The Leisure Outlook - UK - August 2017
“Leisure activities are driven by younger Millennials and parents of under-16s. Eating at pubs is a popular leisure activity, yet so is staying-in and ordering a takeaway. As the pay squeeze intensifies, more people are turning to free activities such as museums and galleries. Meanwhile, people are continuing to focus on active lives and exercise which is driving the gym industry. Venues are modernising communications between visitor and activity through the use of advanced technologies such as virtual reality and 4D experiences in a bid to drive footfall”
– Trish Caddy, Foodservice Analyst
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Key Findings
- Younger Millennials are propping up the leisure economy
Frequency of Leisure Activities
- Eating at pubs is the most popular leisure activity
- Consumers’ appetite for fast food grows
- Figure 1: Frequency of leisure activities, July 2017
- Younger generations express interest in theatre or cinema
- Users across all age groups enjoy drinking at pubs
- Technology increases footfall in gyms/leisure centres
- Free leisure consumers boost museum/art gallery visits
- Getting younger Millennials into visitor attractions
- Takeaway/home delivery becomes ubiquitous
- Figure 2: Frequency of leisure activities, July 2016-17
- Eating at pubs is the most popular leisure activity
Spending on Leisure Activities
- Diners are spending up to £20 on a fast food meal
- Figure 3: Approximate spending, July 2017
- Spending at pubs is holding up well
- Figure 4: Approximate spending, July 2016-17
- Consumers are spending more at nightclubs
- Parents are big spenders in casual dining restaurants
- Diners are spending up to £20 on a fast food meal
Behaviours towards Pub Activities
- There is scope for websites and social media to trigger visits
- Live sport’s the biggest loser of the season
- Figure 5: Pub/bar visitors behaviours, July 2016-17
- There is scope for websites and social media to trigger visits
What It Means
- UK's 'experience economy' is on the rise despite headwinds
- UK's 'experience economy' is on the rise despite headwinds
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.