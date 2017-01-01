Thailand Consumer Market Study - 2017

This study provides in-depth analysis into the lifestyles of metropolitan Thai consumers ages 18 and older who reside in the five key regions in Thailand.

Four aspects of metro Thai lifestyles are examined - spending patterns, goals & aspirations, health & wellness and the environment.

Spending patterns in Thailand:

Economic climate slows consumer spending

slows consumer spending Online shopping offers prime appeal

offers prime appeal Technology brings greater convenience

brings greater convenience High quality still trumps all

This study provides appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.