"Insurance is not a product consumers particularly like to buy, and they don’t typically switch companies once they have purchased what they need. Insurers need to find new customers where possible, often among young people or those who are entering a new lifestage. Once they get a new customer, interactions between customer and insurer will be infrequent, so it is important for insurers to find ways to develop an ongoing relationship with customers outside of transactions. Being available to customers via all channels digital and human will also be a key factor in success."

- Robyn Kaiserman, Senior Financial Services Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: