“The rising health awareness of consumers in China has driven consumption increase in tea infusions and RTD tea drinks markets. However, tea infusions face the challenges of attracting women and younger consumers; tea drinks face the challenges of demand for authenticity, relatively lower consumption frequency, and threat from similar healthy categories such as bottled water and juice. As in the current market, tea infusions have been consumed more via in-home occasions whereas RTD tea drinks have been drunk more in out-of-home occasions, future development and growth may depend on exploring more consumption occasions, highlighting freshness and authenticity of tea or tea drinks and targeting specific consumers with functional needs.”

– Lei Li, Research Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: