The Arts and Crafts Consumer - US - January 2017
"Consumers today are crafting at similar rates to years past, with 59% of adults being categorized as a crafter. However, interest in traditional craft projects, such as photography and scrapbooking, continue to see slight declines in participation year after year, likely giving rise to less traditional types of crafting projects. Facing increased competition from online marketplaces, specialty crafts stores can differentiate themselves by playing up strengths, crafting knowledge, and expertise. Online marketplaces, on the other hand, are able to distinguish themselves for their convenience and digital prowess."
-Lifestyles and Leisure Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Older adults are less likely to craft, and when they do, they are set in their ways
- Non-parents – particularly men – are less likely than parents to participate
- Young adults more easily frustrated, leave projects unfinished
Overview
Executive Summary
- Older adults are less likely to craft, and when they do, they are set in their ways
- Figure 1: Any arts and crafts made in the last 12 months and number of types, by generation, October 2016
- Non-parents – particularly men – are less likely than parents to participate
- Figure 2: Any arts and crafts made in the last 12 months, by gender and parental status, October 2016
- Young adults more easily frustrated, leave projects unfinished
- Figure 3: Attitudes toward crafting – Expectations, by generation, October 2016
- Young adults can be influenced to increase their frequency of crafting
- Figure 4: Factors that would increase crafting – Any, all vs crafter by generation, October 2016
- Consumer reviews are important to most when choosing an arts and crafts retailer
- Figure 5: Retailer influencers for craft supply purchases – Reviews, by generation, October 2016
- Moving residences and crafting go hand-in-hand
- Figure 6: Craft-related activities done in last 12 months – Select items, by crafter recent movers and all, October 2016
The Traditional and Contemporary Crafter Market
- Share of adults participating in traditional crafting activities declines
- Figure 7: Craft participation in the last 12 months (nets), by adults (Mintel: October 2016; Simmons: July 2015-August 2016), and by teens, kids (April 2015-June 2016)
- Figure 8: Adult traditional craft participation in the last 12 months (net) – Simmons, 2009-16
- Teen participation declines slightly while kids trend slightly up
- Figure 9: Craft participation in the last 12 months (nets) – Simmons, by adults (July 2015-August 2016), and by teens, kids (April 2015-June 2016)
Breakdown of the Traditional Crafter Market
- Adult crafters
- Photography remains the most popular – But adult participation is in decline
- Painting, drawing, sculpting on the rise – Adult coloring books likely contribute
- Woodworking and furniture refinishing remains stable
- Scrapbooking has had its day – Less than 5% participate
- Figure 10: Adult traditional craft participation in the last 12 months (Simmons) – five types, 2009-16
- Teen crafters
- Photography is growing and is nearly twice as common among teens than adults
- Painting, drawing, sculpting, and ceramics see slight growth among teens
- Figure 11: Teen traditional craft participation in the last 12 months (Simmons) – six types, 2009-16
- Kids’ participation in painting, drawing, sculpting declines
- Figure 12: Kid traditional craft participation in the last 12 months (Simmons) – three types, 2009-16
Profile of the Contemporary Crafter
- Demographics
- Figure 13: Profile of crafters (Mintel), October 2016
Market Perspective
- Monthly subscriptions extend to arts and crafts
- Figure 14: SketchBox – Make Art Happen, video, October 2016
- Crafters can profit from their hobby
- Art as entertainment – Ceramics and pottery classes
- The ‘90s are back!
Market Factors
- Brick-and-mortar stores may face competition from e-commerce retailers
- Increasingly “single” society is good news for crafting
- Figure 15: Married share of population, 2005-15
- Art in schools often first to get nixed from budgets due to cuts
- Figure 16: OrchKids: Play Your Song, August 2015
Key Players Overview
- Michaels Stores Inc.
- Figure 17: Net sales and number of Michaels and Aaron Brothers stores at end of FY, 2011-15
- Figure 18: Michaels Stores retail channel breakdown, 2012-15
- Hobby Lobby
- Jo-Ann Stores
- Etsy
- Figure 19: Net sales for Etsy at end of FY, 2012-16
- Etsy dominates online with largest social media following
- Figure 20: Social media followers by company – Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, December 2016
Perceptions of Key Players
- Specialty craft stores
- Michaels
- Hobby Lobby
- Jo-Ann Stores
- Craft websites
- Etsy
- Pinterest
- Mass Merchandiser
- Walmart
- Figure 21: Correspondence analysis – Perceptions of crafting stores and websites, October 2016
- Figure 22: Perceptions of crafting stores and websites, October 2016
- Methodology
What's Trending
- What’s popular
- Like it, Love it, and now a Tried it button
- Curated content promoted in Pinterest’s Explore tool
- Figure 23: Pinterest Explore today’s picks, November 2016
- Nifty by Buzzfeed, a digital haven for DIYers
- Figure 24: Nifty – DIY Murphy Table, October 2016
- Handmade at Amazon gains momentum in first year of service
- Michaels launches a loyalty program
What's Fading?
- Trends on the way out
- Craftsy slows production of signature videos
- Crafting companies that rely on traditional media
- Michaels backs its employee following an upset customer’s tirade
What's Next?
- 2017 crafts gaining momentum
- Competitive crafting
- Figure 25: Snoop Dogg & Busy Philipps Make Ornaments | The Make Off | Michaels, November 2016
- Securing employment for the gig economy
- Craft podcasts
Arts and Crafts Made in the Last 12 Months
- Nearly six in 10 adults have crafted in the last year
- Figure 26: Types of arts and crafts made in last 12 months, October 2015, 2016
- Women are out-crafting men for almost all types of crafts . . .
- Figure 27: Types of arts and crafts made in the last 12 months, by gender, October 2016
- . . . but dads are crafting as much as moms
- Figure 28: Any arts and crafts made in the last 12 months, by gender and parental status, October 2016
- Crafting likelihood and frequency highest among young adults
- Figure 29: Any arts and crafts made in the last 12 months and number of types, by generation, October 2016
- Hispanics are more likely to be crafters
- Figure 30: Types of arts and crafts made in the last 12 months – Select items, by Hispanic origin, October 2016
Craft-related Activities Done in the Last 12 Months
- Crafters are more likely to participate in crafting-related activities
- Figure 31: Craft-related activities done in last 12 months, by crafters vs all, October 2016
- Crafters who recently moved are greater participants in craft-related activities
- Figure 32: Lowe’s Creative Ideas app, August 2016
- Figure 33: Craft-related activities done in last 12 months – Select items, by crafter recent movers and all, October 2016
- Young crafters are more likely to be interested in the arts
- Figure 34: Craft-related activities done in last 12 months – Select items, by crafter generations, October 2016
- Higher household income crafters are more likely to host gatherings
- Figure 35: Hosted a gathering for family or friends in last 12 months, by crafter household income, October 2016
Retailer Influencers for Craft Supply Purchases
- Crafters are most influenced by convenience, selection, low prices
- Figure 36: Retailer influencers for craft supply purchases, October 2016
- Price matters to most, but women more swayed by store coupons
- Figure 37: Retailer influencers for craft supply purchases – Cost, by gender, October 2016
- Young adults more likely to value consumer reviews
- Figure 38: Retailer influencers for craft supply purchases – Reviews, by generation, October 2016
- Dads place importance on reviews, personal advice, brand names
- Figure 39: Retailer influencers for craft supply purchases – Convenience and consumer reviews, by parental status and gender, October 2016
Factors That Would Increase Crafting
- Price is most influential at increasing crafting frequency
- Figure 40: Factors that would increase crafting frequency, by crafters vs all, October 2016
- Young crafters are most open to influences to increase their crafting
- Figure 41: Factors that would increase crafting – Any, by all vs crafter by generation, October 2016
- Women are more drawn by cost-saving opportunities from crafting
- Figure 42: Factors that would increase crafting – Price-related, by crafters vs all by gender, October 2016
- Availability of project materials more influential to parents than non-parents
- Figure 43: Factors that would increase crafting, by all vs crafters by parental status, October 2016
- Price and ease are important to Hispanic crafters
- Figure 44: Factors that would increase crafting, by all vs crafters by Hispanic origin, October 2016
Attitudes toward Crafting
- Nearly half of crafters prefer crafting alone
- Crafters’ frustrations may be due to lack of space and disorganization
- Figure 45: Attitudes toward crafting, October 2016
- Young adults may need help setting realistic expectations with projects
- Figure 46: Attitudes toward crafting – Expectations, by generation, October 2016
- Dads find arts and crafts stores to be overwhelming
- Figure 47: Attitudes toward crafting – Craft stores are overwhelming, by parental status, October 2016
- Single women are most likely to consider crafting a hobby
- Figure 48: Attitudes toward crafting, by marital status and gender, October 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Supporting data
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – Market
- Figure 49: Craft participation among adults aged 18+ in the last 12 months – By net and specific types of crafts, 2009-16
- Figure 50: Craft participation among teens aged 12-17 in the last 12 months – by net and specific types of crafts, 2009-16
- Figure 51: Craft participation among kids aged 6-11 in the last 12 months – By net and specific types of crafts, 2009-16
- Figure 52: Arts and crafts stores shopped at in the last three months, 2010-2016
