The Leisure Outlook - UK - April 2017
“Overall almost all the leisure activities covered have seen increased visitation over the last 12 months which is good news for the industry. It is hard to predict what Brexit will mean in terms of consumer behaviour but it does appear that it is driving more cautious spending and not discouraging leisure activity participation.”
– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Key Findings
- Overall leisure activity has increased as consumers become more fitness-orientated and pubs broaden their offer
Current Participation in Leisure Activities
- Consumers are as likely to have ordered a takeaway in the last month as have eaten at a pub
- Figure 1: Participation in leisure activities, January 2017
- Consumers are as likely to have ordered a takeaway in the last month as have eaten at a pub
Seasonal Changes in Leisure Activity Participation
- Many leisure activities centred around food and alcohol are consistent across the year
- Figure 1: Participation in leisure activities, once a month or more, food and drink related, January 2016 vs January 2017
- Activities that are more family orientated have seasonal trends
- Figure 2: Participation in leisure activities, once a month or more, non-food and drink related, January 2016 vs January 2017
- Many leisure activities centred around food and alcohol are consistent across the year
Annual Changes in Leisure Activity Participation
- Overall leisure activity has increased as consumers are feeling positive about the future
- Figure 3: Participation in leisure activities, once a month or more, January 2016 vs January 2017
- Figure 4: Consumer spending habits of 'spare money', January 2017
- Rise in gym and visitor attractions attendance over the last 12 months
- Expansion of home food delivery could challenge the pub and restaurant industry
- Nightclub and late-night bar visits are up
- Overall leisure activity has increased as consumers are feeling positive about the future
Spending on Leisure Activities
- Pubs can gain more food spend
- Figure 5: Leisure activity spend, January 2017
- Consumers shift their spend when drinking in pubs and dining at table serviced restaurants
- Late night spending is up…
- …as is spend on meals in pubs and fast food restaurants
- Figure 6: Leisure activity spend, January 2016 vs January 2017
- Pubs can gain more food spend
Pub Activities
- Quality food and child friendly atmosphere are increasingly a driving force behind pub visitation
- Pubs need to ensure they have an online presence
- Figure 7: Pub/bar activity, January 2016 vs January 2017
- Quality food and child friendly atmosphere are increasingly a driving force behind pub visitation
What It Means
- The leisure industry is poised to benefit from consumers’ confidence
- The leisure industry is poised to benefit from consumers’ confidence
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.