“There is an increasing blurring of the lines in the lodging sector between hotels and alternative accommodation, such as peer-to-peer rentals, serviced apartments, hostels, etc. AccorHotels has plunged head first into the alternative accommodation space with their 2016 acquisition of onefinestay and their newly launched Jo & Joe brand. Choice Hotels has dipped a toe into alternative accommodation with their holiday-rentals platform and the Spanish hotel group Room Mate has embraced the sharing economy wholeheartedly with its Be Mate offering that provides hotel services in rented apartments. More hotel chains are likely to follow this trend in the coming months and years. At the same time, there is a realisation that product quality and reliability need to be enhanced in the accommodation-rental sector if the likes of Airbnb are going to succeed in broadening their customer base to attract upmarket leisure travellers and corporate managers.”

- Jessica Kelly, Senior Leisure Analyst

This report provides an overview and update about the current trends and outlook for the international hotel industry, and looks at the following areas: