The Financial Lives of College Students - US - January 2017

"College students are typically just beginning their financial journey into adulthood. Their key financial behaviors are not yet established, and they are still looking for a more traditional banking experience. It is important to realize that investing is still somewhat of a mystery to this age group, but they are actively monitoring their everyday financial account. While interested in technology, mobile banking is still not the main method of bank transactions for college students, revealing a ripe opportunity for education. These consumers are not willing to exchange their happiness for financial gain, so financial services brands have the opportunity to show how financial planning and expertise can help enhance their personal lives."

Jennifer White Boehm, Associate Director - Financial Services

This report looks at the following areas: