“The new private owners of the Green Deal Finance Company, which was revived in June 2017, have said they will use the Green Deal to address new legislation-driven demand in the private rented sector. However, with the Green Deal only in soft launch phase as of mid-2017 with just six Green Deal providers able to undertake improvement work through the scheme, it is likely to be too constrained in scope to generate meaningful levels of uptake in loans in the private rented sector, at least in the short term.”

– Claudia Preedy - B2B analyst

This report addresses the following key questions concerning the thermal insulation market: