Thermal Insulation - UK - August 2017
“The new private owners of the Green Deal Finance Company, which was revived in June 2017, have said they will use the Green Deal to address new legislation-driven demand in the private rented sector. However, with the Green Deal only in soft launch phase as of mid-2017 with just six Green Deal providers able to undertake improvement work through the scheme, it is likely to be too constrained in scope to generate meaningful levels of uptake in loans in the private rented sector, at least in the short term.”
This report addresses the following key questions concerning the thermal insulation market:
- How has the thermal insulation market performed over the last five years?
- How strongly will the market develop over the next five years?
- How have changes to government initiatives affected activity in the retro-fit sector?
- What are the drivers for market growth?
- How have companies involved in the market faired during the last five years?
Market Factors
- Key Points
- Market Factors Overview
- Climate Change Act 2008
- Building Regulations
- Energy supplier obligation initiatives to improve energy efficiency of domestic homes
- Figure 11: Summary of major energy efficiency programmes since 2000
- EEC/CERT and CESP schemes boosted demand for key insulation measures over last decade
- CERT and CESP replaced by ECO in 2013
- Green Deal 2013-15
- Green Deal Home Improvement Fund temporarily boosts take-up of solid wall insulation in 2015
- Green Deal relaunched in June 2017 under new private ownership
- Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards for Private Rented Sector
- Enhanced Capital Allowance Scheme
- Each Home Counts Review sets out new quality and standards framework for all energy efficiency and renewable energy measures
- Long-awaited Clean Growth Plan, due to be published in autumn 2017, set to provide a blueprint for the UK's decarbonisation pathway
- Key Points
Market Size
- Key Points
- Market Size
- Figure 12: UK market for thermal insulation, 2012-16
- Figure 13: UK market for thermal insulation, 2012-16
- Market Segmentation
- Overview
- Figure 14: Segmentation of the UK market for thermal insulation, by sector, 2012-16
- Key Points
Building Thermal Insulation
- Key Points
- Market Overview
- Revisions to building regulations see insulation standards tighten over the last 15 years
- Conservative government scraps Zero Carbon Homes Plan to reduce regulation on housebuilders
- Government schemes boost retro-fit installations of key insulation measures over the last decade
- Frequent policy changes have resulted in a stop-start retro-fit building thermal insulation
- Figure 15: UK market for building thermal insulation, 2012-16
- Market Segmentation
- Cost of thermal insulation could rise following EU ruling on UK reduced tax rates, though Brexit puts this into doubt
- Figure 16: UK market for building thermal insulation, by type of insulation, 2012-16
- Figure 17: UK market for building thermal insulation, by type of insulation, 2012-16
- Cavity Wall Insulation
- Figure 18: UK market for cavity wall insulation, 2012-16
- Figure 19: UK market for cavity wall insulation, 2012-16
- Loft Insulation
- Figure 20: UK market for loft insulation, 2012-16
- Figure 21: UK market for loft insulation, 2012-16
- Draught Proofing
- Figure 22: UK market for draught proofing, 2012-16
- Roof Insulation
- Figure 23: UK market for roof insulation, 2012-16
- External Wall Insulation
- Impact of government schemes on solid wall insulation uptake
- Green Deal Home Improvement Fund provides much needed - albeit temporary - boost to solid wall insulation sector in 2014 and 2015
- Government increases proposed target for solid wall insulation for 2017/18, but it’s lower than installations levels seen under ECO in recent years
- Figure 24: UK market for external wall insulation, 2012-16
- Internal Wall Insulation
- Figure 25: UK market for internal wall insulation, 2012-16
- Pipe & Cylinder Lagging
- Figure 26: UK market for pipe & cylinder lagging, 2012-16
- Floor Insulation
- Figure 27: UK market for floor insulation, 2012-16
- Key Points
Industrial Thermal Insulation
- Key Points
- Market Overview
- Figure 28: UK market for industrial thermal insulation, 2012-16
- Figure 29: UK market for industrial thermal insulation, by material, 2016
- Figure 30: UK market for industrial thermal insulation, by type, 2016
- Figure 31: UK market for industrial thermal insulation, by end use sector, 2016
- Key Points
Regional Analysis
- Key Points
- Figure 32: Insulation measures installed under Green Deal and ECO, by region, January 2013-March 2017
- Figure 33: Total number of insulation measures installed under ECO and Green Deal , by region, January 2013- March 2017
- Regional Construction Output
- Figure 34: Regional private housing construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 35: Regional public housing construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 36: Regional public non-residential construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 37: Regional private industrial construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 38: Regional private commercial construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 39: Regional housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 40: Regional public non-residential repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 41: Regional private non-residential repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 42: Manufacturing businesses in the UK, by region, 2016
- Key Points
Seasonality of Sales
- Key Points
- Seasonality of Construction Output
- Figure 43: Seasonality of public housing output, 2012-16
- Figure 44: Seasonality of private housing output, 2012-16
- Figure 45: Seasonality of public non-residential construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 46: Seasonality of private industrial construction output, 201216
- Figure 47: Seasonality of private commercial construction output, 201216
- Figure 48: Seasonality of public housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 49: Seasonality of private housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 50: Seasonality of public non-residential repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 51: Seasonality of private non-residential repair & maintenance output, 201216
- Key Points
Market Trends
- Key Points
- Housing Sector Characteristics and Trends
- Number of households
- Figure 52: UK households, 19912016
- Figure 53: Government predictions of the number of households in the UK, 2019-39
- House condition
- Figure 54: Housing stock distribution in England, by age, 2015
- Figure 55: Housing stock analysis for England, by type, 2015
- Figure 56: Housing stock distribution in Scotland, by age, 2015
- Figure 57: Housing stock analysis for Scotland, by type, 2015
- Figure 58: Housing stock size analysis for Scotland, by type, 2015
- Home ownership
- Figure 59: UK home ownership trends, 2006-16
- Energy Efficiency ratings of dwelling
- Housing Transactions
- Figure 60: Residential property transactions in the UK, 2012-16
- ECO and the Green Deal
- ECO programme
- Targets scaled back in ECO 2 (April 2015 - March 2017)
- Third and transitory phase of ECO ( ECO 2t or ECO 3) to run from April 2017 to September 2018
- Figure 61: Number of ECO measures installed, by obligation and month, Q1 2013- Q1 2017
- Figure 62: Number of insulation ECO measures installed, by obligation, January 2013 to March 2017
- Figure 63: Key insulation ECO measures installed, by obligation, January 2013 to March 2017
- The Green Deal
- Figure 64: Number of Green Deal Plans in unique properties, May 2013 to May 2016
- Figure 65: Number of insulation measures installed using Green Deal Finance
- Key Points
Distribution
- Key points
- Key points
Supply Sources
- Key Points
- Production
- Overview
- Figure 66: UK production of selected thermal insulation materials, 2012-16
- SegmentationError! Bookmark not defined.
- Figure 67: Segmentation of the UK production of selected thermal insulation materials, by material, 2016
- Figure 68: Segmentation of the UK production of selected thermal insulation materials, by material, 2012-16
- Mineral and glass wool manufacturing sectors highly concentrated
- Investment plans at UK insulation material manufacturing plants
- Imports
- OverviewError! Bookmark not defined.
- Figure 69: UK imports of selected thermal insulation materials, 2012-16
- Segmentation
- Figure 70: Segmentation of UK imports of selected thermal insulation materials, by material, 2011-16
- Exports
- Overview
- Figure 71: UK exports of selected thermal insulation materials, 2012-16
- Segmentation
- Figure 72: Segmentation of UK exports of thermal insulation materials, by material, 2012-16
- Trade Surplus/Deficit
- Figure 73: UK trade surplus/deficit in thermal insulation materials, by material, 2011-16
- Key Points
Industry Structure
- Key Points
- Industry Development
- Figure 74: Analysis of the changes in the other non-metallic mineral products manufacturing industry, 2012-16
- Figure 75: Analysis of the changes in the glass fibres manufacturing industry, 2012-16
- Structure by Employment
- Figure 76: Analysis of the employment structure of the other non-metallic mineral products manufacturing industry, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 77: Analysis of the employment structure of the glass fibres manufacturing industry, 2015 and 2016
- Structure by Turnover
- Figure 78: Analysis of the financial structure of the other non-metallic mineral products manufacturing industry, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 79: Analysis of the financial structure of the glass fibres manufacturing industry, 2015 and 2016
- Key Points
Company Profiles
Cape
- Cape accepts take-over offer from France’s Altrad
- Company Strategy and Outlook:
- Figure 80: Financial Analysis of Cape, 2012-16
Celotex
- Company outlook
- Figure 81: Financial analysis of Celotex, 2011-15
Isover Saint-Gobain
Encon Insulation
- Company outlook
- Figure 82: Financial analysis of Encon Insulation, 2012-16
Kingspan Insulation
- Company performance
- Figure 83: Financial analysis of Kingspan Insulation, 2011-15
Knauf Insulation
- Company Strategy
- Figure 84: Financial analysis of Knauf Insulation, 2011-15
Rockwool
- Company Strategy
- Figure 85: Financial analysis of Rockwool, 2011-15
SIG
- Company Strategy
- Company Performance
- Figure 86: Financial analysis of SIG, 2012-16
Springvale EPS
- Figure 87: Financial analysis of Springvale EPS, 2012-16
Superglass Insulation
- Superglass is acquired by Inflection, part of Russian TechnoNICOL Group
- Company performance and outlook
- Figure 88: Financial analysis of Superglass Holdings, 2012-16
Jablite
- Company performance
- Figure 89: Financial analysis of Jablite, 2011-15
Demand Structure
- Key Points
- Building
- Figure 90: Construction output in Great Britain, by Type, 2012-16
- Heating and Ventilation
- Process Plant
- Key Points
Forecast
- Key Points
- Market Size
- Construction forecast
- Figure 91: Forecast construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 92: Forecast construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 93: Forecast construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Housing construction forecast
- Figure 94: Forecast private housing output in Great Britain, 201721
- Figure 95: Forecast public housing output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Public non-residential construction forecast
- Figure 96: Forecast public non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 97: Forecast of public non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
- Private industrial construction forecast
- Figure 98: Forecast private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 99: Forecast of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2017-21
- Private commercial construction forecast
- Figure 100: Forecast private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 101: Forecast of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by sector, 201721
- Thermal insulation market forecast
- Figure 102: Forecast UK market for thermal insulation, 2017-21
- Figure 103: Forecast UK market for thermal insulation, 2017-21
- Market Segmentation
- Figure 104: Forecast segmentation of the UK market for thermal insulation, by sector, 2017-21
- ECO 3 (April 2017- September 18) expected to fewer thermal insulation measures installed due to reduced funding, before more steady demand is anticipated under new ECO 4 scheme
- Reports by Energy and Climate Change Committee and the Green Building Council urge the government for renewed committee on tackling home energy efficiency
- Upcoming ‘Clean Growth Plan’ presents an opportunity for government to address significant gap in policy to tackle emissions from buildings
- New Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards in private rented sector expected to generate demand for key insulation measures
- ...but government may still introduce changes to MEES that could see many landlords win exemptions
- New build sector expected to provide stronger opportunities than retro-fit, but Brexit-induced uncertainty likely to restrict growth
- Figure 105: Forecast for UK market for building thermal insulation, by type, 2017-21
- Figure 106: Forecast for UK market for building thermal insulation, by type, 2017-21
- Industry
- Key Points
