Tenpin Bowling - UK - May 2017
“The industry is currently half way on a journey between the old-style bowling alley and its hoped-for new destination as a modern, multi-generational entertainment centre providing a light-hearted competitive social experience, where bowling is increasingly blended with other forms of activity alongside an enhanced dining offer.”
– John Worthington, Senior Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- ‘Family first’ but younger adults should not be overlooked
- Corporate sector offers growth potential
- Bowling has fallen behind on food & beverage
- Pop-up bowling
- Appealing to an older demographic
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- Market value up 20% in past three years
- Figure 1: Value forecast of the UK tenpin bowling market, 2011-21
- Consolidation leaves big three
- Figure 2: Top 10 tenpin bowling operators, by percentage market share of lanes, May 2017
- Hollywood in vanguard of new product development
- Family visits increasing
- Figure 3: Tenpin bowling occasions over the past 12 months, March 2017
- Family app potential
- Figure 4: Method of booking last visit to tenpin bowling, March 2017
- Food is key issue
- Figure 5: Facilities and services which would encourage visitors to choose a tenpin bowling venue, March 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- ‘Family first’ but younger adults should not be overlooked
- The facts
- The implications
- Corporate sector offers growth potential
- The facts
- The implications
- Bowling has fallen behind on food & beverage
- The facts
- The implications
- Pop-up bowling
- The facts
- The implications
- Appealing to an older demographic
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Market revival stimulated by corporate activity
- Tenpin bowling outperforming overall leisure sector
- Further growth expected but rising living costs could be a risk
- Increasing secondary expenditure is a key strategic goal
- Low frequency remains a challenge
- Multi-generational leisure opportunities
Market Size, Segmentation & Forecast
- Market value grows 7% in 2016
- Further rise of 23% forecast during next five years
- Figure 6: Value of the UK tenpin bowling market, 2011-21
- Figure 7: Value forecast of the UK tenpin bowling market, 2011-21
- Secondary spend accounts for half of revenue
- Figure 8: UK tenpin bowling estimated expenditure, by segment, 2016
- Industry moves away from heavy discounting culture
Market Background
- Economy continues to grow but uncertainty looms ahead
- Figure 9: UK average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses)* vs CPI inflation, percentage change year-on-year, June 2014-february 2017
- Around three in 10 consumers regard their financial situation as healthy
- Figure 10: Consumers’ current financial health, by age, March 2017
- Under-35s express relatively high levels of financial health
- How centres can appeal to younger adult generation
- Grandparents offer opportunities in older market
- Bowling one of the fastest growth activities in 2016
- Casual dining is the dominant leisure sector
- Figure 11: Value of the leisure industry*, by segment, 2011-16
- Frequency of visit still lags behind cinema, theatre and live sports
- Figure 12: Frequency of leisure activity participation in the past 12 months, August 2016
- Less than half of consumers are within a 15-minute drive of a bowling centre
- Pop-up potential
- Multi-generational activity should be a core marketing message
- Figure 13: Factors influencing choice of venue for family groups to visit, November 2015
Companies & Launch Activity – What You Need to Know
- Industry moves further towards leaner, more branded model
- Leading three operators control over half of lanes
- New entrant QLP typifies new industry model
- Hollywood Bowl and Tenpin account for over half of market value
- Boutique bowling looks set for expansion
- Hollywood driving new wave of product development
- Tenpin focussing on broader entertainment offer
- MFA lags behind modernisation curve but has launched two innovations
- Growing gulf between standard of venues and customer experience
Market Share & Supply
- Centres steady but lane numbers have fallen
- Figure 14: UK tenpin bowling centres, 2007-17
- Consolidation leaves ‘big three’ in stronger position
- Figure 15: Leading tenpin bowling operators, by number of sites and lanes, May 2017
- Other operators
- Boutique bowling
- Single centre sites
- Branded chains now control 69% of market supply by lanes
- Market share by value
- Figure 16: Leading tenpin bowling operators*, by revenue, March 2017
Product Innovation
- Americana branding
- VIP bowling
- Food revamp
- Wear your own shoes
- Multi-activity
- QLP typifies new prototype
- Trampolining & footbowl
- All Star re-launches boutique concept
- Player incentives
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Around one in three adults go bowling
- Families are most likely to go but still outnumbered by those without kids
- But family visits have risen by six points since 2014
- Corporate opportunities outside London
- Almost half of bookings are made online
- Food & beverage spend is down, but spend on other activities is up since 2014
- Appearance, cost and food score lowest satisfaction levels
- And higher quality food is seen as biggest incentive to visit a centre
- Other activities seen as high priority in family market
Tenpin Bowling Visiting Habits
- Overall penetration remains steady
- Figure 17: Participation in tenpin bowling, March 2017
- Families are most up for bowling
- Broad socio-economic profile
- Figure 18: Profile of tenpin bowling customers over the past 12 months, March 2017
- No change seen in frequency yet but some brands claim rising footfall
- Figure 19: Frequency of tenpin bowling over the past 12 months, March 2017
- Rise in family occasions
- Figure 20: Tenpin bowling occasions over the past 12 months, March 2017
- Corporate event bowlers are likely to return on personal occasions
- Figure 21: Number of reasons for going tenpin bowling over the past 12 months, March 2017
Tenpin Bowling Booking
- Two thirds of bowlers book in advance
- Figure 22: Method of booking last visit to tenpin bowling, March 2017
- Families and frequent visitors are the most likely mobile bookers
Tenpin Bowling Secondary Spend
- Mums most likely to buy meals
- Figure 23: Other items purchased at tenpin bowling venue on last visit, April 2017
Tenpin Bowling Customer Satisfaction
- Overall satisfaction high but concerns remain over food, décor and price
- Figure 24: Customer satisfaction with last visit to a tenpin bowling venue, March 2017
- Figure 25: Overall customer satisfaction with last visit to a tenpin bowling venue, March 2017
Tenpin Bowling Incentives & Opportunities
- Better food seen as biggest priority
- Child-friendly versus adult-only
- Figure 26: Facilities & services which would encourage visitors to choose a tenpin bowling venue, March 2017
- Figure 27: Facilities & services which would encourage visitors to choose a tenpin bowling venue, by experience of tenpin bowling, March 2017
- Half of bowlers interested in VIP lanes
- Bowled over on first date
- Bowling tuition
- Workplace competition
- Figure 28: Facilities & services which would encourage visitors to choose a tenpin bowling venue, by tenpin bowling occasions, March 2017
Appendix
- Definitions
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
