“Dettol’s launch of a spray format has added versatility and convenience to disinfectants, and has rejuvenated the segment as a consequence. Prominent product launches and advertising campaigns from Bloo and Duck have also shown that there is potential for value growth within the toilet cleaning segment, despite an overall decline in the category for the third year in a row.”

– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: