"Theme park revenues are forecast to increase more rapidly over the next five years. Rising attendance and per capita spend help spur growth. While Disney and Universal dominate the market, nearly all other major theme park companies are showing positive results. Visitors seek a balance between familiar attractions and new thrills. Theme parks should continue to grow with the help of an enthusiastic family crowd and key innovations in sensory immersion."

- John Poelking, Leisure Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: