"Affluent and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) are key consumers of luxury brands. However, these wealthy individuals are less likely to be swayed by luxury brands’ marketing strategies, as they skew older, male, and retired – demographics that tend to be less engaged with consumption and fashion trends. Younger Affluent and HNWIs – and younger consumers in general – are critical of growth, as they are in prime wealth-building years, are establishing brand loyalties, and are open to media influences of “what’s in” since they are concerned with their appearances and want to portray an image of status and success."

Fiona O’Donnell, Director – Multicultural, Lifestyles, Travel & Leisure

This report looks at the following areas: