"Dollar sales of tea are projected to reach $8 billion in 2017. The market has continued steady dollar sales growth, increasing 24% from 2012-17. 79% of US adults drink tea, 60% drink RTD options, and 49% drink bagged/loose-leaf varieties. Good news comes from the fact that a higher percentage of drinkers are increasing tea consumption than are decreasing. Strong performance in the canned/bottled RTD segment, which delivers on convenience and variety for time-strapped, thirsty consumers, drives gains. The pace of tea growth is expected to slow amid a non-alcoholic beverage market ripe with stiff competition vying for share of stomach."

- Beth Bloom, Associate Director, US Food and Drink Reports



This report will look at the following areas: