Travel and Tourism - Dominican Republic - May 2017
“Innovation and the creation of a tourism model (and strong destination brand) that goes beyond affordable all-inclusive hotels is regarded as essential to maintaining and enhancing the Dominican Republic’s tourism competitiveness. As is emphasising the ‘human’ and ‘cultural’ elements of a visit to the country – through the further development of rural tourism. The greater provision of (and better marketing of) this kind of experience, alongside cultural experiences – such as dining in local restaurants and enjoying cultural performances – could help the Dominican Republic keep up with the demand from tourists worldwide for authentic experiences.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- What are the Dominican Republic’s key tourism attractions?
- What factors contribute towards the Dominican Republic’s success in the international tourism arena?
- How has the country’s tourism infrastructure been developed in recent years? In what ways does it still need to grow?
- What does the tourist accommodation sector in the Dominican Republic look like? How is it likely to change or grow in the future?
- What is the main tourism news in the Dominican Republic?
- What trajectory is the Dominican Republic’s tourism industry likely to take over the next decade?
Table of contents
Dominican Republic: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Geography
- History
Attractions
- Beaches
- Amber Coast
- Punta Cana
- Samaná Peninsula
- Beyond the beach
- Santo Domingo
- Tours and attractions
- National parks
- Active holidays
- Beaches
Tourism and the Economy
- Figure 1: Economic snapshot, 1997-2017
- Figure 2: Travel & tourism’s direct contribution to GDP, 2010-17
- Figure 3: Outbound travel & tourism expenditure, 2010-17
- Figure 4: Visitor exports, Dominican Republic, 2010-17
- Figure 5: Tourism earnings in the Dominican Republic, 2010-17
- Figure 6: Tourism employment in the Dominican Republic, 2010-17
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 7: Arrivals to the Dominican Republic, 2011-17
- Figure 8: International arrivals, by region of origin, 2011-17
- Figure 9: International arrivals from the Americas*, 2011-17
- Figure 10: International arrivals from Europe*, 2011-17
- Figure 11: International arrivals to the Dominican Republic from Asia*, 2011-17
- Domestic
- Figure 12: Domestic tourism spending, 2010-17
- Figure 13: Outbound travel & tourism expenditure, 2010-17
- International
Market Characteristics
- International
- Figure 14: International arrivals, by purpose of visit, 2011-17
- Seasonality
- Figure 15: International arrivals, by month, 2011-17
- Length of stay
- Figure 16: Average length of stay & expenditure by international tourists, 2011-17
- Domestic
- Purpose of visit
- Figure 17: Purpose of visit, Dominican residents arriving by air, 2011-17
- Seasonality
- Figure 18: Seasonality, Dominican residents, 2011-17
- Length of stay
- Figure 19: Average length of stay of domestic tourists, 2011-17
- International
Transport
- Air
- Figure 20: Number of international flights, 2011-17
- Figure 21: Passenger arrivals & departures on international flights, 2014-15
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
- Figure 22: Maritime passenger arrivals, by port, 2011-17
Accommodation
- Figure 23: Hotel occupancy rates in the Dominican Republic, 2011-17
- Figure 24: Available hotel rooms in the Dominican Republic, 2011-17
Tourism News
What Next?
- Figure 25: International arrivals forecast for the Dominican Republic, 2017-27
- Figure 26: Visitor exports forecast, 2017-27
- Figure 27: Domestic tourism-spending forecast, 2017-27
- Figure 28: Travel & tourism’s direct contribution to GDP forecast, 2018-27
