The Night In - Ireland - January 2017
“Increased inflation has impacted on disposable income levels among Irish consumers, and in turn now sees consumers preferring to spend more time in the home during the evenings, which has boosted usage of low-cost activities such as watching TV.”
– Brian O’Connor, Senior Consumer Analyst
“Increased inflation has impacted on disposable income levels among Irish consumers, and in turn now sees consumers preferring to spend more time in the home during the evenings, which has boosted usage of low-cost activities such as watching TV.”
– Brian O’Connor, Senior Consumer Analyst
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Issues covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Market factors
- Nights in affected by work and commute
- Inflation pushing more consumers to stay in at night
- Irish consumer confidence dips in latter 2016
- Irish consumers watch over 200 minutes of TV each night
- Reading and social networking benefiting from increased device ownership
- Companies, brands and innovations
- The consumer
- TV watching and reading key weeknight activities
- Figure 1: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weeknight, NI and RoI, October 2016
- Spending time with families a key activity for Irish consumers at the weekend
- Figure 2: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weekend night, NI and RoI, October 2016
- Reducing costs key motivation for choosing night-in activities
- Figure 3: Agreement with statements relating to the night in, NI and RoI, October 2016
- What we think
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Work hours and commuting take a bite out of leisure time
- Increased costs of a night out helping to drive consumers to stay in
- NI and RoI consumers see confidence decrease in light of political issues
- TV viewing top activity at weekends and weeknights
- Device ownership increases
- Work hours and commuting take a bite out of leisure time
Market Drivers
- Leisure time increasing in NI, decreasing in RoI
- Figure 4: Average work hours per week, NI and RoI, 2013-16
- Commute times also influence night-time activities
- Inflation seeing consumers more likely to stay in for the night
- Figure 5: Agreement with statements relating to the night in, NI and RoI, October 2016
- Figure 6: Annualised consumer price inflation vs prices of selected leisure activities, RoI, 2014-16
- Exchange rate issues driving up prices in UK/NI
- Figure 7: Annualised consumer price inflation vs prices of selected leisure activities, UK, 2012-16
- Figure 8: Sterling (£) to euro (€) exchange rate, 2010-17
- RoI consumers see confidence wane in late 2016
- Figure 9: Consumer sentiment index, RoI, October 2015-December 2016
- Consumers in NI becoming less confident
- Figure 10: Indexed consumer confidence, NI, September 2008-September 2016
- Brexit leaving consumers overall less positive
- Figure 11: If consumers feel that the UK/NI leaving the EU will have a positive or negative effect on various aspects, NI and RoI, August 2016
- TV viewing top activity at weekends and weeknights
- Figure 12: Consumers who have watched live TV in the last three months, by weeknight and weekend night, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Live TV viewership declining in face of on-demand and streaming services
- Figure 13: TV viewing, live vs. time-shifted, NI and RoI, 2012-16
- Figure 14: Netflix streaming subscribers, worldwide, Q1 2012-Q4 2016
- Figure 15: Paid-for video streaming services consumers have used to stream TV and/or films to any device in the last 12 months, NI and RoI, October 2014
- Figure 16: Estimated online video streaming market size, RoI, 2012-21
- News and sports key attractions of live TV
- Figure 17: Top five types of programmes that consumers have watched on live TV vs on demand in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2016
- Increased device ownership helping to boost social networking and reading
- Figure 18: Ownership of smartphone and tablet devices, NI and RoI, 2013 and 2016
- Sales value of online gaming benefiting from device ownership
- Figure 19: Estimated online gaming market size, RoI, 2012-21
- Facebook dominates social networking in Ireland
- Figure 20: Types of social networks that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), NI and RoI, April 2016
- Figure 21: Types of media networks and messenger apps that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), NI and RoI, April 2016
- Figure 22: Social network advertising spending, global and Western Europe, 2014-17
- Book sales see strong improvements in 2016
- Figure 23: Estimated sales value of physical book sales, NI and RoI, 2013-16
- Leisure time increasing in NI, decreasing in RoI
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Apps helping to encourage consumers to engage in more dinner parties
- VR technology may have a bigger role in the future of a night in
- Bringing live music and the arts to consumers’ living rooms
- Apps helping to encourage consumers to engage in more dinner parties
Who’s Innovating?
- Eating in for the sharing economy
- Figure 24: Changes in consumer spending habits, UK, 2015
- EatWith boosting dinner party uptake
- Technology bridging the generational gap
- Figure 25: Most interesting uses of virtual reality headsets to consumers, August 2015
- Socialising for Millennials
- Eating in for the sharing economy
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- TV watching and reading key weeknight activities
- Weekend nights see consumers more likely to spend time with family and drink/host parties
- De-stressing and cutting costs main motivations for a night in
- TV watching and reading key weeknight activities
The Consumer – Weeknights In
- Watching TV top weeknight activity
- Figure 26: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weeknight, NI and RoI, October 2016
- Women more likely to stream/ use on-demand compared to men
- Figure 27: Consumers who have watched live TV vs. watching streaming/ on-demand services in the last three months, by gender and age, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Online shopping for leisure popular weeknight activity
- Figure 28: Consumers who have shopped online during a weeknight, by age, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Figure 29: Consumers who have shopped online during a weeknight, by gender, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Two thirds read during weeknights
- Figure 30: Consumers who have read during a weeknight, by gender and social class, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Figure 31: Consumers who streamed or downloaded books/music/movies/games (including rentals) online via laptop/desktop computer, smartphone and tablet, NI and RoI, February 2016
- Social media usage higher during weeknights
- Figure 32: Consumers who have used social media during a weeknight at home vs. usage of a social network at home during a weekend, NI and RoI, November 2016
The Consumer – Weekend Nights In
- TV watching and spending time with family key weekend activities
- Figure 33: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weekend night, NI and RoI, October 2016
- Spending time with the family
- Figure 34: Consumers who have spent time with their children/family during a weekend night at home, by age of children in household, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Figure 35: Consumers who have played a board game during a weekend night at home, by age of children in household, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Consumers more likely to have a drink at home during the weekend
- Figure 36: Consumers who have had a drink with friends or relatives on a weekend night at home vs a weeknight at home, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Figure 37: Consumers who have had a drink with friends or relatives on a weekend night, by age, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Parties more likely to happen at the weekend
- Figure 38: Consumers who have had a drink with friends or relatives on a weekend night vs. a weeknight, NI and RoI, November 2016
The Consumer – Attitudes towards Nights In
- Nights in used to de-stress
- Figure 39: Agreement with statements relating to the night in, NI and RoI, October 2016
- Consumers more likely to spend nights in during the winter
- Figure 40: Average time spent watching live TV, UK (inc NI), January 2011-December 2016
- Consumers prefer to spend nights at home de-stressing
- Figure 41: Agreement with the statement ‘I prefer to use nights in to de-stress and unwind rather than party’, by age, NI and RoI, October 2016
- Strong level of consumers staying in at night to cut on costs
- Figure 42: Agreement with the statement ‘I am spending more leisure time at home to cut back on my spending’, by gender, NI and RoI, October 2016
- Half of consumers spending more time at home in 2016
- Figure 43: Agreement with the statement ‘I’m spending more time in home compared to 12 months ago’, by gender, NI and RoI, October 2016
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Generational cohort definitions
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Consumer
- NI Toluna data
- Figure 44: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weeknight, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 45: Types of activities that consumers have done/taken part in during the last three months, on a weeknight, by demographics, NI, October 2016 (continued)
- Figure 46: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weeknight, by demographics, NI, October 2016 (continued)
- Figure 47: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weekend night, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 48: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weekend night, by demographics, NI, October 2016 (continued)
- Figure 49: Types of activities that consumers have done/taken part in during the last three months, on a weekend night, by demographics, NI, October 2016 (continued)
- Figure 50: Agreement with the statement ‘I am spending more leisure time at home to cut back on my spending’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 51: Agreement with the statement ‘It is not worth hosting parties because of the clean-up involved afterwards’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 52: Agreement with the statement ‘I prefer going to parties as opposed to hosting them’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 53: Agreement with the statement ‘I use social media to organise events at my home/ nights in’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 54: Agreement with the statement ‘When I spend a night in on my own I’m more likely to spend more on treats/snacks’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 55: Agreement with the statement ‘I prefer to use nights in to de-stress and unwind rather than party’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 56: Agreement with the statement ‘I often have friends around for pre-drinks before going out to a pub/ bar for the night’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 57: Agreement with the statement ‘I’m more likely to spend more nights in during the winter months as opposed to summer’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 58: Agreement with the statement ‘I’m spending more time in home compared to 12 months ago’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 59: Agreement with the statement ‘I go out for a night less than I used to because of my children’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 60: Agreement with the statement ‘I think it is too much hassle to organise a night out of the home’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- Figure 61: Agreement with the statement ‘I use ready-made party foods when hosting a party at home’, by demographics, NI, October 2016
- RoI Toluna data
- Figure 62: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weeknight, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 63: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weeknight, by demographics, RoI, October 2016 (continued)
- Figure 64: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weeknight, by demographics, RoI, October 2016 (continued)
- Figure 65: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weekend night, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 66: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weekend night, by demographics, RoI, October 2016 (continued)
- Figure 67: Types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weekend night, by demographics, RoI, October 2016 (continued)
- Figure 68: Agreement with the statement ‘I am spending more leisure time at home to cut back on my spending’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 69: Agreement with the statement ‘It is not worth hosting parties because of the clean-up involved afterwards’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 70: Agreement with the statement ‘I prefer going to parties as opposed to hosting them’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 71: Agreement with the statement ‘I use social media to organise events at my home/ nights in’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 72: Agreement with the statement ‘When I spend a night in on my own I’m more likely to spend more on treats/snacks’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 73: Agreement with the statement ‘I prefer to use nights in to de-stress and unwind rather than party’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 74: Agreement with the statement ‘I often have friends around for pre-drinks before going out to a pub/ bar for the night’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 75: Agreement with the statement ‘I’m more likely to spend more nights in during the winter months as opposed to summer’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 76: Agreement with the statement ‘I’m spending more time in home compared to 12 months ago’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 77: Agreement with the statement ‘I go out for a night less than I used to because of my children’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 78: Agreement with the statement ‘I think it is too much hassle to organise a night out of the home’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- Figure 79: Agreement with the statement ‘I use ready-made party foods when hosting a party at home’, by demographics, RoI, October 2016
- NI Toluna data
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.