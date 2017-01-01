The Connected Home - UK - May 2017
“Companies are hoping that voice control will help connected devices make sense for consumers. Although the concept is unfamiliar to many, consumers are open to the idea. The relatively rapid adoption of voice controlled speakers suggests that voice control is here to stay. On the other hand, security vulnerabilities continue to make connected devices an unattractive prospect for many, which is a major issue the industry will need to address as it aims for mass-market expansion.”
Mark Flowers, Research Analyst Consumer Technology
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Demystifying the connected home
- Platform compatibility arms race
- Virtual assistants are a move from app-control to voice-control
- Unwanted intrusions in the connected home
- Companies and brands
- Amazon Echo arrives in the UK…
- …followed by Google Home
- Microsoft to compete with Amazon and Google
- IKEA makes first step into the smart home
- The consumer
- Connected home still in the early adopter phase
- One in 20 has voice controlled speakers in their household
- Figure 1: Ownership of smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Lighting, heating and security are the most interesting propositions
- Figure 2: Interest in smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Consumers relatively positive about interactions with unfamiliar smart technology
- Opportunities with older consumers
- Figure 3: Preferred interactions with smart/connected devices, by interest in buying smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Out-of-home interactions are the most worth paying for
- Three in 10 would pay for data on their own usage habits
- Figure 4: Interest in features of smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Automation is a selling point for busy consumers
- Figure 5: Interest in features of smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Voice controlled speakers and smart hubs get consumers interested in smart features
- Data privacy second only to technical support
- Half want to try connected devices themselves
- Education can help demystify the connected home
- Figure 6: Factors impacting likelihood of purchase of smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Security concerns a barrier for half of those interested
- Figure 7: Security concerns about smart/connected devices, by interest in buying smart/connected devices, December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Will voice control make smart home interactions intuitive?
- The facts
- The implications
- Education and demonstration
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Demystifying the connected home
- Platform compatibility arms race
- Virtual assistants are a move from app-control to voice-control
- Unwanted intrusions in the connected home
- Growth in spending on electronics could benefit the connected home market
Market Drivers
- Demystifying the connected home
- Platform compatibility arms race
- Virtual assistants are a move from app-control to voice-control
- Unwanted intrusions in the connected home
- Growth in spending on electronics could benefit the connected home market
- Figure 8: Consumer spending on all electrical products: market size and forecast (including VAT), 2011-21
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Amazon Echo arrives in the UK…
- …followed by Google Home
- Microsoft to compete with Amazon and Google
- IKEA makes first step into the smart home
- Olly is the ‘personable’ virtual assistant
- New smart devices from LG in 2017
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Amazon Echo arrives in the UK…
- Figure 9: Amazon Echo
- …followed by Google Home
- Figure 10: Google Home
- Microsoft to compete with Amazon and Google
- IKEA makes first step into the smart home
- Figure 11: IKEA’s TRÅDFRI range
- Olly is the ‘personable’ virtual assistant
- Figure 12: Olly
- New smart devices from LG in 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Connected home still in the early adopter phase
- One in 20 have voice controlled speakers in their household
- Lighting, heating and security are the most interesting propositions
- Consumers relatively positive about interactions with unfamiliar smart technology
- Opportunities with older consumers
- Out-of-home interactions are the most worth paying for
- Three in 10 would pay for data on their own usage habits
- Automation is a selling point for busy consumers
- Voice controlled speakers and smart hubs get consumers interested in smart features
- Data privacy second only to technical support
- Half want to try connected devices themselves
- Education can help demystify the connected home
- Security concerns a barrier for half of those interested
Ownership and Interest in Connected/Smart Devices
- Connected home still in the early adopter phase
- One in 20 has voice controlled speakers in their household
- Lighting, heating and security are the most interesting propositions
- Figure 13: Ownership of smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Figure 14: Interest in smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Figure 15: Repertoire of interest in smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Mortgage payers are the most engaged with the smart home
- What consumers think
- Open to getting connected, but not worthwhile for renters
- Still early days, but never say never
- A shortcut I can manage without
- Technology for technology’s sake
Interactions with Smart/Connected Devices
- Consumers relatively positive about interactions with unfamiliar smart technology
- Opportunities with older consumers
- Figure 16: Preferred interactions with smart/connected devices, by interest in buying smart/connected devices, December 2016
Features of Smart/Connected Devices
- Out-of-home interactions seen as the most worth paying for
- Three in 10 would pay for data on their own usage habits
- Automation is a selling point for busy consumers
- Figure 17: Interest in features of smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Figure 18: interest in features of smart/connected devices, December 2016
- Voice controlled speakers and smart hubs get consumers interested in smart features
- Figure 19: Features of smart/connected devices respondents would pay for, by interest in buying smart/connected devices, December 2016
Factors Impacting Likelihood of Purchase
- Data privacy second only to technical support
- Half want to try connected devices themselves
- Education can help demystify the connected home
- Figure 20: Factors impacting likelihood of purchase of smart/connected devices, December 2016
Security Concerns about Smart/Connected Devices
- Security concerns a barrier for half of those interested
- Figure 21: Security concerns about smart/connected devices, by interest in buying smart/connected devices, December 2016
- What consumers think
- Online life already exposes us to web-based security risks
- I would not take them for free
- Why would someone hack into my heating?
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.