Travel and Tourism - Dominican Republic - May 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Innovation and the creation of a tourism model (and strong destination brand) that goes beyond affordable all-inclusive hotels is regarded as essential to maintaining and enhancing the Dominican Republic’s tourism competitiveness. As is emphasising the ‘human’ and ‘cultural’ elements of a visit to the country – through the further development of rural tourism. The greater provision of (and better marketing of) this kind of experience, alongside cultural experiences – such as dining in local restaurants and enjoying cultural performances – could help the Dominican Republic keep up with the demand from tourists worldwide for authentic experiences.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What are the Dominican Republic’s key tourism attractions?
  • What factors contribute towards the Dominican Republic’s success in the international tourism arena?
  • How has the country’s tourism infrastructure been developed in recent years? In what ways does it still need to grow?
  • What does the tourist accommodation sector in the Dominican Republic look like? How is it likely to change or grow in the future?
  • What is the main tourism news in the Dominican Republic?
  • What trajectory is the Dominican Republic’s tourism industry likely to take over the next decade?

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Dominican Republic: Key Facts

    • Introduction

      • Data Sources

        • Background

          • History
            • Geography

            • Attractions

              • Beaches
                • Amber Coast
                  • Punta Cana
                    • Samaná Peninsula
                      • Beyond the beach
                        • Santo Domingo
                          • Tours and attractions
                            • National parks
                              • Active holidays

                              • Tourism and the Economy

                                  • Figure 1: Economic snapshot, 1997-2017
                                  • Figure 2: Travel & tourism’s direct contribution to GDP, 2010-17
                                  • Figure 3: Outbound travel & tourism expenditure, 2010-17
                                  • Figure 4: Visitor exports, Dominican Republic, 2010-17
                                  • Figure 5: Tourism earnings in the Dominican Republic, 2010-17
                                  • Figure 6: Tourism employment in the Dominican Republic, 2010-17

                              • Arrivals

                                • International
                                  • Figure 7: Arrivals to the Dominican Republic, 2011-17
                                  • Figure 8: International arrivals, by region of origin, 2011-17
                                  • Figure 9: International arrivals from the Americas*, 2011-17
                                  • Figure 10: International arrivals from Europe*, 2011-17
                                  • Figure 11: International arrivals to the Dominican Republic from Asia*, 2011-17
                                • Domestic
                                  • Figure 12: Domestic tourism spending, 2010-17
                                  • Figure 13: Outbound travel & tourism expenditure, 2010-17

                              • Market Characteristics

                                • International
                                  • Figure 14: International arrivals, by purpose of visit, 2011-17
                                • Seasonality
                                  • Figure 15: International arrivals, by month, 2011-17
                                • Length of stay
                                  • Figure 16: Average length of stay & expenditure by international tourists, 2011-17
                                • Domestic
                                  • Purpose of visit
                                    • Figure 17: Purpose of visit, Dominican residents arriving by air, 2011-17
                                  • Seasonality
                                    • Figure 18: Seasonality, Dominican residents, 2011-17
                                  • Length of stay
                                    • Figure 19: Average length of stay of domestic tourists, 2011-17

                                • Transport

                                    • Air
                                      • Figure 20: Number of international flights, 2011-17
                                      • Figure 21: Passenger arrivals & departures on international flights, 2014-15
                                    • Road
                                      • Rail
                                        • Sea
                                          • Figure 22: Maritime passenger arrivals, by port, 2011-17

                                      • Accommodation

                                          • Figure 23: Hotel occupancy rates in the Dominican Republic, 2011-17
                                          • Figure 24: Available hotel rooms in the Dominican Republic, 2011-17

                                      • Tourism News

                                        • What Next?

                                              • Figure 25: International arrivals forecast for the Dominican Republic, 2017-27
                                              • Figure 26: Visitor exports forecast, 2017-27
                                              • Figure 27: Domestic tourism-spending forecast, 2017-27
                                              • Figure 28: Travel & tourism’s direct contribution to GDP forecast, 2018-27

                                          Companies Covered

                                          To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

