The Spanish Hotel Sector - Spain - August 2017
“Spain’s hotel sector is currently benefiting from the long-awaited recovery of the Eurozone economy. Also, security concerns in formerly popular tourist destinations in North Africa and Turkey are diverting tourists to the perceived safety of the Iberian Peninsula, which is boosting hotel performance.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- What has been the recent trend in arrivals and overnights in Spanish hotels?
- What is the breakdown of Spain's hotel capacity by region?
- Which are the main Spanish hotel groups and what is the nature of their hotel portfolios?
- How extensive is the presence of foreign hotel chains in Spain?
- What are the trends in terms of distribution channels for Spanish hotels?
- How will the current economic, geopolitical and regulatory environment impact the Spanish hotel sector?
Table of contents
Introduction
Data Sources
Overview
- Spending on travel and tourism
- Figure 1: Spending* on travel & tourism in Europe, 2016 & 2027
- Figure 2: Spending* on travel & tourism in Spain, 2016 & 2027
- Arrivals and overnights in tourist accommodation
- Figure 3: Arrivals & overnights in Spanish hotels, May 2015-April 2017
- Breakdown between domestic and incoming market
- Figure 4: Breakdown of arrivals & overnights between Spanish & foreign residents, May 2016-April 2017
- Regional/country source markets
- Figure 5: Hotel arrivals & overnights by regional/country source market, April 2016-May 2017
- Breakdown by hotel grade
- Figure 6: Hotel arrivals & overnights by grade with breakdown between Spanish & foreign residents, May 2016-April 2017
- Spending on travel and tourism
Accommodation Capacity
- Figure 7: Number of hotels by region in Spain, April 2016-March 2017
- Number of hotel beds
- Figure 8: Number of hotel beds by region in Spain, April 2016-March 2017
Major Urban Markets
- Barcelona
- Figure 9: Hotel performance figures for Barcelona, 2015-18
- The ban on new hotels
- Surrounding areas to benefit
- Current supply and pipeline
- Pipeline
- Figure 10: Major hotel projects in the active pipeline, June 2017
- Madrid
- Figure 11: Hotel performance figures for Madrid, 2015-18
- Current supply and pipeline
- Pipeline
- Figure 12: Major hotel projects in the active pipeline, June 2017
Hotel Chains
- AccorHotels
- Figure 13: AccorHotels’ Spanish hotel portfolio, 2017
- Barceló Hotel Group
- Brands
- Allegro Hotels
- Barceló Hotels & Resorts
- Occidental Hotels & Resorts
- Royal Hideaway
- Barceló’s hotel portfolio
- Figure 14: Barceló’s worldwide hotel portfolio, 2017
- Openings in 2016
- Figure 15: Barceló hotels opened in 2016
- Hotel performance
- Figure 16: Barceló’s hotel performance, 2012-16
- Be Live Hotels
- Figure 17: Be Live’s Spanish hotel portfolio, 2017
- Best Western
- Carlson Rezidor
- Grupo Hoteles Playa
- Senator Hotels’ portfolio
- Figure 18: Senator Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio, 2017
- Cabo de Gata Hotel
- ‘Fam’ trip to promote Andalusia to German travel agents
- Grupo Playa Sol
- Grupotel Hotels & Resorts
- Figure 19: Grupotel’s portfolio, 2017
- G.S.M. Hoteles
- Figure 20: G.S.M.’s Spanish hotel portfolio, 2017
- H-Top Hotels & Resorts Group
- H10 Hotels
- Direct booking benefits
- Hilton
- Figure 21: Hilton’s Spanish portfolio, 2017
- Hipotels
- Figure 22: Hipotels’ hotels by destination, 2017
- Hotusa Hotels
- Rapid expansion
- Growth continued in Q1 2017
- Hotel management
- Iberostar Hotels & Resorts
- IHG
- Figure 23: IHG’s Spanish portfolio, 2017
- Marriott
- AC Hotels by Marriott
- Figure 24: AC Hotels by Marriott’s Spanish hotel portfolio, 2017
- Marriott’s other branded properties
- Figure 25: Marriott’s non-AC Hotels, Spanish hotel portfolio, 2017
- Meliá
- Meliá’s hotel portfolio
- Pipeline
- Meliá’s brands
- Overview and outlook for Meliá’s Spanish operations
- Meliá’s strategic business units
- Hotels
- Asia Pacific
- Real Estate
- Club Meliá
- Performance of Meliá’s Spanish hotels
- Figure 26: Performance of Meliá's owned, leased & managed hotels in Spain during 2016
- Meliá’s focus on ‘bleisure’
- Rebounding fortunes
- Targeting growth
- Meliá’s joint venture with Starwood Capital
- NH Hotel Group
- A strong start to 2017
- New agreement with Hesperia
- Palladium Hotel Group
- Figure 27: Palladium Hotel Group’s Spanish hotel portfolio, 2017
- Paradores de Turismo
- Expansion history
- Princess Hotels & Resorts
- Portfolio
- Figure 28: Princess Hotels & Resorts’ Spanish hotel portfolio, 2017
- RIU Hotels & Resorts
- Figure 29: RIU’s hotel portfolio, FY 2015-16
- Figure 30: Location of RIU’s Spanish hotels, 2016
- Holiday Hotels
- Figure 31: RIU hotels in Spain that operate with an adults-only format, 2016
- RIU’s city hotels
- RIU upgrades
- Future development
- Figure 32: Development specifications for RIU, 2017
- Sercotel Hotels
- Figure 33: Sercotel’s Spanish portfolio by location, 2017
- Hoteles Servigroup
- Servigroup’s expansion
- Vincci Hoteles
- Figure 34: Vincci’s Spanish portfolio, 2017
What Next?
- Safety factor boosts Iberia
- Strengthening economies to support hotel sector
- Figure 35: GDP growth rate for major European economies, 2014-2018
- But Brexit impact still to come…
- Too early to conclude on Brexit impact
- Fake food-poisoning claims are costing Spanish hoteliers
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.