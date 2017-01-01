The Financial Lives of College Students - US - January 2017
"College students are typically just beginning their financial journey into adulthood. Their key financial behaviors are not yet established, and they are still looking for a more traditional banking experience. It is important to realize that investing is still somewhat of a mystery to this age group, but they are actively monitoring their everyday financial account. While interested in technology, mobile banking is still not the main method of bank transactions for college students, revealing a ripe opportunity for education. These consumers are not willing to exchange their happiness for financial gain, so financial services brands have the opportunity to show how financial planning and expertise can help enhance their personal lives."
Jennifer White Boehm, Associate Director - Financial Services
This report looks at the following areas:
- Student loan debt continues to rise
- Those under 25 are outspending their earnings
- Students are concerned about making enough to live on their own
- Portion of students do not feel appreciated by the financial services industry
Market Breakdown
- Over 20 million college students in the United States
- Figure 9: Projected enrollment* at postsecondary institutions, 2016-2024
- More college students are full time
- Figure 10: Projected enrollment* at postsecondary institutions, by attendance status, 2016-24
- Female students outnumber males
- Figure 11: Projected enrollment* at postsecondary institutions, by gender, 2016-24
- More than half of college students are White, followed by Hispanic
- Figure 12: Projected enrollment* at postsecondary institutions, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016-24
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- One third of students don’t feel appreciated by financial institutions
- DOE adds new regulations to help students
What’s Next?
- Student loan debt continues to rise
- Should colleges adopt a fiduciary standard?
- Companies offering innovative ways to pay down student debt
- Future Fuel
- PNC RepayReady
- Volunteer to pay down loans
- Snapchat looks to use its technology for robo-advising
Account Ownership
- Most college students have a checking and/or savings account
- Figure 18: Financial account ownership, October 2016
- Majority of students have their own account
- Figure 19: Financial account ownership, October 2016
- College students more likely to have credit than prepaid
- Figure 20: Financial account ownership, October 2016
What are Students Paying for?
- One third of students share college expenses with parent/guardian
- Figure 26: Who pays for college expenses, October 2016
- Most students are paying for their own entertainment while at school
- Figure 27: Who pays for entertainment expenses, October 2016
- Philadelphia Federal Credit Union “Enjoy a Bite to Eat” offer
- Figure 28: PCFU “Enjoy a bite on us” direct mail, August 2016
Attitudes toward Finances
- Students understand the importance of starting early
- Figure 32: Importance of starting to save early in life, October 2016
- Students are confident in their ability to manage their own finances
- Figure 33: Confidence in managing day-to-day finances, October 2016
- Students express a preference for debit over credit
- Figure 34: Using and managing debit or credit cards, October 2016
- Investing is still somewhat of a mystery
- Figure 35: Opinion of investing in the stock market, October 2016
- Most are interested in learning more about investing
- Figure 36: Interest in learning more about investing, October 2016
Attitudes toward the Banking Industry
- Only half trust the banking industry
- Figure 41: Trust in banking industry, by gender, October 2016
- One third don’t believe FSIs value college students’ business
- Figure 42: Financial institution interest in college students, October 2016
