Figure 26: Examples of launches in the sun-tanning segment with a water format, 2016
- Sun protection goes broader
- Figure 27: New product development in the suncare category, by sub-category, January 2013-September 2016
- Figure 28: Examples of sun protection launches offering broader protection, 2015 and 2016
- Environmentally friendly claims see a rise
- Figure 29: Top three fastest growing and fastest declining claims in the UK sun/sunbed exposure sub-category, percentage point change as a share of total NPD, 2014-15
- Social media in self-tanning
- Figure 30: Top three fastest growing and fastest declining claims in the UK self-tanning sub-category, percentage point change as a share of total NPD, 2014-15
- Aftersun sees rise in appearance benefits
- Figure 31: Top three fastest growing and fastest declining claims in the UK after sun sub-category, percentage point change as a share of total NPD, 2014-15
- Own-label brands see activity in 2015
- Figure 32: New product launches in the UK suncare category, by top five ultimate companies and others, 2015
- Diagnostics see innovation
- Figure 33: June Netatmo and La Roche-Posay (L’Oréal) My UV Patch, 2015 and 2016
- Creating new usage occasions
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Advertising sees a rise in 2016
- Figure 34: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure in the suncare category, January 2013-September 2016
- Outdoor inspiration
- NIVEA saw sharp rise in spend
- Figure 35: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure in the suncare category, % share by top five advertisers in 2015 and others, January 2014-September 2016
- Boots targets education at children
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Advertising sees a rise in 2016
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 36: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, September 2016
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 37: Key metrics for selected brands, September 2016
- Brand attitudes: P20 has a good reputation
- Figure 38: Attitudes, by brand, September 2016
- Brand personality: Fake Bake is fun and vibrant
- Figure 39: Brand personality – macro image, September 2016
- St Tropez has a glamorous image
- Figure 40: Brand personality – micro image, September 2016
- Brand analysis
- St Tropez appeals to high earners
- Figure 41: User profile of St Tropez, September 2016
- Piz Buin risks being old-fashioned
- Figure 42: User profile of Piz Buin, September 2016
- P20 is considered ethical
- Figure 43: User profile of P20, September 2016
- Boots Soltan appeals to all ages
- Figure 44: User profile of Boots Soltan, September 2016
- Sally Hansen is expert
- Figure 45: User profile of Sally Hansen, September 2016
- Fake Bake appeals to men
- Figure 46: User profile of Fake Bake, September 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Sun protection sees a rise in usage
- Education opportunities for brands
- Saving products for later use
- Young men show rise in usage of self-tanning products
- Ease-of-use drives self-tanning sector
- Sun protection sees a rise in usage
Usage of Suncare Products
- Rise in usage of sun protection products
- Figure 47: Trends in usage of suncare products, August 2015 and October 2016
- High SPF has the highest usage
- Figure 48: Usage of suncare products, October 2016
- Make-up use amongst men
- Figure 49: Usage of make-up with SPF in the last 12 months amongst men, October 2016
- Rise in usage of sun protection products
Beliefs on Sun Protection
- Consumers think they know it all
- Figure 50: Beliefs on sun protection, October 2016
- What’s UVA/UVB got to do with it?
- Once-a-day suncare amongst young people
- Figure 51: Selected Beliefs on sun protection by age, October 2016
- Consumers think they know it all
Purchase of Suncare Products
- Saving products for later use
- Figure 52: Purchase of suncare and aftersun products, October 2016
- Sunny weather impacts purchase decisions
- Figure 53: Reasons for not purchasing sun protection products, October 2016
- Smart clothing opportunities
- Benefitting from sun exposure
- Figure 54: Not purchasing sun protection product to benefit from sun exposure, by age, October 2016
- Saving products for later use
Usage of Self-Tanning Products
- Rise in use of self-tanning amongst men
- Figure 55: Usage of self-tanning products, by gender, August 2015 and October 2016
- Oral-tanning supplements see a rise
- Figure 56: Usage of oral tanning supplements, August 2015 and October 2016
- Gradual tanning opportunities in older people
- Figure 57: Usage of self-tanning products, October 2016
- Ease-of-use drives usage
- Figure 58: Usage motivations for self-tanning products, October 2016
- Sampling works
- Special occasion tanning
- Men are influenced by advertising
- Figure 59: Influence of seeing new brands/products in-store or advertising in using self-tanning products, by gender, October 2016
- Rise in use of self-tanning amongst men
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
