“In contrast to the US or France, where the economy hotel sector is relatively saturated, there are still bright days ahead for this category of lodging in Germany. In fact, this sector of accommodation has become more segmented in Germany, which has traditional economy players like AccorHotels, but also ‘cheap chic’ operators like Motel One whose properties offer some more distinctive design touches, as well as branded hostel groups and fast-growing hard-budget chains like B&B.”

- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst