"Sugar remains a staple product for Canadians as 87% use any kind of sugar or alternative sweetener. That said, the category faces challenges as seven out of 10 (69%) Canadians are concerned about the impact sugar has on their overall health. Notably, concerns extend beyond mere usage for cooking but also as hidden formats in food. Press coverage has been gaining the attention of Canadians and fuelling a preference for more natural options. However, as consumers are confused about the naturalness of options for sugars and sugar substitutes, the desire to try new or less familiar alternatives to the traditional white sugar is muted."

- Carol Wong-Li, Senior Analyst, Lifestyles and Leisure

This report will cover the following areas: