Travel and Tourism - El Salvador - May 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Off-the-beaten-track, pocket-sized El Salvador, a country of wild, untapped beauty, offering volcanoes, beaches and Mayan ruins, is determined to overcome its security situation and develop the country’s considerable tourism potential.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What is the current situation for tourism in El Salvador?
  • Who travels to and within El Salvador, why and for how long?
  • How do they travel and where do they stay?
  • How much has inbound tourism to El Salvador been affected by external events?
  • What does the future of tourism look like in El Salvador?

Table of contents

  1. El Salvador: Key Facts

    • Introduction

      • Data Sources

        • Background

          • History
            • Economy
              • Geography

              • Attractions

                  • San Salvador
                    • Suchitoto
                      • Ruta de las Flores
                        • Pacific Coast
                          • Gulf of Fonseca and Eastern El Salvador
                            • El Imposible National Park
                              • Medical tourism

                              • Tourism and the Economy

                                  • Figure 1: Tourism as a % of GDP, 2009-16*
                                • Expenditure
                                  • Figure 2: Visitor expenditure in El Salvador, 2009-15

                              • Arrivals

                                • International
                                  • Figure 3: International visitor arrivals, 2009-16
                                  • Figure 4: International tourist arrivals to Central America, 2009-15
                                  • Figure 5: International visitor arrivals, by region, 2009-15
                                  • Figure 6: Leading tourism-generating countries of residence, 2009-15
                                  • Figure 7: International visitor arrivals, by country of residence, 2015
                                • Domestic
                                  • Figure 8: Domestic arrivals, 2011-15

                              • Market Characteristics

                                • International
                                  • Purpose of visit
                                    • Figure 9: Monthly international visitor arrivals, 2009-15
                                  • Seasonality
                                    • Figure 10: Monthly international visitor arrivals, 2014-15
                                  • Length of stay
                                    • Figure 11: Average length of stay (nights), 2009-15
                                  • Other market characteristics
                                    • Domestic
                                      • Figure 12: Domestic visitor profile, 2015
                                    • Purpose of visit
                                      • Seasonality
                                        • Length of stay

                                        • Transport

                                            • Figure 13: Mode of entry to El Salvador, 2009-15
                                          • Air
                                            • Figure 14: Monthly passenger statistics, El Salvador International Airport, 2016
                                            • Figure 15: Monthly passenger statistics, El Salvador international airport, 2016 (continued)
                                            • Figure 16: Border & mode of entry to El Salvador, 2014-15
                                          • Road
                                            • Rail
                                              • Sea

                                              • Accommodation

                                                  • Figure 17: Hotel indicators, El Salvador, 2009-15
                                                  • Figure 18: Hotel occupancy, by department, December 2016
                                                  • Figure 19: Hotel occupancy, by month, February to December 2016*

                                              • Tourism News

                                                • What Next?

