Televisions - UK - September 2017
“With consumers prioritising improved picture quality over fundamental changes to the viewing experience, 4K TVs will prove more popular than 3D technology in the long-term. With growth slowing due to economic uncertainty and rising import costs, educating consumers on the benefits of the technology and effectively showcasing an expanding content range will be vital to boost upgrades.”
– Adrian Reynolds, Consumer Technology Analyst
This Report discusses the following key questions:
- How far can the industry push improved screen resolution?
- Is the decline of additional televisions inevitable?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Market recovery reliant on 4K take-up
- Figure 1: Value of the UK television market, 2012-22
- Figure 2: Value of the UK television market, 2012-22
- Importance of price drives consumers online
- Figure 3: Ways of purchasing electrical products in the last 12 months, by consumers who purchased a television in the last 12 months, November 2016
- Figure 4: Factors consumers would prioritise when purchasing a TV, April 2017
- Nearly half of TVs ‘smart’ while 3D falters
- Figure 5: Internet–connected and 3D TV ownership in TV households, July 2016-April 2017
- Market leader Samsung present in 41% of homes
- Figure 6: Brand of TVs in the household and brand of the main TV in the household, May 2017
- The consumer
- Changing viewing patterns having limited impact on number of TVs so far
- Figure 7: Number of televisions in the household, June 2016 and May 2017
- HDTV dominates while 4K gains traction
- Figure 8: Types of TVs in the household and type of the main TV in the household, May 2017
- Majority of consumers upgrading size of main TV
- Figure 9: Change in screen size of the main TV set, May 2017
- 4K TVs are driving up screen size
- Figure 10: Size of TVs in the household, by types of TVs in the household, May 2017
- Importance of picture quality is driving 4K sales
- Figure 11: Important factors when upgrading, May 2017
- Price remains the most important consideration
- Figure 12: Attitudes towards televisions, May 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- How far can the industry push improved screen resolution?
- The facts
- The implications
- Is the decline of additional televisions inevitable?
- The facts
- The implications
- How far can the industry push improved screen resolution?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Market recovery reliant on 4K take-up
- Major sporting tournaments provide key growth opportunities
- TVs more likely to be purchased online
- Price remains the most important upgrade factor
- Intent to buy 4K televisions suffers delays
- Additional TV set replacement under threat from connected devices
- Market recovery reliant on 4K take-up
Market Size and Forecast
- Market recovery reliant on 4K take-up
- Trading up set to buoy sales over the next five years
- Figure 13: Volume of the UK television market, 2012-22
- Figure 14: Volume of the UK television market, 2012-22
- Figure 15: Value of the UK television market, 2012-22
- Figure 16: Value of the UK television market, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- Market recovery reliant on 4K take-up
Channels to Market
- Importance of price drives consumers online
- Figure 17: Ways of purchasing electrical products in the last 12 months, by consumers who purchased a television in the last 12 months, November 2016
- Non-specialist retailers dominate online purchasing
- Figure 18: Place of purchase of electrical products in the last 12 months, by consumers who purchased a television in the last 12 months, November 2016
- Additional services focused on payment plans
- Figure 19: Additional services received or purchased when buying electrical products in the last 12 months, by consumers who purchased a television in the last 12 months, November 2016
- Importance of price drives consumers online
Market Drivers
- Price considered before specifications when buying a TV
- Figure 20: Factors consumers would prioritise when purchasing technology products, April 2017
- Home electronics spend hit by rising import costs
- Figure 21: Consumer purchase history and buying intention for electrical goods, September 2015-June 2017
- 4K suffers a decline in short-term intent to buy
- Figure 22: Plans to purchase or upgrade televisions, by timescale, April 2017
- TV viewing time continues to decline
- Figure 23: Average daily minutes of TV viewing, 2010-16
- Nearly half of TVs ‘smart’ while 3D falters
- Figure 24: Internet-connected and 3D TV ownership in TV households, July 2016-April 2017
- Price considered before specifications when buying a TV
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Samsung leads the market as screen sizes grow
- Leading manufacturers showcasing superthin 4K sets
- Digital advertising growth underpins rising above-the-line spend
- Manufacturers focused on boosting cross-category brand position
- Upbeat brand positioning boosts Samsung and Sony’s success
- Samsung leads the market as screen sizes grow
Market Share
- Market leader Samsung present in 41% of homes
- Figure 25: Brand of TVs in the household and brand of the main TV in the household, May 2017
- Big four brands dominate premium market
- Figure 26: Brand of TVs in the household, by types of TVs in the household, May 2017
- Market leader Samsung present in 41% of homes
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Super thin 4K screens dominate CES 2017
- Figure 27: LG’s Signature OLED ‘wallpaper thin’ TV, launched in 2017
- HDR becoming the priority
- Samsung continues to push innovative ‘lifestyle’ designs
- Figure 28: Samsung’s ‘the frame’ TV
- Philips is driving ambilight technology
- Figure 29: Philips ‘ambilight’ technology
- 8K concept models feature at CES 2017
- Super thin 4K screens dominate CES 2017
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Above-the-line growth driven by digital spend
- Figure 30: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on televisions, by media type, 2015-16
- Manufacturer adspend is focused on cross-category brand image
- Figure 31: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on televisions, by advertiser, 2014-16
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Above-the-line growth driven by digital spend
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 32: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, June 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 33: Key metrics for selected brands, June 2017
- Brand attitudes: Cross-category success boosting loyalty for Samsung and Sony
- Figure 34: Attitudes, by brand, June 2017
- Brand personality: Samsung and Sony viewed as the most vibrant brands
- Figure 35: Brand personality – Macro image, June 2017
- LG perceived as affordable but also deemed unreliable
- Figure 36: Brand personality – Micro image, June 2017
- Samsung’s innovative yet reliable image builds reputation across age groups
- Figure 37: User profile of Samsung, June 2017
- Men stand out as fans of the Sony brand
- Figure 38: User profile of Sony, June 2017
- LG seen as an affordable yet innovative option
- Figure 39: User profile of LG, June 2017
- Panasonic’s durability boosts appeal among older consumers
- Figure 40: User profile of Panasonic, June 2017
- Specialised product lines detrimental to Philips positioning
- Figure 41: User profile of Philips, June 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Shifting viewing dynamics could limit additional TV set replacement
- Smart TV is now vital for new sets
- Price remains the most important factor when upgrading
- 4K Ultra HD technology is driving up screen sizes
- There remains a market for high quality smaller TVs
- Consumers upgrading are primarily seeking improved picture quality
- One-month trials could boost 4K take-up
- Shifting viewing dynamics could limit additional TV set replacement
Televisions in the Home
- Changing viewing patterns having limited impact in the short term
- Figure 42: Number of televisions in the household, June 2016 and May 2017
- HDTV dominates while 4K gains traction
- Figure 43: Types of TVs in the household and type of the main TV in the household, May 2017
- Those with 4K have more televisions in the household
- Figure 44: Number of televisions in the household, by types of TVs in the household, May 2017
- Changing viewing patterns having limited impact in the short term
Screen Size
- Declining prices have boosted large screen uptake
- Figure 45: Size of TVs in the household and size of the main TV in the household, May 2017
- Majority of consumers upgrading size of main TV
- Figure 46: Change in screen size of the main TV set, May 2017
- Nearly two thirds of 4K owners have 46ʺ+ screens
- Figure 47: Size of TVs in the household, by types of TVs in the household, May 2017
- Figure 48: Change in screen size of the main TV set, by types of TVs in the household, May 2017
- Declining prices have boosted large screen uptake
Important Factors when Upgrading
- Importance of picture quality is driving 4K sales
- Figure 49: Important Factors when upgrading, May 2017
- Super thin designs must maintain sound integrity
- Guarantee and energy efficiency growing in importance
- Desire for integration boosting demand for advanced control options
- Importance of picture quality is driving 4K sales
Attitudes towards Televisions
- Price remains the most important consideration
- Discounting and special offers provide key opportunities
- Figure 50: Attitudes towards televisions, May 2017
- 4K content confined to the most engaged consumers
- Demand remains for high quality smaller TVs
- Common frustration with rising number of peripherals
- Figure 51: Attitudes towards televisions, by types of TVs in the household, May 2017
- Trial periods could stimulate upgrades
- Price remains the most important consideration
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Market size and forecast
- Fan chart forecast
- Value
- Figure 52: Best- and worst-case forecast for the value of the UK television market, 2017-22
- Volume
- Figure 53: Best- and worst-case forecast for the volume of the UK television market, 2017-22
- Brand research
- Brand map
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.