Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

The Leisure Outlook - UK - April 2017

“Overall almost all the leisure activities covered have seen increased visitation over the last 12 months which is good news for the industry. It is hard to predict what Brexit will mean in terms of consumer behaviour but it does appear that it is driving more cautious spending and not discouraging leisure activity participation.”
– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst

US $1,288.43 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Key Findings

      • Overall leisure activity has increased as consumers become more fitness-orientated and pubs broaden their offer

      • Current Participation in Leisure Activities

        • Consumers are as likely to have ordered a takeaway in the last month as have eaten at a pub
            • Figure 1: Participation in leisure activities, January 2017

        • Seasonal Changes in Leisure Activity Participation

          • Many leisure activities centred around food and alcohol are consistent across the year
            • Figure 1: Participation in leisure activities, once a month or more, food and drink related, January 2016 vs January 2017
          • Activities that are more family orientated have seasonal trends
            • Figure 2: Participation in leisure activities, once a month or more, non-food and drink related, January 2016 vs January 2017

        • Annual Changes in Leisure Activity Participation

          • Overall leisure activity has increased as consumers are feeling positive about the future
            • Figure 3: Participation in leisure activities, once a month or more, January 2016 vs January 2017
            • Figure 4: Consumer spending habits of 'spare money', January 2017
          • Rise in gym and visitor attractions attendance over the last 12 months
            • Expansion of home food delivery could challenge the pub and restaurant industry
              • Nightclub and late-night bar visits are up

              • Spending on Leisure Activities

                • Pubs can gain more food spend
                  • Figure 5: Leisure activity spend, January 2017
                • Consumers shift their spend when drinking in pubs and dining at table serviced restaurants
                  • Late night spending is up…
                    • …as is spend on meals in pubs and fast food restaurants
                      • Figure 6: Leisure activity spend, January 2016 vs January 2017

                  • Pub Activities

                    • Quality food and child friendly atmosphere are increasingly a driving force behind pub visitation
                      • Pubs need to ensure they have an online presence
                        • Figure 7: Pub/bar activity, January 2016 vs January 2017

                    • What It Means

                      • The leisure industry is poised to benefit from consumers’ confidence

                      Companies Covered

                      To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                      The Leisure Outlook - UK - April 2017

                      US $1,288.43 (Excl.Tax)

                      Reports by region

                      About us

                      Registered office

                      Mintel Group Ltd.
                      11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                      Registered in England:
                      Number 1475918.

                      Contact us

                      MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                      • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd