Theme Parks - US - April 2017
"Theme park revenues are forecast to increase more rapidly over the next five years. Rising attendance and per capita spend help spur growth. While Disney and Universal dominate the market, nearly all other major theme park companies are showing positive results. Visitors seek a balance between familiar attractions and new thrills. Theme parks should continue to grow with the help of an enthusiastic family crowd and key innovations in sensory immersion."
- John Poelking, Leisure Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Most theme parks growing
- 18-34s, Hispanics, parents visit frequently
- Franchises, new tech have broad appeal
- Food and drinks dominate park spend
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definitions
- Destination parks
- Regional parks
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Smaller parks overshadowed by might of Disney, Universal
- Figure 1: Annual revenues of major parks ($ millions) 2016, and percentage change 2015-16
- Slow growth in population of children
- Figure 2: Population of children younger than age 18, by age, 2017-22
- High costs keeping some away
- Figure 3: Theme park deterrents – Select items, by rank, January 2017
- The opportunities
- Most theme parks growing
- Figure 4: Top 10 amusement parks in North America, by attendance (2015) and growth, 2014-15
- 18-34s, Hispanics, parents visit frequently
- Figure 5: Theme park visitation – Have visited more than once in the last 12 months, by key demographics, January 2017
- Franchises, new tech have broad appeal
- Figure 6: Reasons to visit a theme park – Attractions, January 2017
- Food and drinks dominate park spend
- Figure 7: Theme park purchases – Food and drink, January 2017
- Older adults could use a rest
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Substantial growth expected for theme parks
- Disney dominates
- Warm weather bodes well for theme parks
- Stagnant population of children mostly offset by growing income, Hispanic population
Market Size and Forecast
- Growing attendance, increasing admission prices drive growth
- Figure 8: Total US revenues and fan chart forecast of theme parks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of theme parks, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
Market Breakdown
- Ticket prices, innovation drive growth
- Figure 10: Annual revenues of major parks ($ millions) 2016, and percentage change 2015-16
- Bigger parks have higher guest spend
- Figure 11: Revenue per capita and spending growth per capita of major parks, 2015 and 2014-15
Market Perspective
- Florida and California popular vacation spots
- Summer is hot for vacations
- Millennials crave experience
- The normalization of integrated technology
Market Factors
- Stagnant population growth of children could hurt attendance
- Figure 12: Best Vacation Ever – Universal Orlando® Resort, January 2014
- Figure 13: Population of children younger than age 18, by age, 2017-22
- Household incomes on the rise for families
- Figure 14: Median household income of families with related children, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
- Hispanic population on the rise
- Figure 15: Population by Hispanic origin, 2012-22
- Consumer confidence entering 2017 on a high note
- Figure 16: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2007-January 2017
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Disney operates top five theme parks
- Cross-platform and franchise integration proves successful
- SeaWorld hoping to rebound
- The new, virtual world
Leading Theme Parks Overview
- Disney World leads the pack, Universal growing
- Figure 17: Top 10 amusement parks in North America, by attendance (2015) and growth, 2014-15
- Regional parks generally round out top 20
- Figure 18: Rest of the top twenty theme parks in North America, by attendance and growth, 2015
What’s Working?
- The integration of intellectual property
- Special events have people coming back
- Planning made easy with mobile tech
- Everything on the phone
- Wearable tech makes thing easier
- Splurging for comfort and style
What’s Struggling?
- SeaWorld’s struggles
What’s Next?
- The many faces of virtual reality
- All VR parks
- Figure 19: First look at THE VOID, informational video, May 2015
- Augmenting existing attractions
- No need to wait in line
- Expanding the immersive experience
- Taking visitors to another world
- Full-size dinosaurs in Japan
- The show is all around you
- New foods supplement old favorites
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Frequent theme park visitation common
- Planning ahead popular
- Food and drink purchases necessary
- Balancing the new with the familiar
- Price is a pain point
- High cost worth a memorable experience
- Franchises, new tech are popular
- Tradition, safety influence theme park attitudes
- Stressed-out Splurgers most influential consumer segment
Theme Park Visitation
- Majority of adults have gone to theme parks
- Destination parks are most popular
- Frequent visitation is more common than a single visit
- Four in 10 have not gone in last three years
- Figure 20: Theme park visitation, by frequency and type of theme park, January 2017
- Hispanics, parents are most frequent visitors
- Figure 21: Theme park visitation – Have visited more than once in the last 12 months, by key demographics, January 2017
- Regional and destination theme park visitors similar
- Figure 22: Destination and regional theme park visitation – Any visit in the last 12 months, by key demographics, January 2017
- Attendance by teens and kids relatively steady
- Figure 23: Adults’ and teens’ past 12 month theme park visitation, kids’ theme parks visitation incidence, 2006-16
Theme Park Planning
- Going straight to the source
- Looking for the best deal
- Other internet sources also useful
- Figure 24: Theme park planning, January 2017
- Women think ahead
- Figure 25: Theme park planning – Select items, by gender, January 2017
- Younger adults go online
- Figure 26: Theme park planning – Select items, by age, January 2017
- Parents less price conscious and using online sources to plan
- Figure 27: Theme park planning – Select items, by parental status, January 2017
- Hispanics plan online
- Figure 28: Theme park planning – Select items, by race and Hispanic origin, January 2017
Theme Park Purchases
- Day trips require food
- Figure 29: Theme park purchases, January 2017
- Purchases change with age
- Food and drink for older adults
- Novelty for younger adults
- Figure 30: Theme park purchases – Select items, by age, January 2017
- Parents pay for memories
- Figure 31: Theme park purchases – Select items, by parental status, January 2017
- Black theme park visitors switch-up food options
- Figure 32: Theme park purchases – Select items, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
Reasons to Visit a Theme Park
- Attractions bring people in
- Figure 33: Reasons to visit a theme park, January 2017
- Women, parents gravitate toward the familiar
- Figure 34: Reasons to visit a theme park – Select items, by parental status by gender, January 2017
- High-income households don’t care as much about new experiences
- Figure 35: Reasons to visit a theme park, by household income, January 2017
- Black adults least likely to repeat
- Figure 36: Reasons to visit a theme park, by race and Hispanic origin, January 2017
Issues with Theme Parks
- High cost, long lines an issue
- Figure 37: Theme park issues – Select items, by rank, January 2017
- Price important to women
- Figure 38: Theme park issues – Select items, by gender, January 2017
- Safety a concern for younger adults
- Figure 39: Theme park issues – Select items, by age, January 2017
- Non-parents looking for discounts, parents for security
- Figure 40: Theme park issues – Select items, by parent status, January 2017
- Black, Hispanic adults worried about safety
- Figure 41: Theme park issues – Select items, by race and Hispanic origin, January 2017
Why People Don’t Go
- Price overwhelmingly the most significant deterrent
- Figure 42: Theme park deterrents – Select items, by rank, January 2017
- Younger adults most price conscious
- Figure 43: Theme park deterrents – Select items, by age, January 2017
- Hispanic, Black adults worried more about food and safety
- Figure 44: Theme park deterrents – Select items, by race and Hispanic origin, January 2017
Attitudes toward Theme Park Purchases
- Parks worth the high price
- Figure 45: Attitudes toward theme park purchases, January 2017
- Men more willing to spend
- Figure 46: Attitudes toward theme park purchases, by gender, January 2017
- 25-44s more willing to pay more
- Figure 47: Attitudes toward theme park purchases, by age, January 2017
Attitudes toward Theme Park Attractions
- Balancing the new with the familiar
- Figure 48: Attitudes toward theme park attractions, January 2017
- Parents get excited for their children, fathers prefer adult-centric activities
- Figure 49: Attitudes toward theme park attractions, by parental status and gender, January 2017
- Hispanics excited about attractions
- Figure 50: Attitudes toward theme park attractions, by race and Hispanic origin, January 2017
Attitudes toward Theme Park Experiences
- Creating family traditions
- Figure 51: Attitudes toward theme park experiences, January 2017
- Good reputations go a long way
- Figure 52: Attitudes toward theme park experiences, January 2017
- Younger adults worry about stress, safety
- Figure 53: Attitudes toward theme park experiences, by age, January 2017
- Tools to ease stress could help Hispanics
- Figure 54: Attitudes toward theme park experiences, by Hispanic origin, January 2017
Consumer Segmentation
- Factors
- Figure 55: Theme park guest segments, January 2017
- Stressed-out Splurgers (28%)
- Demographics
- Figure 56: Profile of Stressed-out Splurgers, index to all theme park visitors, January 2017
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Reluctant Retirees (28%)
- Demographics
- Figure 57: Profile of Reluctant Retirees, index to all theme park visitors, January 2017
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Flexible Frequenters (25%)
- Demographics
- Figure 58: Profile of Flexible Frequenters, index to all theme park visitors, January 2017
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Unimpressed and Uncaring (19%)
- Demographics
- Figure 59: Profile of Unimpressed and Uncaring, index to all theme park visitors, January 2017
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 60: Total US revenues and forecast of theme parks, at current prices, 2011-21
