The Responsible Traveller and Authenticity/Community-based Tourism - September 2017

“Once the most alternative of responsible tourism’s niches, community-based tourism has matured and is looking to stake its place at the mainstream tourism table.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What is CBT, and what are the key characteristics and CBT’s relationship to both RT and development? 
  • How are three select markets that have a strong association with CBT performing and what are the key factors involved?
  • What is driving the market, what are the trends exerting significant influence in the marketing of CBT, and the key marketing tactics and demographic characteristics that can be aligned with CBT operations?
  • What will be the issues, trends, and matters of import?

US $380.17 (Excl.Tax)

Table of contents

  1. Introduction

    • Data Sources

      • Overview

          • Definitions
            • Community-based tourism
              • Responsible tourism
                • The CBT-RT relationship
                  • The CBT-development relationship
                    • Negative influences
                      • Basic models of CBT
                        • Core CBT
                          • Il Ngwesi Lodge, Kenya
                            • Partner
                              • Chalalán Ecolodge, Bolivia
                                • Patron
                                  • The Pimalai, Koh Lanta, Thailand

                                  • Economics of CBT

                                      • Global tourism
                                        • Outbound tourism markets
                                          • 2015 expenditure
                                            • 2016 expenditure
                                              • Case study: Costa Rica
                                                • CBT policy and practice
                                                  • Key tourism indicators
                                                    • Figure 1: Select key tourism indicators, Costa Rica, 2009-18
                                                  • Forecast
                                                    • Key source markets
                                                      • Figure 2: Top 15 source markets for international arrivals, Costa Rica, 2009-18
                                                    • Case study: Kenya
                                                      • Figure 3: Select key tourism indicators, Kenya, 2009-18
                                                    • Tourism Recovery Taskforce
                                                      • Travel advisories
                                                        • CBT policy and practice
                                                          • Tourism decline
                                                            • Return to positive growth
                                                              • Figure 4: Top 15 source markets, ranked for 2016, air arrivals, 2009-18
                                                            • 2017 and the near term
                                                              • Domestic tourism
                                                                • Figure 5: Hotel bednights’ occupancy by select country of residence, 2009-18
                                                              • Case study: Laos Peoples Democratic Republic (PDR)
                                                                • CBT policy and practice
                                                                  • Key tourism indicators
                                                                    • Figure 6: Select key tourism indicators, Laos, 2009-18
                                                                  • Key source markets
                                                                    • Figure 7: Tourist arrivals by region, 2009-18
                                                                  • Thailand
                                                                    • Vietnam
                                                                      • Exchange rates
                                                                        • Forecasts and outlook

                                                                        • Market Strategy

                                                                            • Sustainable tourism
                                                                              • Growing demand
                                                                                • Figure 8: Consumers’ green & ethical activities, 2015
                                                                              • Ethical consumer super-trends
                                                                                • Select CBT sustainability-related marketing tactics
                                                                                  • Refuting responsibility – taking the high ground
                                                                                    • Reluctance to pay more for ethical purchases
                                                                                      • Management and operational innovations
                                                                                        • The Nam Nern Night Safari
                                                                                          • Tours, excursions and activities – more than accommodation

                                                                                          • Industry Insight

                                                                                            • Interview with Jens Thraenhart, executive director, Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO)

                                                                                            • CBT in the Mainstream

                                                                                                • The new model
                                                                                                  • Umbrella organisations
                                                                                                    • ACTUAR
                                                                                                      • COOPRENA
                                                                                                        • Art-based CBT product development
                                                                                                          • The Maboneng Township Arts Experience
                                                                                                            • Ock Pop Tok

                                                                                                            • Profiling the ‘Responsible’ Traveller

                                                                                                                • Case study: motivations for visiting Costa Rica
                                                                                                                  • Case study: international visitor profile to Laos PDR
                                                                                                                    • Figure 9: International visitor profile to Laos, select CBT relevant characteristics, 2008-18

                                                                                                                • What Next?

                                                                                                                    • CBT suppliers
                                                                                                                      • Gambia Is Good
                                                                                                                        • Innovations in financing
                                                                                                                          • Climate-change funding avenues
                                                                                                                            • Chyulu Hills REDD+ Project
                                                                                                                              • Arts funding
                                                                                                                                • New markets
                                                                                                                                  • MICE
                                                                                                                                    • Costa Rica moves into MICE
                                                                                                                                      • Experiential accommodation
                                                                                                                                        • Patron-type CBT operations
                                                                                                                                          • Social media
                                                                                                                                            • Direct sales
                                                                                                                                              • Social-media campaigning for CBT

