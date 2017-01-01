The Millennial Beauty Consumer - US - February 2017
"Millennial women are highly engaged in their beauty routines, using a broad variety of products, spending more time than average on their appearance, and reporting strong skill levels and frequent experimentation. Interactive shopping experiences and YouTube tutorials provide avenues for reaching this tech-savvy generation, while advertising themes that focus on authenticity and self-expression also resonate."
- Margie Nanninga, Beauty & Personal Care Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Who is the Millennial beauty consumer?
- Reaching the Millennial beauty consumer
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Who is the Millennial beauty consumer?
- Diversity and an open mindset define Millennial generation – And their beauty needs
- Figure 1: Generations, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
- Millennials are more engaged in their beauty routines
- Figure 2: Beauty routines – Ever do (net)*, by all women 18+ and Millennial women, December 2016
- They prefer the natural look – To an extent
- Figure 3: Select attitudes toward appearance, by all women 18+ and Millennial women, December 2016
- Reaching the Millennial beauty consumer
- Results come first, ethical claims set products apart
- Figure 4: Purchase influencers, any rank, by all women 18+ and Millennial women, December 2016
- Omnichannel shopping important, interactive shopping experiences keep them engaged
- Figure 5: Interest and usage of interactive shopping experiences and apps - agree, December 2016
- YouTube and social media satisfy the need for research
- Figure 6: Research habits and YouTube usage – Agree, December 2016
- Themes of authenticity, self-expression resonate
- Figure 7: Attitudes toward self-expression and standing out, among Millennial women, December 2016
- What it means
- Who is the Millennial beauty consumer?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Make-up, haircare, and skincare comprise most beauty sales
- Category comprised of three segments: Beauty Enthusiast, Occasional Beauty, and Basic Beauty
- Millennials are open-minded but feel misunderstood
- Women aged 22-39 increasingly spend more on beauty, shop online
- Diversity, student loan debt define Millennial generation
- Make-up, haircare, and skincare comprise most beauty sales
Market Breakdown
- Make-up, haircare, and skincare make up most beauty sales
- Figure 8: Share of total US retail sales of beauty products, by segment, at current prices, 2016*
- Larger segments drive growth
- Figure 9: Percent change of US retail sales of beauty products, by segment, at current prices, 2016*
- Make-up, haircare, and skincare make up most beauty sales
Beauty Segments
- Beauty Enthusiast, Occasional Beauty, and Basic Beauty segments
- Beauty Enthusiast
- Occasional Beauty
- Basic Beauty
- Figure 10: Millennial beauty enthusiast profile, December 2016
- Figure 11: Millennial occasional beauty user profile, December 2016
- Figure 12: Millennial basic beauty user profile, December 2016
- Beauty Enthusiast, Occasional Beauty, and Basic Beauty segments
Millennial Attitudes and Opinions
- Millennials’ self-perceptions at odds with how they think others see them
- Figure 13: Millennials’ perceptions of themselves, their generation, and how they think others perceive their generation – Correspondence analysis, February 2016
- Methodology
- Millennials are more open-minded than other generations
- Figure 14: Millennials’ views on society – All issues, index to all, February 2016
- Millennials identify a need to disconnect from devices
- Figure 15: Attitudes toward being connected, index to all, February 2016
- Humor catches their attention, authenticity is important
- Figure 16: Seventh Generation + Maya Rudolph | Vajingle, June 2016
- Figure 17: Marketing preferences, indexed to all, February 2016
- Millennials’ self-perceptions at odds with how they think others see them
Millennial Spending and Shopping
- Women aged 22-39 increase spend toward BPC over the past three years
- Figure 18: Mean spend toward beauty segments in the past three months, by segment, April 2013-June 2016
- Online shopping preferred, reviews critical
- Figure 19: Attitudes toward shopping, index to all, February 2016
- Premium products indicate quality, local products increasingly important
- Figure 20: Perceptions of quality, index to all, February 2016
- Women aged 22-39 increase spend toward BPC over the past three years
Millennials by the Numbers
- Millennials make up one quarter of the US population
- Figure 21: Share of US population by generation, 2012-21
- Millennial generation more diverse than older generations
- Figure 22: Generations, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
- As Millennials cut costs elsewhere, beauty can be an inexpensive splurge
- Figure 23: Median household income, by age of householder, in thousands, 2014
- Millennials make up one quarter of the US population
Key Initiatives – What You Need to Know
- Millennial-focused brands, interactive shopping, natural looks are “in”
- Products not riding the natural trend, mass and direct sales brands are “out”
- Brand extensions, diversity, new lifestages shape Millennials moving forward
- Millennial-focused brands, interactive shopping, natural looks are “in”
What’s In?
- Brands promoting authenticity, fun, self-expression reach Millennials
- Figure 24: Usage of other brands of select beauty products among women aged 22-39, April 2011 – June 2016
- Figure 25: Usage of M.A.C. products among select beauty segments by women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Apps, interactive shopping experiences resonate
- Ethical and natural claims help set products apart
- Figure 26: Sales of Burt’s Bees, Jason, Kiss My Face, and yes To, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Millennials prefer the natural look – To an extent
- Figure 27: Select attitudes toward appearances, December 2016
- Brands promoting authenticity, fun, self-expression reach Millennials
What’s Out?
- Products not riding the natural trend fail to reach Millennials
- Figure 28: Select product usage, by all women and women aged 22-39, April 2015-June 2016
- Direct sales, mass brands struggle amongst sea of competitors
- Figure 29: Usage of select mass and direct sales brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Products not riding the natural trend fail to reach Millennials
What’s Next?
- Trending brands capitalize through expansions
- Open-minded, diverse generation demands brands represent them
- Millennials’ beauty needs are changing as they age
- Trending brands capitalize through expansions
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Usage of beauty staples is widespread, Millennials overindex
- Special occasions require more complex routines
- Millennials more engaged than average in beauty, but still seek simplicity
- Millennials are results-driven, but consider ethical claims
- Research important to purchase process, interactive shopping resonates
- Samples and recommendations drive trial, social media makes an impact
- Natural looks resonate, but Millennials still want to look good
- Usage of beauty staples is widespread, Millennials overindex
Product Usage
- Usage of beauty staples is widespread, eye make-up usage rising
- Figure 30: Usage of select beauty products, by women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Millennial women overindex for usage of most beauty products
- Figure 31: Beauty product usage, by all women, Millennials, younger Millennials, and older Millennials, April 2015-June 2016
- Usage of beauty staples is widespread, eye make-up usage rising
Beauty Routines
- Millennials more engaged in their beauty routines than other generations
- Figure 32: Beauty routines – Ever do (net)*, by all women 18+ and Millennial women, December 2016
- Weekend looks can be more complex
- Figure 33: Repertoire of beauty routines, weekday routine and weekend routine, December 2016
- Figure 34: Beauty routines, by ever do (net)*, weekday routine and weekend routine, December 2016
- Millennials are more beauty-involved on special occasions
- Figure 35: Beauty routines, by ever do (net)*, special occasions, and evening/going out routine, December 2016
- Figure 36: Repertoire of beauty routines, by evening/going out routine and special occasion routine, December 2016
- Six in 10 beauty enthusiasts take 10+ steps
- Figure 37: Repertoire of beauty routines – Ever do (net)*, by beauty segments, December 2016
- Hispanics more likely to have complex routines
- Figure 38: Repertoire of beauty routines – Ever do (net)*, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Millennials more engaged in their beauty routines than other generations
Time Spent, Skills, Experimentation, and Brand Choice
- Millennials more engaged in beauty routines, but still seek simplicity
- Figure 39: Time spent on beauty routine, skill level, experimentation, and brand type, by all women 18+ and Millennial women, December 2016
- Time, skill, experimentation, and brand engagement shape segments
- Figure 40: Time spent on beauty routine and skill level, by beauty segment, December 2016
- Figure 41: Experimentation and brand type, by beauty segment, December 2016
- Hispanics spend more time on beauty, more likely to experiment
- Figure 42: Time spent on beauty routine and skill level, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Figure 43: Experimentation and brand type, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Millennials more engaged in beauty routines, but still seek simplicity
Purchase Influencers
- Millennials are results-driven, ethical claims a secondary consideration
- Figure 44: Purchase influencers, December 2016
- However, ethical claims are more important to Millennials
- Figure 45: Purchase influencers, any rank, by all women 18+ and Millennial women, December 2016
- Beauty enthusiasts prioritize results, basic beauties seek ease of use
- Figure 46: Select purchase influencers, any rank, by segment, December 2016
- Hispanics overindex for consideration of ethical claims
- Figure 47: Purchase influencers, any rank, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Millennials are results-driven, ethical claims a secondary consideration
Shopping Behaviors
- Multichannel shopping key to Millennial purchase process
- Interactive shopping experiences pique their interest
- YouTube more influential than apps
- Figure 48: Shopping behaviors – Agree, December 2016
- Younger Millennials more invested in research, interactive shopping
- Figure 49: Shopping behaviors –Agree, by older and younger Millennials, December 2016
- Beauty enthusiasts are engaged shoppers
- Figure 50: Shopping behaviors – Agree, by beauty segment, December 2016
- Hispanics highly engaged in shopping for beauty
- Figure 51: Shopping behaviors – Agree, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Multichannel shopping key to Millennial purchase process
Purchase Drivers
- Samples, recommendations encourage Millennials to try something new
- Figure 52: Purchase drivers – Any rank (net)*, by all women 18+ and Millennial women, December 2016
- Online influencers more important to younger Millennials
- Figure 53: Select purchase drivers, by older and younger Millennials, December 2016
- YouTube drives purchases among Beauty Enthusiasts
- Figure 54: Select purchase drivers, by beauty segment, December 2016
- Social media inspires Hispanics’ beauty purchases
- Figure 55: Select purchase drivers, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Samples, recommendations encourage Millennials to try something new
Attitudes towards Appearance
- Natural looks resonate, but Millennials still want to look good
- Figure 56: Attitudes toward appearance, by all women 18+ and Millennial women, December 2016
- Older Millennials concerned about aging, younger Millennials focus on self-expression
- Figure 57: Attitudes toward appearance, by older and younger Millennials, December 2016
- Beauty Enthusiasts see their appearance as a big part of their identity
- Figure 58: Select attitudes toward appearance, by beauty segments, December 2016
- Natural look not resonating as much with Hispanics
- Figure 59: Attitudes toward appearance, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Natural looks resonate, but Millennials still want to look good
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Key Initiatives
- Figure 60: Base sizes for women aged 22-39 brand usage, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 61: Usage of facial cleansing brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 62: Usage of foundation/concealer brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 63: Usage of blusher/bronzer brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 64: Usage of eye make-up brand usage (net)* among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 65: Usage of mascara brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 66: Usage of lipstick & lip gloss brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 67: Usage of shampoo brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 68: Usage of hair conditioner brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 69: Usage of hairspray brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 70: Usage of hair styling product brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 71: Usage of nail polish and nail care brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
- Figure 72: Usage of perfume brands among women aged 22-39, April 2011-June 2016
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 73: Millennials’ generational perceptions, February 2016
- Figure 74: Types of professional services used, by all women aged 18+ and women aged 22-39, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 75: Product usage, by women aged 22-39, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 76: Product usage, by all women, Millennials, younger and older Millennials, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 77: Millennial product usage, part 1, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 78: Millennial product usage, part 2, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2015-June 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)