“Consumers have become more conservative spenders from seeing the slowing economy and feeling more pressure both from work and financially. Meanwhile they are eager to live a healthier and more exciting lifestyle. This requires them to learn and become smarter shoppers – being able to gauge a product’s quality and value before paying so as to make the most out of their budget to enjoy an upgraded lifestyle – featuring a healthier diet and more experiential leisure activities to not only empower the body but also enlighten the mood.”

– Laurel Gu, Research Director

2017 is a year that will see stable economic growth thanks to a demand for upgraded consumption – for new options, better quality and greater convenience. The development of the consumer products and services market is expected to remain active over the next five years to 2021, with health and experience being the two major themes.