Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Travel and Tourism - Canada - May 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Canada is open, welcoming and has something for everyone – and people are seeing that. Together with our industry partners, we are encouraging travellers to explore Canada and experience a life less ordinary. I couldn’t think of a better time to visit than right now.”
– David F Goldstein, CEO and president, Destination Canada

This report looks at the following areas:

  • Why have inbound markets changed since the 1970s?
  • How are Canada’s aboriginal peoples impacting tourism? 
  • What is the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) and who needs one?
  • Why are arrivals from Mexico predicted to rise? 
  • Will Canada’s tourism industry benefit from the US travel bans?

US $226.61 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Canada: Key Facts

    • Introduction

      • Data Sources

        • Background

          • History
            • Geography

            • Attractions

                • The great outdoors
                  • The cities
                    • Calgary
                      • Montreal
                        • Ottawa
                          • Toronto
                            • Vancouver
                              • Niche markets
                                • Golf
                                  • Snow sports
                                    • Spas
                                      • Aboriginal tourism

                                      • Tourism and the Economy

                                          • The role of tourism in the economy
                                            • Figure 1: International tourism revenues, 2013-17
                                            • Figure 2: Travel & tourism economy showing direct impact on GDP & on employment, 2013-17

                                        • Arrivals

                                          • International
                                            • Figure 3: International tourist arrivals in Canada, 2012-16
                                          • Canada’s source markets
                                            • Figure 4: Top 10 source countries for tourist arrivals in Canada, showing % share of inbound market, 2015-16
                                          • The evolution of source markets
                                            • Figure 5: Evolution of source markets, comparing 1972 with 2015
                                          • Will Canada benefit from US travel bans?
                                            • Domestic
                                              • Figure 6: Domestic tourism revenues, 2013-17

                                          • Market Characteristics

                                            • International
                                              • Purpose of visit
                                                • Seasonality
                                                  • Length of stay
                                                    • Domestic
                                                      • Purpose of visit
                                                        • Seasonality
                                                          • Length of stay

                                                          • Transport

                                                            • Mode of transport
                                                              • Figure 7: Non-resident travellers entering Canada, by mode of transport, 2012-16
                                                            • Air
                                                              • Canada’s busiest airports
                                                                • Figure 8: Busiest airport in Canada by passenger movements, showing changes between 2015-16
                                                              • Leading airlines
                                                                • Air Canada
                                                                  • WestJet
                                                                    • Road
                                                                      • Rail
                                                                        • Sea

                                                                        • Accommodation

                                                                            • Hotel investments
                                                                              • Property openings
                                                                                • The MICE market

                                                                                • Tourism News

                                                                                    • The private sector

                                                                                    • What Next?

                                                                                      Companies Covered

                                                                                      To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                      Travel and Tourism - Canada - May 2017

                                                                                      US $226.61 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                      Reports by region

                                                                                      About us

                                                                                      Registered office

                                                                                      Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                      11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                      Registered in England:
                                                                                      Number 1475918.

                                                                                      Contact us

                                                                                      MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                      • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd