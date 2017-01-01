Thailand Consumer Market Study - 2017
This study provides in-depth analysis into the lifestyles of metropolitan Thai consumers ages 18 and older who reside in the five key regions in Thailand.
Four aspects of metro Thai lifestyles are examined - spending patterns, goals & aspirations, health & wellness and the environment.
Spending patterns in Thailand:
- Economic climate slows consumer spending
- Online shopping offers prime appeal
- Technology brings greater convenience
- High quality still trumps all
This study provides appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
Table of contents
- Spending more time with family to create balance
- Growing obesity and the need to curb sugar and fat consumption
- Gluten becomes a perceived evil
- Growth in non-dairy and avoidance of dairy/lactose
- Avoiding carbohydrates and gluten
- Need for clean eating
- Functional food and drink can aid slimming and weight loss
- Plant based diets and vegetarianism
- Beyond eco-friendly packaging
- Water conservation
- Ethical sourcing practices
- Thai economic climate
- Consumers curb spending on leisure and entertainment
- Vacation and technology spends largely stable
- Opportunities for Australian made
- E-commerce market poised for growth
- E-commerce influences spending patterns
- Quest for health reflected in food spending patterns
- Interest in home cooking can drive growth of cooking sauces category
- Spending on alcohol declines
Spending Patterns
Goals & aspirations
Health & wellness
The Environment
Appendix
