Travel and Tourism - El Salvador - May 2017
“Off-the-beaten-track, pocket-sized El Salvador, a country of wild, untapped beauty, offering volcanoes, beaches and Mayan ruins, is determined to overcome its security situation and develop the country’s considerable tourism potential.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- What is the current situation for tourism in El Salvador?
- Who travels to and within El Salvador, why and for how long?
- How do they travel and where do they stay?
- How much has inbound tourism to El Salvador been affected by external events?
- What does the future of tourism look like in El Salvador?
Table of contents
El Salvador: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Economy
- Geography
- History
Attractions
- San Salvador
- Suchitoto
- Ruta de las Flores
- Pacific Coast
- Gulf of Fonseca and Eastern El Salvador
- El Imposible National Park
- Medical tourism
Tourism and the Economy
- Figure 1: Tourism as a % of GDP, 2009-16*
- Expenditure
- Figure 2: Visitor expenditure in El Salvador, 2009-15
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 3: International visitor arrivals, 2009-16
- Figure 4: International tourist arrivals to Central America, 2009-15
- Figure 5: International visitor arrivals, by region, 2009-15
- Figure 6: Leading tourism-generating countries of residence, 2009-15
- Figure 7: International visitor arrivals, by country of residence, 2015
- Domestic
- Figure 8: Domestic arrivals, 2011-15
- International
Market Characteristics
- International
- Purpose of visit
- Figure 9: Monthly international visitor arrivals, 2009-15
- Seasonality
- Figure 10: Monthly international visitor arrivals, 2014-15
- Length of stay
- Figure 11: Average length of stay (nights), 2009-15
- Other market characteristics
- Domestic
- Figure 12: Domestic visitor profile, 2015
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
- International
Transport
- Figure 13: Mode of entry to El Salvador, 2009-15
- Air
- Figure 14: Monthly passenger statistics, El Salvador International Airport, 2016
- Figure 15: Monthly passenger statistics, El Salvador international airport, 2016 (continued)
- Figure 16: Border & mode of entry to El Salvador, 2014-15
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
Accommodation
- Figure 17: Hotel indicators, El Salvador, 2009-15
- Figure 18: Hotel occupancy, by department, December 2016
- Figure 19: Hotel occupancy, by month, February to December 2016*
Tourism News
What Next?
Companies Covered
