The Protein Report: Meat Alternatives - US - January 2017
"Protein alternatives fall into two camps: eggs and everything else. Eggs are nearly universally consumed and have the advantage of a host of health benefits to appeal to consumers. Despite being vilified at one time as being unhealthful, their protein and “good” cholesterol content are now driving many health-based purchases. Meat alternatives, on the other hand, remain something of a niche market and may well require efforts to educate consumers on the options available and how best to prepare the products, as a significant portion of consumers appear apprehensive when cooking protein alternatives."
Billy Roberts, Senior Analyst – Food and Drink
This report looks at the following areas:
- Retail options face notable competition from meatless foodservice items
- Poultry, beef attributes resonate strongly with consumers
- Consumers seeking usage guidelines
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- The opportunities
- The issues
Market Factors
Key Players – What You Need to Know
What’s Working?
What’s Next?
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
Consumption of Eggs, Egg Substitutes
Consumption of Meatless Alternatives
Consumption of Tofu/Tempeh/Seitan
Reasons for Meat Alternative Consumption
Uses for Meat Alternatives
Desired Attributes in Meat Alternatives
Opinions of Meat Alternatives
Applications for Meats/Meat Alternatives
