The German Hotel Sector - Germany - April 2017
“In contrast to the US or France, where the economy hotel sector is relatively saturated, there are still bright days ahead for this category of lodging in Germany. In fact, this sector of accommodation has become more segmented in Germany, which has traditional economy players like AccorHotels, but also ‘cheap chic’ operators like Motel One whose properties offer some more distinctive design touches, as well as branded hostel groups and fast-growing hard-budget chains like B&B.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
Table of contents
Introduction
Data Sources
Overview
- Spending on travel and tourism
- Figure 1: Spending on travel & tourism in Germany, 2016 & 2026
- Arrivals and overnights in tourist accommodation
- Figure 2: Arrivals & overnights in accommodation establishments, domestic & incoming, 2004-15
- Overnight stays in accommodation establishments
- Figure 3: Overnight stays in accommodation establishments by types of establishment, 2013-15
- Overnight stays by federal state
- Figure 4: Overnight stays in accommodation establishments by Länder (federal state) (000), 2013-15
- Spending on travel and tourism
Accommodation Capacity
- Figure 5: Number of tourist accommodation establishments* in Germany, 2014-20
- Figure 6: German tourist accommodation capacity by type, 2015
- Capacity by federal state
- Figure 7: Tourism accommodation capacity by federal state in 2015
- Recent performance
- Figure 8: Hotel room occupancy by federal state, January-September 2016 & year 2015
German Hotel Operators and Owners
- Dorint Hotels & Resorts
- Figure 9: Dorint’s hotel portfolio, 2017
- Ownership structure has changed
- Dorint Hotels & Resorts sold
- Expansion goals
- Rebounding performance at property level
- Deutsche Hospitality
- Figure 10: Deutsche Hospitality’s German hotel portfolio by brand, 2017
- Pipeline
- Figure 11: Deutsche Hospitality’s German pipeline, 2017
- A new InterCityHotel design
- Technological features
- Grand City Hotels
- Figure 12: GCH’s German hotel portfolio by brand & hotel, 2017
- Grand City/Wyndham strategic alliance
- Kempinski Hotels
- Figure 13: Kempinski’s German portfolio, 2017
- A change in shareholding structure
- In contrast to the consolidation wave
- ‘Small is beautiful’
- Leonardo Hotels
- Figure 14: Leonardo’s hotel portfolio, 2017
- Pandox acquired Leonardo portfolio
- What factors drove the acquisition?
- Purchase price and financing
- Transaction structure
- Portfolio purchased
- Figure 15: Details of the portfolio of Leonardo hotels acquired by Pandox, 2016
- Lindner Hotels & Resorts
- Lindner is growing
- Property key requirements for Lindner Hotels & Resorts
- Property key requirements for ‘me and all hotels’
- Maritim Hotels
- Figure 16: Maritim’s German hotel portfolio, 2017
- Recent performance
- Figure 17: Key performance indicators for Maritim, 2012-15
- MEININGER Hotels
- Figure 18: MEININGER properties by city, 2017
- Future expansion
- Motel One
- Figure 19: Motel One’s hotel portfolio & pipeline by asset management structure, foreign vs domestic, 30 June 2015-30 June 2016
- Scheduled openings 2017-18
- Upgraded features at Motel One Upper West
- PrimeCity Investment (PCI)
- Figure 20: PrimeCity’s hotel portfolio, 2017
- Union Investment
- Figure 21: Union Investment’s German hotel portfolio, 2017
Foreign Hotel Groups
- AccorHotels
- Figure 22: FRHI’s German portfolio, 2017
- B&B Hotels
- Figure 23: Planned B&B hotel openings in Germany during 2017
- Expansion plans
- Room description
- Room size
- Room fittings
- MICE hotels
- B&B’s loyalty scheme
- Best Western
- Distribution
- Working with Expedia
- Carlson Rezidor
- Figure 24: Carlson Rezidor's German hotel portfolio, 2017
- Choice
- Figure 25: Choice’s German hotel portfolio by brand, 2017
- Brand descriptions
- Hilton
- Figure 26: Hilton’s German hotel portfolio, 2017
- IHG
- Figure 27: IHG’s German hotel portfolio, 2017
- Pipeline
- Figure 28: IHG’s hotel pipeline in Germany, 2017
- Louvre Hotels Group
- Louvre has acquired Nordic Hotels Group
- Figure 29: Louvre’s Premiere Classe & Golden Tulip portfolios in Germany, 2017
- Marriott
- Figure 30: Marriott’s German hotel portfolio, 2017
- NH Hoteles
- Figure 31: NH Hoteles’ German hotel portfolio, 2017
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Figure 32: Wyndham hotels in Germany, 2017
The German Hotel Investment Market
- Q4 was particularly strong
- German Welcome Hotels sold to Terra Firma
- Secondary locations in demand
- Individual transactions and portfolio deals
- Four-star hotels in demand
- International investment on the rise
- An increase in pre-sold projects
- PATRIZIA acquires six hotel developments
What Next?
- Room rates to rise in 2017
- Differences in the luxury segment
- Not all budget rates are the same
- Guest rating correlated to hotel grade
- Investment to continue
- Economy segment to grow fastest
- Hostels as growth vehicles
- Hard-budget B&B on a tear…
- Room rates to rise in 2017
Companies Covered
