Tea Infusions and Tea Drinks - China - April 2017
“The rising health awareness of consumers in China has driven consumption increase in tea infusions and RTD tea drinks markets. However, tea infusions face the challenges of attracting women and younger consumers; tea drinks face the challenges of demand for authenticity, relatively lower consumption frequency, and threat from similar healthy categories such as bottled water and juice. As in the current market, tea infusions have been consumed more via in-home occasions whereas RTD tea drinks have been drunk more in out-of-home occasions, future development and growth may depend on exploring more consumption occasions, highlighting freshness and authenticity of tea or tea drinks and targeting specific consumers with functional needs.”
– Lei Li, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- How can RTD tea drinks highlight “authenticity” and boost consumption frequency?
- RTD tea drinks need to offer what freshly brewed tea cannot
- How can tea infusions increase consumption frequency amongst females?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Tea infusions market – stable growth for both volume and value
- Figure 1: Retail market volume of tea infusions* in China, 2011-21
- Figure 2: Retail market value of tea infusions* in China, 2011-21
- RTD tea drinks market – Slowing down, especially in volume
- Figure 3: Retail market volume of tea drinks in China, 2011-21
- Figure 4: Retail market value of tea drinks in China, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Figure 5: Retail market share of leading tea drinks players, China, 2015-16
- The consumer
- Freshly brewed tea leaves have the highest consumption frequency
- Figure 6: Drinking frequency* in the last 12 months, December 2016
- Green tea sees the greatest consumption increase
- Figure 7: Penetration and trends on different types, December 2016
- Tea infusions have more in-home occasions while RTD tea out-of-home
- Figure 8: Consumption occasions, December 2016
- RTD tea drinks with slimming benefits become more desirable
- Figure 9: Purchase triggers for RTD tea drinks, December 2015 vs December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 10: Farmer’s Tea, Vietnam, 2017
- Figure 11: Tea drinks with low/no/reduced sugar claim, international market, 2017
- RTD tea drinks need to offer what freshly brewed tea cannot
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 12: Steaz cactus water and green tea drinks range, international market, 2016
- Figure 13: Twinings – Morning tea and sleep tea, Australia 2017
- Figure 14: tea drinks with herbal and other ingredients labels, 2016-17
- How can tea infusions increase consumption frequency amongst females?
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 15: Botanical teas with health claims, international market, 2016-17
- Figure 16: Teas with beauty benefits, China and international markets, 2016
- Figure 17: Charm Villa, goldfish tea bag
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Stable growth of tea infusions for both volume and value
- RTD tea drinks market – slowing down, especially volume
- Herbal tea drinks see steady growth
- Sugar is an enemy to RTD tea segment growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Tea infusions market – stable growth for both volume and value
- Figure 18: Retail market volume of tea infusions* in China, 2011-21
- Figure 19: Retail market value of tea infusions* in China, 2011-21
- RTD tea drinks market – slowing down, especially in volume
- Figure 20: Retail market volume of tea drinks in China, 2011-21
- Figure 21: Retail market value of tea drinks in China, 2011-21
Market Segmentation
- The tea infusion thrives thanks to a strong tea culture and reputation
- Figure 22: Tea infusion format types in new products launches, China, 2015-16
- Figure 23: Tea infusions form types in new products launches, global, 2015-16
- Figure 24: Export and import value of tea (with or without added spices), 2015-16
- Figure 25: Export and import volume of tea (with or without added spices), China, 2015-16
- RTD tea drink segments
- Herbal tea drinks see steady growth while others decline
- Figure 26: Retail value of RTD tea drink segments, RMB bn, 2011-16
Market Factors
- Sugar is an enemy to RTD tea segment growth
- Figure 27: Tea drinks with low/no/reduced sugar, China, 2011-17
- Rising popularity of various genres of tea outlets attracting young consumers
- China’s tea culture ensures a steadily high consumption level
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- A highly concentrated tea drinks market
- Diverse competitive strategies: packaging, flavour, cross-category and on-trade tea drinks
- Top product claims and flavours for tea infusions and tea drinks
Market Share – Tea Drinks
- Master Kong is losing share
- Figure 28: Master Kong’s placement in the TV series adapted from popular mobile game “Noble Aspirations”, 2016
- Jiaduobao and Wanglaoji are gaining share
- Figure 29: JDB and WLJ, 2015-17
- Uni-president wins through star product launches
- Figure 30: Retail market share of leading tea drinks players, China, 2015-16
Competitive Strategies
- Competing with unique packaging and creative flavours
- Figure 31: Xiao Ming Tong Xue’s lactobacillus flavoured tea, China, 2016-17
- Cross-category innovations
- Tea/juice
- Figure 32: Cha Pai, China, 2016
- Wahaha – Tea/coffee
- Figure 33: Wahaha Teaka Cha Ka, China, 2017
- Starbucks to launch RTD tea products and sees potential in China
- Figure 34: Teavana loose tea, Canada, 2014
- High tea polyphenols content may trade up consumers
Who’s Innovating?
- Tea infusions – Product claims
- Figure 35: Top 10 product claims in hot beverages (tea), China, 2012-16
- Tea with time/speed and on-the-go features
- Figure 36: tea innovations with time/speed and on-the-go claims, international market, 2016
- Health and functional tea
- Figure 37: Tea with slimming claims, China, 2016-17
- Figure 38: Tea with wider health and functional claims, international market, 2017
- Alcohol-flavoured tea – Indulgence, responsibility and in-home occasion
- Figure 39: Alcohol-flavoured tea infusions, international market, 2015-16
- Tea infusions – Flavours
- Figure 40: Top 10 flavours in tea, China, 2015-16
- Figure 41: Selected various flavoured tea, China, 2016-17
- Tea drinks – Product claims
- Figure 42: Top 10 product claims in RTDs (RTD tea), China, 2012-16
- Functional benefits – Herbal tea drinks stand out
- Figure 43: Tea drinks with functional benefits, China, 2016
- Ethical, environmentally friendly packaged tea drinks
- Figure 44: Tea drinks with environmentally friendly package, China, 2016-17
- Tea drinks with less fat and calorie are becoming even more popular
- Figure 45: selected tea drinks without/reduced transfat, fat or calorie, China, 2016-17
- Tea drinks – Flavours
- Figure 46: Top 10 flavours in RTD tea, China, 2015-16
- Figure 47: Unflavoured/plain tea drinks, China, 2016-17
- Figure 48: tea drinks with lemon flavour and herbal tea drinks, 2016-17
- Marketing inspirations for flavoured tea drinks – Lipton ice tea
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Men drink freshly-brewed tea more frequently than women
- Tea infusions have more in-home occasions while RTD tea out-of-home
- Age differentiates in drinking different tea types
- Master Kong RTD tea drinks have the highest penetration
- Mintropolitans are frequent users for various tea categories
Drinking Frequency
- Freshly brewed tea leaves have the highest consumption frequency
- Figure 49: Drinking frequency* in the last 12 months, December 2016
- Men drink freshly-brewed tea more frequently than women
- Figure 50: Drinking frequency in the last 12 months (once a day or more and several times a week), by gender, December 2016
Penetration and Trends on Different Tea Types
- Green tea sees the greatest consumption increase
- Figure 51: Penetration and trends on different types, December 2016
- Age as a differentiator in drinking different tea types
- Figure 52: Penetration and trends on different types, by age and drunk more, December 2016
Consumption Occasions
- Tea infusions have more in-home occasions while RTD tea out-of-home
- Figure 53: Consumption occasions, December 2016
RTD Tea Brand Consumed Most Often
- Master Kong RTD tea drinks enjoy the highest penetration
- Figure 54: RTD tea brand consumed most often in the last 12 months, December 2016
- Figure 55: RTD tea brand consumed most often in the last 12 months – Master Kong, by age, monthly household income, and marital status, December 2016
- Consumers in their 30s and mid-earners prefer Uni-president
- Figure 56: RTD tea brand consumed most often in the last 12 months – Uni-president, by age, monthly household income, and marital status, December 2016
- High earners and women favour Lipton
- Figure 57: RTD tea brand consumed most often in the last 12 months – Lipton, by age, monthly household income, and marital status, December 2016
- Figure 58: Flirty Lady Lipton Black Tea, Greece, 2017
- Consumers in their 40s and mid-west residents prefer Wahaha
- Figure 59: RTD tea brand consumed most often in the last 12 months – Wahaha, by age, monthly household income, and marital status, December 2016
Purchase Triggers for RTD Tea Drinks
- RTD tea drinks with slimming benefits become more desirable
- Figure 60: Purchase triggers for RTD tea drinks, December 2015 vs December 2016
- Figure 61: Purchase triggers for RTD tea drinks, by gender, monthly household income, and children in household, December 2016
Drinking Preference
- High freshness of tea leaves is most important to drinking experience
- Figure 62: Drinking preference, December 2016
- Figure 63: Drinking preference – High freshness of the tea leaves, by age, monthly household income and marital status, December 2016
- Figure 64: Drinking preference – Made from tea leaves from a good origin, by age, monthly household income and marital status, December 2016
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Mintropolitans are frequent users of various tea categories
- Figure 65: Drinking frequency in the last 12 months, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, December 2016
- Mintropolitans have significantly higher preference for green tea and pu'er tea
- Figure 66: Penetration and trends on different types – Drunk more, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, December 2016
- Mintropolitans favour international brands
- Figure 67: RTD tea brand consumed most often in the last 12 months, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, December 2016
- Mintropolitans consume more tea infusions and RTD tea drinks when having meals at home
- Figure 68: Consumption occasions, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, December 2016
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 69: Retail value sales for tea infusions, China, 2011-21
- Figure 70: Retail volume sales for tea infusions, China, 2011-21
- Figure 71: Retail value sales for tea drinks, China, 2011-21
- Figure 72: Retail volume sales for tea drinks, China, 2011-21
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.