“Hosting the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games provided an exceptional boost to Brazil’s tourism industry and enabled major infrastructure developments to support the increased tourist arrivals. In addition, the events gave the country huge global exposure. However, Brazil is in the grip of a deep recession and a time of political difficulty, which is having a considerable effect on the everyday lives of Brazilian nationals. Nevertheless, Brazil’s extraordinary natural attractions that include the incomparable Amazon rainforest with its unique biomes and extraordinary biodiversity, along with its strong cultural product and fabulous beaches remain in wait as the country begins its economic recovery that is expected from 2017, and tourism looks set to benefit.”

- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: