“Innovation and the creation of a tourism model (and strong destination brand) that goes beyond affordable all-inclusive hotels is regarded as essential to maintaining and enhancing the Dominican Republic’s tourism competitiveness. As is emphasising the ‘human’ and ‘cultural’ elements of a visit to the country – through the further development of rural tourism. The greater provision of (and better marketing of) this kind of experience, alongside cultural experiences – such as dining in local restaurants and enjoying cultural performances – could help the Dominican Republic keep up with the demand from tourists worldwide for authentic experiences.”

- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: