Travel and Tourism - Grenada - May 2017
“Among all the destinations in the Caribbean, Grenada offers a fresh and attractive product that has managed to achieve growth rates of overnight tourists well above regional averages over the last five years. The cruise-tourism sector is also strong, and satisfaction levels of these visitors show that the island offers good and interesting attractions. Competition will remain stiff in the Caribbean region, and the UK, one of Grenada’s key source markets, is unlikely to grow, largely due to adverse exchange rates. Nevertheless, strong growth from the North American markets is likely to make up for this and increase Grenada’s popularity.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- What attractions are offered by Grenada and what is the current status of the economy?
- What is the current state of tourism in terms of arrivals and tourism receipts?
- Which are the major source markets?
- What developments have there been in the hospitality sector?
- What does the future for tourism in Grenada hold?
Table of contents
Grenada: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Geography
- History
Attractions
Tourism and the Economy
- Figure 1: International overnight visitor expenditure, 2010-16
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 2: International visitor arrivals, by type, 2012-16
- Figure 3: International air arrivals, by main markets, 2012-16
- Figure 4: International air arrivals, by country of residence excluding Grenadians living abroad, 2015-16
- Domestic
- International
Market Characteristics
- International
- Purpose of visit
- Figure 5: International overnight visitor arrivals, by purpose of visit, 2016
- Seasonality
- Figure 6: International overnight visitor arrivals excluding Grenadians living abroad, by month, 2015-16
- Figure 7: International overnight tourist arrivals, by main markets, 2015-16
- Figure 8: Cruise-visitor arrivals, by month, 2015-16
- Length of stay
- Figure 9: Length of stay of overnight visitor arrivals, 2012-16
- Figure 10: Length of stay of overnight visitor arrivals, by main markets, 2016
- Domestic
- International
Transport
- Figure 11: International tourist arrivals, by mode of transport, 2012-16
- Air
- Figure 12: Air arrivals, by major airline, 2015-16
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
- Figure 13: International tourist arrivals, by cruise, 2012-16
- Figure 14: Cruise passengers, by major cruise lines, 2015-16
Accommodation
- Figure 15: Tourist accommodation stock in Grenada, 2015-16
- Figure 16: Tourist arrivals (non-nationals), by place of stay, 2016
Tourism News
- New tourism attraction to benefit cruise sector
- The Spice of the Caribbean
- New LIAT service to Barbados
- TripAdvisor Number One Hotel in the Caribbean
- PR representation in North America
- New tourism attraction to benefit cruise sector
What Next?
- Growth expected to 2020
- Figure 17: Forecast overnight tourist arrivals, 2012-20
- Festivals provide year-round interest
- Figure 18: Grenada events, 2017
- Growth expected to 2020
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.