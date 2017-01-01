The Connected Home - UK - May 2017

“Companies are hoping that voice control will help connected devices make sense for consumers. Although the concept is unfamiliar to many, consumers are open to the idea. The relatively rapid adoption of voice controlled speakers suggests that voice control is here to stay. On the other hand, security vulnerabilities continue to make connected devices an unattractive prospect for many, which is a major issue the industry will need to address as it aims for mass-market expansion.”

Mark Flowers, Research Analyst Consumer Technology

This report will cover the following areas: