Toilet Cleaning, Bleaches and Disinfectants - UK - April 2017
“Dettol’s launch of a spray format has added versatility and convenience to disinfectants, and has rejuvenated the segment as a consequence. Prominent product launches and advertising campaigns from Bloo and Duck have also shown that there is potential for value growth within the toilet cleaning segment, despite an overall decline in the category for the third year in a row.”
– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- The rejuvenation of disinfectants
- Boosting innovation in toilet cleaning, bleaches and disinfectants
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Overall market to remain stagnant
- Disinfectants the biggest winner
- Supermarkets main destination for shoppers
- Population and household increases may have drawbacks
- Overall market to remain stagnant
Market Size and Forecast
- Value sales continue to decline
- Figure 13: UK retail value sales of toilet cleaning and care products, bleaches and disinfectants, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Market expected to remain stagnant
- Figure 14: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK value sales of toilet cleaning and care products, bleaches and disinfectants, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Value sales continue to decline
Market Segmentation
- Disinfectants see some rejuvenation
- Figure 15: UK retail value sales of toilet cleaning and care products, bleaches and disinfectants, by segment, 2015 and 2016
- Household bleaches sector has particularly declined
- Duck and Bloo keep toilet cleaners stable
- Disinfectants see some rejuvenation
Channels to Market
- Supermarkets main destination for shoppers
- Figure 16: UK retail value sales of toilet cleaning and care products, bleaches and disinfectants, by outlet type, 2015 and 2016
- Independents and symbol groups see share of sales drop
- Online set for boost
- Supermarkets main destination for shoppers
Market Drivers
- Majority have more than one toilet in the home
- Figure 17: Number of bathrooms/toilets in the home, May 2016
- Household size decreasing has an effect
- Figure 18: UK households, by size, 2011-21
- Fall in home ownership limits addition of toilets
- Figure 19: Dwelling stock, by tenure, UK, 1980-2014
- A place to store products may influence purchasing
- Population may change product needs
- Figure 20: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Cleaning toilet is one of least enjoyed cleaning tasks
- Figure 21: Least enjoyed cleaning tasks in and around the home, May 2016
- A continuing move towards multipurpose
- Figure 22: Multipurpose cleaners vs specialised cleaners, May 2016
- Improving financial situation may release purse strings
- Figure 23: Trends in current financial situation compared a year ago, July 2011-February 2017
- Majority have more than one toilet in the home
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Advertising leads to boost in sales for Duck and Bloo
- Dettol and Domestos remain market leaders
- NPD slows across the category
- Adspend increases during 2016
- Advertising leads to boost in sales for Duck and Bloo
Market Share
- Duck and Bloo biggest growers in toilet cleaning segment
- Figure 24: Brand value shares for toilet cleaning and care products, years ending January 2016 and 2017
- Domestos increases share of bleaches
- Figure 25: Brand value shares for bleaches, years ending January 2016 and 2017
- Dettol activity boosts growth in disinfectants
- Figure 26: Brand value shares for disinfectants, years ending January, 2016 and 2017
- Duck and Bloo biggest growers in toilet cleaning segment
Launch Activity and Innovation
- NPD slows across the category
- Figure 27: New product development in the toilet cleaning, bleaches and disinfectants category, by sub-category, 2013-16
- New products create value sales growth
- Figure 28: New product development in the toilet cleaning, bleaches and disinfectants category, by launch type, 2013-16
- Figure 29: Examples of new products in the toilet cleaning category, 2016
- Proportion of branded launches increases
- Figure 30: New product development in the toilet cleaning, bleaches and disinfectants category, own-label vs branded, 2013-16
- Figure 31: Examples of own-label launches in the toilet cleaning category, 2016
- Jeyes and RB most active
- Figure 32: New product development in the toilet cleaning, bleaches and disinfectants category, top ultimate companies and other, 2016
- Launches carry antibacterial claims
- Figure 33: Leading claims in the toilet cleaning, bleaches and disinfectants category, based on 2016, 2015 and 2016
- A rise in animal-friendly products
- Figure 34: Examples of launches displaying the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny logo, 2016
- Citrus fragrances remain dominant
- Figure 35: Leading fragrances of new launches in the toilet cleaning, bleaches and disinfectants category, based on 2016, 2015 and 2016
- NPD slows across the category
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Adspend increases during 2016
- Figure 36: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on toilet cleaners, bleaches and disinfectants, 2013-16
- Majority of spend on cleaners/fresheners
- Figure 37: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on toilet cleaners, bleaches and disinfectants, by sub-category, 2014-16
- Figure 38: Jeyes Bloo Foam Aroma advert, 2016
- Figure 39: SC Johnson Duck ‘Total Toilet Protection’ advert, 2016
- Reckitt Benckiser supports Dettol Disinfectant Spray launch
- Figure 40: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on toilet cleaners, bleaches and disinfectants, by main advertisers in 2016, 2014-16
- TV remains dominant
- Figure 41: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on toilet cleaners, bleaches and disinfectants, by media type, 2014-16
- Adspend increases during 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Men take more responsibility
- Disinfectant usage frequency increases
- Germs and convenience influence toilet cleaning routine
- Convenience and product range important to shoppers
- Key to show functional aspects in advertising
- Desire for long-lasting formulations
- Multiple benefits in one likely to resonate
- Men take more responsibility
Cleaning and Buying Responsibility
- Men take more responsibility for cleaning
- Figure 42: Responsibility for cleaning the toilet(s), and responsibility for buying toilet cleaning products, January 2016 and January 2017
- Figure 43: Any responsibility for cleaning the toilet(s), and any responsibility for buying toilet cleaning products, by gender, January 2016 and January 2017
- Men take more responsibility for cleaning
Product Usage
- Positive bleach perceptions mean it is most commonly used
- Figure 44: Frequency of using toilet cleaning products in the last six months, January 2017
- Disinfectant usage frequency inches upwards
- Figure 45: Any usage of toilet cleaning products in the last six months, January 2016 and January 2017
- Penetration of wipes marginally increases
- Natural cleaning products are a threat
- Positive bleach perceptions mean it is most commonly used
Toilet Cleaning Routine
- Seat and lid cleaned most frequently
- Figure 46: Frequency of toilet cleaning routine, January 2017
- Emphasising convenience likely to pay off
- Figure 47: Examples of products with innovative nozzles, 2015-16
- Cleaning handle represents potential area of development
- Seat and lid cleaned most frequently
Shopping Locations for Toilet Cleaning Products
- Convenience and product range important to shoppers
- Figure 48: Place of purchase for any toilet cleaning product, January 2017
- Change of supermarket strategy away from promotional activity
- Online has potential to grow
- Convenience and product range important to shoppers
Interest in Advertisements
- Key to show functional aspects
- Figure 49: Interest in advertisements for toilet cleaning products, January 2017
- Environmental advertising could be influential
- Time is of the essence
- Key to show functional aspects
Importance of Product Features
- Desire for long-lasting formulations
- Fear of germs fuels antibacterial dependence
- Figure 50: Importance of features in toilet cleaning products, January 2017
- Multipurpose of less importance
- Natural a nice to have, but little more
- Desire for long-lasting formulations
Attitudes towards Toilet Cleaning Products
- Multiple benefits in one likely to resonate
- Figure 51: Attitudes towards toilet cleaning products, January 2017
- Killing germs is sometimes difficult to judge
- Nearly a quarter use social media to get tips
- Figure 52: Nifty’s DIY toilet cleaning pods, July 2016
- Multiple benefits in one likely to resonate
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 53: UK retail value sales of toilet cleaning and care products, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Figure 54: UK retail value sales of bleaches and disinfectants, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Figure 55: UK retail value sales of disinfectants, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
