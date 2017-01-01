The Connected Consumer - UK - October 2017
“The continued growth in consumer connectivity is impacting every stage of the transaction process, from pre-purchase information gathering to reviews and social media interaction. This has created strong opportunities for brands to communicate on a more personal, engaging level and offer relevant, timely information and promotions.”
– Adrian Reynolds, Consumer Technology Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Opportunity for brand apps as digital touchpoints flourish
- Consumers have never been so willing to interact with brands
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- Figure 1: Ownership of smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, January 2013-June 2017
- Location technology boosting tailored promotions
- Figure 2: Devices used to buy goods online in the past year, May 2017
- Figure 3: Device usage, June 2017
- Figure 4: Hardest device to give up, by gender, June 2017
- Figure 5: Sources of brand/product information in the last 6 months, June 2017
- Figure 6: Repertoire of information sources, June 2017
- Figure 7: Recent device use in-store, June 2017
- Figure 8: Products researched on devices in-store, June 2017
- Figure 9: Correspondence analysis of attitudes towards information sources, June 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Constant connectivity increasing demand for mobile data
- Connected consumers seek out brand communication
- Social media use must be vibrant and engaging
- Easy access to price comparison making the discount market more important
- Same-day delivery boosting online market
- Virtual reality could bridge the gap to the in-store experience
- Importance of personalisation is changing the dynamics of advertising
Market Background
- Constant connectivity increasing demand for mobile data
- Tablets struggling to defend market share
- Smartwatches a small but growing market
- Figure 10: Ownership of smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, January 2013-June 2017
- Connected consumers seek out brand communication
- Easy access to price comparison making the discount market more important
- Figure 11: Brand/product-related online activities performed in the past three months, April 2017
- Location technology boosting tailored promotions
- Figure 12: Devices used to buy goods online in the past year, May 2017
- Importance of personalisation is changing the dynamics of advertising
- Social media use must be vibrant and engaging
- Figure 13: Walkers Twitter campaign Choose or Lose
- Virtual reality could bridge the gap to the in-store experience
- Same-day delivery boosting online market
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
Connected Device Usage
- Figure 14: Device usage, June 2017
- Smartwatches gaining popularity among young males
- Figure 15: Hardest device to give up, by gender, June 2017
- Growing size of smartphone screens hitting tablet sales
- Figure 16: Hardest device to give up, by age, June 2017
- Younger people increasingly reliant on smartphones
- Figure 17: Location of device usage, June 2017
- Smartphones and smartwatches the most used devices outside…
- …but tablets mainly used in the home
Brand Touchpoints
- Figure 18: Sources of brand/product information in the last 6 months, June 2017
- The majority of consumers use one or two sources of information
- Figure 19: Repertoire of information sources, June 2017
- Millennials use a wider variety of information sources
- Figure 20: Repertoire of information sources, by age, June 2017
- Parents more likely to use multiple sources of information
- Figure 21: Repertoire of information sources, by parental status, June 2017
In-store Device Use
- Figure 22: Recent device use in-store, June 2017
- Strong opportunities for brand apps
- In-store device use driven by Millennials…
- Figure 23: Recent device use in-store, by generation, June 2017
- …and parents
- Figure 24: Recent device use in-store, by parental status, June 2017
- Figure 25: Products researched on devices in-store, June 2017
- Gender divide in products researched in-store
- Taking photos more common when researching items for the home
- Increasing research into fashion items can drive online discussion
- Product is far more important than retailer
- Figure 26: Recent device use in-store, by products researched in-store, June 2017
Attitudes towards Information Sources
- Figure 27: Correspondence analysis of attitudes towards information sources, June 2017
- Phone calls and social media proving less effective information sources
- Mismatch between perception of in-store representatives and usage
- Figure 28: Attitudes towards information sources, June 2017 (I of II)
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards information sources, June 2017 (II of II)
