Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Travel and Tourism - Brazil - May 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Hosting the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games provided an exceptional boost to Brazil’s tourism industry and enabled major infrastructure developments to support the increased tourist arrivals. In addition, the events gave the country huge global exposure. However, Brazil is in the grip of a deep recession and a time of political difficulty, which is having a considerable effect on the everyday lives of Brazilian nationals. Nevertheless, Brazil’s extraordinary natural attractions that include the incomparable Amazon rainforest with its unique biomes and extraordinary biodiversity, along with its strong cultural product and fabulous beaches remain in wait as the country begins its economic recovery that is expected from 2017, and tourism looks set to benefit.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What are the signs that Brazil is beginning to recover from its severe recession? 
  • What is the current state of tourism in terms of arrivals and tourism receipts?
  • Which are the major source markets?
  • How are other sectors being impacted by the recession, particularly the hospitality sector?
  • What does the future for tourism in Brazil hold?

US $226.61 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Brazil: Key Facts

    • Introduction

      • Data Sources

        • Background

          • History
            • Geography

            • Attractions

                • Cities, towns and colonial heritage
                  • The Amazon and other natural attractions
                    • Brazil’s beaches

                    • Tourism and the Economy

                        • Figure 1: Brazil’s GDP growth, in %, 2012-18
                        • Figure 2: International tourist expenditure, 2012-16

                    • Arrivals

                      • International
                        • Figure 3: International tourism arrivals, by region, 2012-16
                        • Figure 4: International tourist arrivals, by source country, 2014-15
                        • Figure 5: International tourist arrivals, by major access point, 2015
                      • Domestic

                      • Market Characteristics

                        • International
                          • Purpose of visit
                            • Figure 6: International tourist arrivals, by purpose of visit, 2012-14
                          • Seasonality
                            • Figure 7: International tourist arrivals, by month, 2015
                          • Length of stay
                            • Domestic

                            • Transport

                                • Figure 8: International tourist arrivals, by mode of transport, 2014-15
                              • Air
                                • Road
                                  • Rail
                                    • Sea

                                    • Accommodation

                                        • Figure 9: Tourist accommodation stock, 2014-15
                                        • Figure 10: Top 10 hotel chains & brands in Brazil, 2015

                                    • Tourism News

                                      • UK market a key target for eco- and adventure tourism
                                        • Air sector riding out the recession
                                          • Figure 11: Top 12 Europe to South America markets by one-way non-stop seats in 2016
                                        • Mixed fortunes for Brazil’s carnivals

                                        • What Next?

                                          • Hospitality sector set to recover in medium term
                                            • Forecasts: realising the Olympic legacy

                                            Companies Covered

                                            To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                            Travel and Tourism - Brazil - May 2017

                                            US $226.61 (Excl.Tax)

                                            Reports by region

                                            About us

                                            Registered office

                                            Mintel Group Ltd.
                                            11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                            Registered in England:
                                            Number 1475918.

                                            Contact us

                                            MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                            • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd