Teen and Tween Gaming - US - June 2017
“An overwhelming majority of teens and tweens aged 10-17 have played video games in the last three months. A majority of them are not beholden to any one gaming device or genre of video game. While girls are significantly more likely to enjoy games typically found on mobile devices, boys tend to be engaged in aspects of gaming that require more of an investment. Perceptions of gaming popularity and socialization tend to decrease with age, and younger teen boys appear to be the most dedicated to gaming.”
- John Poelking, Leisure Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- New generation of consoles lack spark
- Saving may be a priority for teens
- Interest cools with age
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Gaming console sales cyclical
- Teen gaming expectations shifting
- Paying for games
The Gaming Consoles Market
- Console sales down but not out
- Figure 8: Total US unit sales of gaming consoles, 2011-16
- Previous generation consoles have higher ownership
- Figure 9: Video game consoles owned or played by teens, October 2015-November 2016
Market Perspective
- Screen-centric activities common
- Mobile app usage more common among teen girls
- Immediate content seen as a basic right for the iGeneration
- Smartphone, laptop, tablet ownership up
Market Factors
- Male population higher in younger age groups
- Figure 10: Number and ratio of males to females, by age, 2017
- Figure 11: Teen enjoyment of video games, by gender, October 2015-November 2016
- Some teens working
- Figure 12: Teen income, October 2015-November 2016
- Savings-conscious teens may not spend as much
- Figure 13: Male teen spend on video games and electronics, January 2007-November 2016
- Investments in mobile network infrastructure
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Gaming developers target teens and tweens
- Teens want their voices heard
- Struggling to maintain engagement
- The new way to game
Spotlight on Gaming Developers
- Rovio Entertainment Ltd.
- Rockstar Games, Inc.
- Nintendo Co., Ltd.
- Valve Corporation
- Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
What’s Working?
- Beta testing allows teens to give opinions
- Teens want content now
- Mobile gaming popular
- Corporate partnerships boost technical innovation
- Creating friendships online
What’s Struggling?
- Negative, aggressive pockets of competitive gamers
- Keeping content relevant
- New consoles struggle for price-conscious populace
What’s Next?
- eSports: the future of video game consumption
- Rapidly-growing fanbase
- Top gamers entering stardom
- Scholarships for eSports
- The Amazon effect
- Blending mobile and console with Nintendo Switch
- Figure 14: First Look at Nintendo Switch video, October 2016
- Virtual reality living up to the hype
- Subscription gaming services
- Gaming in the cloud
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Mobile and dedicated gaming fairly even
- Stark gender divides in preferred video game genres
- Solo play a major draw
- Willing to invest in new products
- Word of mouth is a powerful tool
- Taking solace in gaming
- Fun trumps performance
Devices Used to Play Video Games
- Mobile and dedicated console gaming fairly even
- Figure 15: Teen and tween devices used to play video games, February 2017
- Most teens and tweens game on multiple devices
- Figure 16: Teen and tween devices used to play video games – Number of devices, February 2017
- Not entirely a boys club
- Figure 17: Teen and tween devices used to play video games – Nets, by gender, February 2017
- Older teens less likely to game
- Figure 18: Teen and tween devices used to play video games – Nets, by age, February 2017
- Urban teens and tweens game more
- Figure 19: Teen and tween devices used to play video games, by area, February 2017
- Gaming consoles popular among Hispanics
- Figure 20: Teen and tween devices used to play video games, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Types of Video Games Played
- Diversity of genres illustrates complex gaming landscape
- Teens and tweens gravitate toward action
- Mobile puzzle games enjoyed by many
- The power of Minecraft
- Figure 21: Teen and tween video game genres played, February 2017
- Stark gender divide in gaming preferences
- Figure 22: Teen and tween video game genres played, by gender, February 2017
- Age restrictions change gaming preferences
- Figure 23: Teen and tween video game genres played – Select items, by gender and age, February 2017
- Avid gamers more interested in any genre
- Figure 24: Teen and tween video game genres played, by number of devices played, February 2017
Video Game Features
- Asserting independence through gameplay
- Figure 25: Must-have video game features for teens and tweens, February 2017
- Teen and tween boy gamers seeking challenging, engaging gameplay
- Figure 26: Must-have video game features for teens and tweens – Select items, by gender and age, February 2017
- Hispanic teens expect more from gaming
- Figure 27: Must-have video game features for teens and tweens – Select items, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Video Game Purchases
- New, not cheap
- Figure 28: Teen and tween video game purchases, February 2017
- Older teen boys less likely to invest in gaming
- Figure 29: Boys’ video game purchases – Select items, by age, February 2017
- Avid gamers more likely to enhance gaming
- Figure 30: Teen and tween video game purchases – Select items, by number of devices played, February 2017
- Later purchases more likely for new games
- Figure 31: When teens purchase new games, by all vs boys by age, October 2015-November 2016
Teen and Tween Promotional Considerations
- Family and friends play influential roles
- Figure 32: Teen and tween promotional considerations, February 2017
- Tween boys want to know what they’re getting into
- Figure 33: Teen and tween boys promotional considerations, by age, February 2017
Teen and Tween Gaming Behaviors
- Gaming mostly solitary
- Figure 34: Teen and tween gaming behaviors, February 2017
- Girls tend to mobile game
- Figure 35: Teen and tween gaming behaviors – Select items, by gender, February 2017
- Social gaming diminishes with age
- Figure 36: Teen and tween social gaming behaviors, by age, February 2017
Teen and Tween Attitudes toward Gaming
- Enjoyment over skill
- Figure 37: Teen and tween gaming attitudes, February 2017
- Younger teens and tween boys most engaged with gaming innovations
- Figure 38: Teen and tween gaming attitudes – Select items, by age and gender, February 2017
- Video games more important than TV to young men
- Figure 39: Male attitudes toward video games, October 2015-November 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 40: Young male teen spend on video games and technology, January 2007-November 2016
- Figure 41: Teen debit and credit card ownership, and type of bank account, October 2015-November 2016
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 42: Teens’ interest in video game rentals, January 2007-November 2016
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 43: What teens aged 12-17 spend their money on – Trended, October 2007-November 2016
- Figure 44: What teen boys aged 12-14 spend their money on – Trended, October 2007-November 2016
- Figure 45: What teens aged 12-17 spend their money on, by gender and age, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 46: When teen gamers usually buy new games, by gender and age, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 47: Teens’ aged 12-17 attitudes toward money – Trended, October 2007-November 2016
- Figure 48: Teens’ aged 12-17 attitudes toward money, by gender and age, October 2015-November 2016
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.