Travel and Tourism - Bangladesh - August 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“With improved air connectivity, new luxury hotels and development of its tourism hotspots, the emerging economy of ‘Beautiful Bangladesh’ aims to be the next ‘undiscovered’ destination in Asia.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What is the current tourism situation in Bangladesh?
  • Who travels to and within Bangladesh, and why?
  • How do tourists in Bangladesh travel and where do they stay?
  • How much has inbound tourism to Bangladesh been affected by external events?
  • What does the future of tourism look like in Bangladesh?

Table of contents

  1. Bangladesh: Key Facts

    • Introduction

      • Data Sources

        • Background

          • History
            • Geography

            • Attractions

                • Dhaka
                  • Cox’s Bazar
                    • The Sundarban
                      • Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Safari Park
                        • Syhlet
                          • Chittagong Hill tracts
                            • Spiritual sites

                            • Tourism and the Economy

                                • Tourism expenditure
                                  • Figure 1: Foreign exchange earnings from tourism in Bangladesh, 2006-14*
                                  • Figure 2: International tourism receipts in Bangladesh, 2011-15*
                                  • Figure 3: Tourism expenditure by purpose of trip in Bangladesh, 2011-15*

                              • Arrivals

                                • International
                                  • Figure 4: Tourism arrivals to Bangladesh by region, 2011-15*
                                  • Figure 5: International tourism arrivals to Bangladesh by year, 2006-14*
                                  • Figure 6: International tourism arrivals to Bangladesh by nationality, 2010-14*
                                  • Figure 7: Top 10 leading international tourism markets to Bangladesh, by nationality, 2014*
                                • Domestic

                                • Market Characteristics

                                  • International
                                    • Purpose of visit
                                      • Seasonality
                                        • Length of stay
                                          • Domestic
                                            • Purpose of visit
                                              • Seasonality
                                                • Length of stay

                                                • Transport

                                                    • Air
                                                      • Figure 8: Passengers carried by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 2007-15
                                                    • Road
                                                      • Rail
                                                        • Sea

                                                        • Accommodation

                                                              • Figure 9: Hotel room capacity & proposed supply, 2015*

                                                          • Tourism News

                                                            • What Next?

