Travel and Tourism - Canada - May 2017
“Canada is open, welcoming and has something for everyone – and people are seeing that. Together with our industry partners, we are encouraging travellers to explore Canada and experience a life less ordinary. I couldn’t think of a better time to visit than right now.”
– David F Goldstein, CEO and president, Destination Canada
This report looks at the following areas:
- Why have inbound markets changed since the 1970s?
- How are Canada’s aboriginal peoples impacting tourism?
- What is the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) and who needs one?
- Why are arrivals from Mexico predicted to rise?
- Will Canada’s tourism industry benefit from the US travel bans?
Table of contents
Canada: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Geography
- History
Attractions
- The great outdoors
- The cities
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- Niche markets
- Golf
- Snow sports
- Spas
- Aboriginal tourism
Tourism and the Economy
- The role of tourism in the economy
- Figure 1: International tourism revenues, 2013-17
- Figure 2: Travel & tourism economy showing direct impact on GDP & on employment, 2013-17
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 3: International tourist arrivals in Canada, 2012-16
- Canada’s source markets
- Figure 4: Top 10 source countries for tourist arrivals in Canada, showing % share of inbound market, 2015-16
- The evolution of source markets
- Figure 5: Evolution of source markets, comparing 1972 with 2015
- Will Canada benefit from US travel bans?
- Domestic
- Figure 6: Domestic tourism revenues, 2013-17
- International
Market Characteristics
- International
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
- Domestic
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
- International
Transport
- Mode of transport
- Figure 7: Non-resident travellers entering Canada, by mode of transport, 2012-16
- Air
- Canada’s busiest airports
- Figure 8: Busiest airport in Canada by passenger movements, showing changes between 2015-16
- Leading airlines
- Air Canada
- WestJet
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
- Mode of transport
Accommodation
- Hotel investments
- Property openings
- The MICE market
Tourism News
- The private sector
What Next?
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.