The Leisure Outlook - UK - August 2017

“Leisure activities are driven by younger Millennials and parents of under-16s. Eating at pubs is a popular leisure activity, yet so is staying-in and ordering a takeaway. As the pay squeeze intensifies, more people are turning to free activities such as museums and galleries. Meanwhile, people are continuing to focus on active lives and exercise which is driving the gym industry. Venues are modernising communications between visitor and activity through the use of advanced technologies such as virtual reality and 4D experiences in a bid to drive footfall”
– Trish Caddy, Foodservice Analyst

US $2,570.96 (Excl.Tax)

Table of contents

  1. Key Findings

      • Younger Millennials are propping up the leisure economy

      • Frequency of Leisure Activities

        • Eating at pubs is the most popular leisure activity
          • Consumers’ appetite for fast food grows
            • Figure 1: Frequency of leisure activities, July 2017
          • Younger generations express interest in theatre or cinema
            • Users across all age groups enjoy drinking at pubs
              • Technology increases footfall in gyms/leisure centres
                • Free leisure consumers boost museum/art gallery visits
                  • Getting younger Millennials into visitor attractions
                    • Takeaway/home delivery becomes ubiquitous
                        • Figure 2: Frequency of leisure activities, July 2016-17

                    • Spending on Leisure Activities

                      • Diners are spending up to £20 on a fast food meal
                        • Figure 3: Approximate spending, July 2017
                      • Spending at pubs is holding up well 
                        • Figure 4: Approximate spending, July 2016-17
                      • Consumers are spending more at nightclubs
                        • Parents are big spenders in casual dining restaurants

                        • Behaviours towards Pub Activities

                          • There is scope for websites and social media to trigger visits
                            • Live sport’s the biggest loser of the season
                              • Figure 5: Pub/bar visitors behaviours, July 2016-17

                            • UK's 'experience economy' is on the rise despite headwinds

                            The Leisure Outlook - UK - August 2017

