Travel and Tourism - Bangladesh - August 2017
“With improved air connectivity, new luxury hotels and development of its tourism hotspots, the emerging economy of ‘Beautiful Bangladesh’ aims to be the next ‘undiscovered’ destination in Asia.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- What is the current tourism situation in Bangladesh?
- Who travels to and within Bangladesh, and why?
- How do tourists in Bangladesh travel and where do they stay?
- How much has inbound tourism to Bangladesh been affected by external events?
- What does the future of tourism look like in Bangladesh?
Table of contents
Bangladesh: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Geography
- History
Attractions
- Dhaka
- Cox’s Bazar
- The Sundarban
- Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Safari Park
- Syhlet
- Chittagong Hill tracts
- Spiritual sites
Tourism and the Economy
- Tourism expenditure
- Figure 1: Foreign exchange earnings from tourism in Bangladesh, 2006-14*
- Figure 2: International tourism receipts in Bangladesh, 2011-15*
- Figure 3: Tourism expenditure by purpose of trip in Bangladesh, 2011-15*
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 4: Tourism arrivals to Bangladesh by region, 2011-15*
- Figure 5: International tourism arrivals to Bangladesh by year, 2006-14*
- Figure 6: International tourism arrivals to Bangladesh by nationality, 2010-14*
- Figure 7: Top 10 leading international tourism markets to Bangladesh, by nationality, 2014*
- Domestic
- International
Market Characteristics
- International
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
- Domestic
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
- International
Transport
- Air
- Figure 8: Passengers carried by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 2007-15
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
Accommodation
- Figure 9: Hotel room capacity & proposed supply, 2015*
Tourism News
What Next?
