The Natural Consumer - US - August 2017
"Interest in natural living is largely driven by consumers’ desire to improve their health and to feel better. While Natural Consumers are committed now and in the future to natural living, they aren’t entirely sure what “natural” means. The perceived high cost of natural products and already favorable perceptions of personal health will prevent some from pursuing a more natural lifestyle."
- Gina Cavato, Lifestyles & Leisure Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Americans aren’t exactly healthy, but they think they are
- “Natural” has a different meaning for different people
- Living naturally is the trendy thing to do for young adults…for now
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Definition
What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Figure 1: Natural Consumer share, April 2017
The issues
- Americans aren’t exactly healthy, but they think they are
- Figure 2: Respondent-assessed health status, by adults aged 18+, 2015
- “Natural” has a different meaning for different people
- Figure 3: How Natural Consumers define “natural,” by age, April 2017
- Living naturally is the trendy thing to do for young adults…for now
- Figure 4: Natural Consumers’ attitudes about trust and knowledge, by age, April 2017
The opportunities
- Natural products across pricing tiers can provide cost-conscience consumers with options
- Figure 5: Share of new product launches with natural or natural-related claims, 2011-16
- Environmental-friendliness matters to Natural Consumers
- Figure 6: Natural lifestyle motivators – Select items, by All and Natural Consumers, April 2017
- Natural products are expensive, but not over-priced
- Figure 7: Attitudes about price and product, by All adults and Natural Consumers, April 2017
What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- More than one third of US adults are Natural Consumers
- Growth of natural products leaves consumers with more options
- Future interest in natural living may be fostered by today’s young adults
- Positive health perceptions could put a damper natural living
- Environmental issues are a front-and-center concern
More than one third of US adults are Natural Consumers
Who is the Natural Consumer?
- Natural Consumers account for 36% of the US adult population
- Figure 8: Natural Consumer share, April 2017
- 18-44 year-olds are most likely to be Natural Consumers
- Figure 9: The Natural Consumer, by gender, age, and marital status, April 2017
- Parents, higher-earners tend to be Natural Consumers
- Figure 10: The Natural Consumer, by parental status and gender, and household income, April 2017
- Hispanic origin, area of residence, education impact natural living
- Figure 11: The Natural Consumer, by Hispanic origin, Area, and Education, April 2017
Market Perspective
- There are more products with natural claims…
- Figure 12: Share of new product launches with natural or natural-related claims, 2011-16
- …and consumers are looking for them…
- Figure 13: Shopping for natural or organic health/beauty, household cleaning, food products, 2011-17
- ...which leads to increasing sales of natural products
- Figure 14: Natural supermarket sales of select personal care products, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks, Sept. 7, 2014-Sept. 4, 2016
There are more products with natural claims…
Market Factors
- Despite most Americans feeling they are already in good health…
- Figure 15: Respondent-assessed health status, by adults aged 18+, 2015
- …America is still fighting the bulge
- Figure 16: Prevalence of obesity among US adults aged 20+, 2000-15
- Aging population could lead to more concern about future health issues
- Figure 17: US population, by age, 1960-2040
- Rising HHIs may increase likelihood of spending on natural
- Figure 18: Median household income, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
- Consumers expect brands to be socially responsible and act ethically
- Figure 19: Attitudes toward trends – Be the change, January 2017
- Concern over climate change
- Figure 20: Annual US temperature among contiguous US states, 1901-2016
Despite most Americans feeling they are already in good health…
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Greater selection, access, and familiarity influence natural purchases
- Natural lifestyle choices may be hindered by confusion and convenience
- Food brands may lead the charge for more natural products
Greater selection, access, and familiarity influence natural purchases
What’s Working?
- Greater access to natural and organic products
- Products with familiar ingredients are influential to purchase
- Being “natural” can simply mean just being you
Greater access to natural and organic products
What’s Not Working?
- Confusion over products with “natural” claim
- Convenience-driven lifestyles can be a hindrance to natural living
Confusion over products with "natural" claim
What’s Next?
- Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods may expand reach of natural items
- Beauty and household care products may have room to improve
Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods may expand reach of natural items
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- The definition of what “natural” means depends on who is asked
- Natural Consumers are driven to improve themselves…and the world
- Improved health is a primary motivator for natural living
- Natural Consumers avoid unhealthy habits and processed foods
- To some degree, most face barriers to living a more natural lifestyle
- Natural Consumers are willing to pay extra to live naturally
- There are four unique types of Natural Consumers
The definition of what "natural" means depends on who is asked
What Does “Natural” Mean?
- “Natural” means healthy, no additives, free-from, and pure—not necessarily organic
- Figure 21: Defining “natural,” by All and Natural Consumers, April 2017
- “Natural” as a claim may not be as powerful as others for women
- Figure 22: How Natural Consumers define “natural,” by gender, April 2017
- Older adults define “natural” with health-based claims
- Figure 23: How Natural Consumers define “natural,” by age, April 2017
- Environmental claims may dissuade purchases by lower income earners
- Figure 24: How Natural Consumers define “natural,” by household income, April 2017
What Do They Do?
- Natural Consumers care about a brand’s backstory…and their health
- Figure 25: Lifestyle choices, by All and Natural Consumers, April 2017
- Women do the shopping and are key to natural lifestyle maintenance
- Figure 26: Natural Consumers’ lifestyle choices, by gender, April 2017
- Higher earners can be more selective with their purchase decisions
- Figure 27: Natural Consumers’ lifestyle choices – Select items, by household income, April 2017
- Age may dictate the likelihood of certain “natural” habits
- Figure 28: Natural Consumers’ lifestyle choices – Select items, by age, April 2017
What Motivates a Natural Lifestyle?
- Improving health and feeling better are main motivators
- Figure 29: Natural lifestyle motivators, by All and Natural Consumers, April 2017
- Women are motivated to look and feel good
- Figure 30: Natural Consumers’ lifestyle motivators, by age and gender, April 2017
- Lower earners are motivated to improve their energy levels
- Figure 31: Lifestyle motivators, by All and Natural Consumers by household income, April 2017
- Hispanics use recommendations to motivate their lifestyle
- Figure 32: Natural Consumers’ lifestyle motivators, by Hispanic origin, April 2017
What Do They Avoid?
- Attention to food is key differentiator for Natural Consumers
- Figure 33: Behaviors consumers avoid, by All and Natural Consumers, April 2017
- Older adults cognizant of health, avoid perceived unhealthy behaviors
- Figure 34: Behaviors Natural Consumers avoid, by age, April 2017
- Higher HHI allows consumers more options to live naturally
- Figure 35: Behaviors Natural Consumers avoid, by household income, April 2017
What Prevents Living a Natural Lifestyle?
- Consumers aren’t sure what products are “natural”
- Figure 36: Natural lifestyle obstacles, by All and Natural Consumers, April 2017
- Men stick to what they know and what’s convenient
- Figure 37: Natural Consumers’ natural lifestyle obstacles, by age and gender, April 2017
- Parents less convinced of natural brands and product quality
- Figure 38: Natural Consumers’ natural lifestyle obstacles, by parent status, April 2017
Trust and Knowledge
- Natural Consumers overwhelmingly trust natural brands
- Figure 39: Attitudes toward trust and knowledge, by all adults and Natural Consumers, April 2017
- Women are less likely to trust “natural” brands
- Figure 40: Natural Consumers’ attitudes toward trust and knowledge, by gender, April 2017
- Younger adults likely back natural living because it’s trendy
- Figure 41: Natural Consumers’ attitudes toward trust and knowledge, by age, April 2017
Natural Lifestyles and Difficulties
- Natural living is a priority now and in the future
- Figure 42: Attitudes toward natural lifestyles and difficulties, by all adults and Natural Consumers, April 2017
- Parents are committed to natural living
- Figure 43: Natural Consumers’ attitudes toward natural lifestyles and difficulties, by parental status, April 2017
- Young adults see value in living a natural lifestyle
- Figure 44: Natural Consumers’ attitudes toward natural lifestyles and difficulties, by age, April 2017
Price and Product
- Natural products are expensive, but not necessarily over-priced
- Figure 45: Attitudes toward price and product, by All adults and Natural Consumers, April 2017
- Willingness to pay extra for a natural lifestyle correlates with income
- Figure 46: Natural Consumers’ attitudes toward price and product, by household income, April 2017
- Paying extra to live naturally is worth it for parents
- Figure 47: Natural Consumers’ attitudes toward price and product, by gender and parental status, April 2017
Natural Consumer Segmentation
- Not all Natural Consumers are created equal
- Figure 48: Natural Consumer segments, April 2017
- Enviro Naturals (17%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 49: Profile of Enviro Naturals, April 2017
- Self-sufficient Naturals (15%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 50: Profile of Self-sufficient Naturals, April 2017
- Conflicted Naturals (42%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 51: Profile of Conflicted Naturals, April 2017
- Disengaged Naturals (26%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 52: Profile of Disengaged Naturals, April 2017
- Cluster methodology
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 53: Shopping for natural or organic health/beauty, household cleaning, food products, 2011-17
Companies Covered
