Supermarkets and Hypermarkets - Brazil - December 2016
“The grocery retail world is quite competitive and operators that can offer new products and services will certainly stand out and get ahead of the competition.
Due to the economic situation, grocery retailers need to learn how to deal with a much more selective consumer who is concerned with low prices and cheap offers, is looking for alternative brands in order to save money, and plans ahead before going shopping.”
– Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Creating more attractive loyalty programs
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of grocery retailing, by value, 2011-21
- Market drivers
- The economy is still unstable but consumer confidence is up
- Changes in meat purchase policy
- Companies and brands
- Figure 2: Leading retailers in the Brazilian grocery retailing sector, by sales revenue, 2014-15
- Figure 3: Share of private label in NPD of food and drink products, by top five companies, 2011-16*
- The consumer
- Bakery is Brazil’s favorite type of grocery retailer
- Figure 4: Frequency of shopping at different retailers, June 2016
- Private labels are purchased by the majority
- Figure 5: Private labels, June 2016
- Consistently low prices and own bakeries are good to bring in shoppers
- Figure 6: Attitudes to grocery retailers, June 2016
- Brazilians are being cautious when they go grocery shopping
- Figure 7: Shopping behaviors, June 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Retail sales value is forecast to reach R$805.6 billion by 2021
- Brazil has an aging population and half are overweight
- Changes in legislation to offer extra information to consumers
Market Size and Forecast
- Market performance
- Figure 8: Retail sales of grocery retailing in Brazil, by value, in billion, 2011-15
- Figure 9: Number of grocery retailer stores, 2011-15
- Segment performance
- Figure 10: Retail value sales of grocery retailing, in R$ billion, by segment, 2014-15
- Figure 11: Number of outlets in the Brazilian grocery retailing sector, in (000), by segment, 2014-15
- Forecast for the grocery retailing market
- Figure 12: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of grocery retailing, by value, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
Market Drivers
- Greenpeace forces change in meat policy
- Aging population can help sales over the long term
- 6.2% of Brazilian adults have diabetes and 21.4% have hypertension
- Retailers can take advantage of more healthful lifestyles
- The Brazilian economy is more stable
- Inflation is showing signs of slowing down
- Figure 13: IPCA monthly change, by percentage, January 2014-October 2016
- Cut in the interest rate
- Unemployment rate remains stable
- Consumer confidence is rising
Regulatory and Legislative Changes
- Changes in labels to include allergens and lactose content
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Carrefour is the market leader with 8.7% share by value
- Innovation remains stable in private label
Market Share
- Carrefour is the leading company by share value
- Grupo Pão de Açúcar is losing space in the market
- A very fragmented market
- Dia becomes the market leader in number of stores
- Figure 14: Leading retailers in the Brazilian grocery retailing sector, by sales revenue, 2014-15
- Figure 15: Leading retailers in the Brazilian grocery retailing sector, by number of outlets, 2014-15
Competitive Strategies
- Consolidation
- Hortifruti buys Natural da Terra and keeps expanding
- Walmart is restructuring its stores
- GPA wants to partner with independent small grocery stores
- Digital activity
- Pão de Açúcar expands its online offering
- Carrefour is back with online grocery sales
Launch Activity and Innovation
- New product launches in private label remain stable but low
- Figure 16: NPD in branded and private label, Brazil, 2011-16
- Only 11% and 6% of new private label products belong to food and drink categories
- Figure 17: NPD in branded and private label, by super category, Brazil, 2016*
- Chocolate confectionery is the most innovative category in food
- Figure 18: Food innovation by private labels, Brazil, 2016
- Figure 19: Share of private label in new product launches of food products, by category, 2016*
- Hot beverages category tops the list in the drink category
- Figure 20: Food innovation by private labels, Brazil, 2016
- Figure 21: Share of private label in new product launches of food products, by category, 2016*
- More companies are launching private labels products
- Figure 22: Food and drink innovation by Dia, Brazil, 2016
- Figure 23: Food and drink innovation by Groupe Casino, Brazil, 2016
- Figure 24: Food and drink innovation by Walmart, Brazil, 2016
- Figure 25: Food and drink innovation by Carrefour, Brazil, 2016
- Figure 26: Share of private label in NPD of food and drink products, by top five companies, 2011-16*
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 94% of Brazilians buy groceries at bakeries
- Private labels have higher usage among older consumers
- Everyday low pricing appeals
- Consumers are planning before going shopping
Frequency of Shopping at Different Retailers
- Bakery is the most used retailer
- Figure 27: Shopping at bakeries and independent small grocery stores, once a day or more, June 2016
- Supermarkets/hypermarkets present high usage
- Figure 28: Shopping at supermarkets and hypermarkets, any frequency, June 2016
- Wholesalers are used by 71%
- Figure 29: Shopping at wholesalers, any frequency, June 2016
- Online stores are still used by a minority
- Subscription services can boost online sales
- Personalized subscription service
- Figure 30: Shopping at online stores, any frequency, June 2016
- Figure 31: Frequency of shopping at different retailers, any frequency, June 2016
- Figure 32: Frequency of shopping at different retailers, June 2016
Private Labels
- Private labels are bought by 62% of shoppers
- Despite lower prices, only 41% of DEs purchase private labels
- Figure 33: Consumers who have bought private label products at supermarkets/hypermarkets in the past 12 months, by socioeconomic group, June 2016
- South-East presents the highest usage
- Figure 34: Consumers who have bought private label products at supermarkets/hypermarkets in the past 12 months, by city, June 2016
- Getting consumers familiar with private labels
- Using samples is a way in
- Demystifying any concerns about production process
- Figure 35: Private labels, June 2016
- Supporting small producers
- Figure 36: Private labels, June 2016
Attitudes to Grocery Retailers
- Low price is key to winning over the consumer
- Using freshness to compete with other formats
- Figure 37: Attitudes to grocery retailers, by gender and age, June 2016
- Grocery retailers can take the lead in recycling
- And the same applies to influencing healthful lifestyles
- More retailers are investing in self-checkouts
- Figure 38: Attitudes to grocery retailers, June 2016
Shopping Behaviors
- Consumers are planning before going shopping
- Sales and bargains to attract consumers
- Figure 39: Shopping behaviors, by gender and age, June 2016
- Environmentally friendly products are viewed favorably
- Going package-free
- Online shopping should be simplified
- Figure 40: Shopping behaviors, June 2016
- Figure 41: Shopping behaviors, June 2016
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast, Abbreviations, and Supporting Information
- Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 42: Forecast for grocery retailing, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
- Figure 43: Value sales for grocery retailing, Brazil, 2011-21
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.