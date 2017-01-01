Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Thailand Consumer Market Study - 2017

Newer/Older Editions

This study provides in-depth analysis into the lifestyles of metropolitan Thai consumers ages 18 and older who reside in the five key regions in Thailand.

Four aspects of metro Thai lifestyles are examined - spending patterns, goals & aspirations, health & wellness and the environment.

Spending patterns in Thailand:

  • Economic climate slows consumer spending
  • Online shopping offers prime appeal
  • Technology brings greater convenience
  • High quality still trumps all

This study provides appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.

US $4,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

    Spending Patterns

    • Economic climate slows consumer spending
    • Online shopping offers prime appeal
    • Technology brings greater convenience
    • High quality still trumps all

    Goals & aspirations

    • Spending more time with family to create balance

    Health & wellness

    • Growing obesity and the need to curb sugar and fat consumption
    • Gluten becomes a perceived evil
    • Growth in non-dairy and avoidance of dairy/lactose
    • Avoiding carbohydrates and gluten
    • Need for clean eating
    • Functional food and drink can aid slimming and weight loss
    • Plant based diets and vegetarianism

    The Environment

    • Beyond eco-friendly packaging
    • Water conservation
    • Ethical sourcing practices

    Appendix

    • Thai economic climate
    • Consumers curb spending on leisure and entertainment
    • Vacation and technology spends largely stable
    • Opportunities for Australian made
    • E-commerce market poised for growth
    • E-commerce influences spending patterns
    • Quest for health reflected in food spending patterns
    • Interest in home cooking can drive growth of cooking sauces category
    • Spending on alcohol declines

Companies Covered

To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

Thailand Consumer Market Study - 2017

US $4,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Reports by region

About us

Registered office

Mintel Group Ltd.
11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
Registered in England:
Number 1475918.

Contact us

MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
  • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd