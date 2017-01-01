Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
The Connected Consumer - UK - October 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“The continued growth in consumer connectivity is impacting every stage of the transaction process, from pre-purchase information gathering to reviews and social media interaction. This has created strong opportunities for brands to communicate on a more personal, engaging level and offer relevant, timely information and promotions.”
– Adrian Reynolds, Consumer Technology Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • Opportunity for brand apps as digital touchpoints flourish
  • Consumers have never been so willing to interact with brands

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Scope of the Report

      • Executive Summary

          • Smartphones driving consumer connectivity
            • Figure 1: Ownership of smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, January 2013-June 2017
          • Location technology boosting tailored promotions
            • Figure 2: Devices used to buy goods online in the past year, May 2017
          • Computer usage under threat from popularity of smartphones
            • Figure 3: Device usage, June 2017
          • People would find it most difficult to give up their computer
            • Figure 4: Hardest device to give up, by gender, June 2017
          • Brand websites are the most popular source of product information
            • Digital sources dominate
              • Figure 5: Sources of brand/product information in the last 6 months, June 2017
            • Millennials use a wider variety of information sources
              • Figure 6: Repertoire of information sources, June 2017
            • A third of people take photos of products in-store
              • Figure 7: Recent device use in-store, June 2017
            • Technology products the most researched in-store
              • Figure 8: Products researched on devices in-store, June 2017
            • Brands’ websites have the most positive perception
              • Desire for impartiality driving multiple information sources
                • Figure 9: Correspondence analysis of attitudes towards information sources, June 2017
              • What we think

              • Issues and Insights

                • Opportunity for brand apps as digital touchpoints flourish
                  • The facts
                    • The implications
                      • Consumers have never been so willing to interact with brands
                        • The facts
                          • The implications

                          • The Market – What You Need to Know

                            • Smartphones driving consumer connectivity
                              • Constant connectivity increasing demand for mobile data
                                • Connected consumers seek out brand communication
                                  • Social media use must be vibrant and engaging
                                    • Easy access to price comparison making the discount market more important
                                      • Same-day delivery boosting online market
                                        • Virtual reality could bridge the gap to the in-store experience
                                          • Importance of personalisation is changing the dynamics of advertising

                                          • Market Background

                                            • Smartphones driving consumer connectivity
                                              • Constant connectivity increasing demand for mobile data
                                                • Tablets struggling to defend market share
                                                  • Smartwatches a small but growing market
                                                    • Figure 10: Ownership of smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, January 2013-June 2017
                                                  • Connected consumers seek out brand communication
                                                    • Easy access to price comparison making the discount market more important
                                                      • Figure 11: Brand/product-related online activities performed in the past three months, April 2017
                                                    • Location technology boosting tailored promotions
                                                      • Figure 12: Devices used to buy goods online in the past year, May 2017
                                                    • Importance of personalisation is changing the dynamics of advertising
                                                      • Social media use must be vibrant and engaging
                                                        • Figure 13: Walkers Twitter campaign Choose or Lose
                                                      • Virtual reality could bridge the gap to the in-store experience
                                                        • Same-day delivery boosting online market

                                                        • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                          • People would find it most difficult to give up their computer
                                                            • Men are more loyal to desktop computers
                                                              • Millennials use a wider variety of information sources
                                                                • Digital sources dominate
                                                                  • Brands’ websites are the most popular source of product information
                                                                    • Brand apps not reaching potential
                                                                      • In-store device use driven by Millennials
                                                                        • Technology products the most researched in-store

                                                                        • Connected Device Usage

                                                                          • Computer usage under threat from popularity of smartphones
                                                                            • Figure 14: Device usage, June 2017
                                                                          • Smartwatches gaining popularity among young males
                                                                            • People would find it most difficult to give up their computer
                                                                              • Figure 15: Hardest device to give up, by gender, June 2017
                                                                            • Men are more loyal to desktop computers
                                                                              • Growing size of smartphone screens hitting tablet sales
                                                                                • Figure 16: Hardest device to give up, by age, June 2017
                                                                              • Younger people increasingly reliant on smartphones
                                                                                • Figure 17: Location of device usage, June 2017
                                                                              • Smartphones and smartwatches the most used devices outside…
                                                                                • …but tablets mainly used in the home

                                                                                • Brand Touchpoints

                                                                                  • Brands’ websites are the most popular source of product information
                                                                                    • Brand apps not reaching potential
                                                                                      • Digital sources dominate
                                                                                        • Figure 18: Sources of brand/product information in the last 6 months, June 2017
                                                                                      • The majority of consumers use one or two sources of information
                                                                                        • Figure 19: Repertoire of information sources, June 2017
                                                                                      • Millennials use a wider variety of information sources
                                                                                        • Figure 20: Repertoire of information sources, by age, June 2017
                                                                                      • Parents more likely to use multiple sources of information
                                                                                        • Figure 21: Repertoire of information sources, by parental status, June 2017

                                                                                    • In-store Device Use

                                                                                      • Product information and price most researched on devices in-store
                                                                                        • A third of people take photos of products in-store
                                                                                          • Figure 22: Recent device use in-store, June 2017
                                                                                        • Strong opportunities for brand apps
                                                                                          • In-store device use driven by Millennials…
                                                                                            • Figure 23: Recent device use in-store, by generation, June 2017
                                                                                          • …and parents
                                                                                            • Figure 24: Recent device use in-store, by parental status, June 2017
                                                                                          • Technology products the most researched in-store…
                                                                                            • …but fashion is a close second
                                                                                              • Figure 25: Products researched on devices in-store, June 2017
                                                                                            • Gender divide in products researched in-store
                                                                                              • Taking photos more common when researching items for the home
                                                                                                • Increasing research into fashion items can drive online discussion
                                                                                                  • Product is far more important than retailer
                                                                                                    • Figure 26: Recent device use in-store, by products researched in-store, June 2017

                                                                                                • Attitudes towards Information Sources

                                                                                                  • Brands’ websites have the most positive perception
                                                                                                    • Desire for impartiality driving use of multiple information sources
                                                                                                      • Figure 27: Correspondence analysis of attitudes towards information sources, June 2017
                                                                                                    • Phone calls and social media proving less effective information sources
                                                                                                      • Mismatch between perception of in-store representatives and usage
                                                                                                        • Figure 28: Attitudes towards information sources, June 2017 (I of II)
                                                                                                        • Figure 29: Attitudes towards information sources, June 2017 (II of II)

                                                                                                    • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                      • Abbreviations
                                                                                                        • Methodology – Correspondence analysis
                                                                                                          • Figure 30: Words used to describe sources of information – Correspondence Analysis – Table output, June 2017

                                                                                                      Companies Covered

                                                                                                      To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

