Travel and Tourism - Honduras - May 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Despite considerable tax incentive for investment and government focus on international tourism promotion, lack of security and poor infrastructure represent a notable obstacle to the development of the tourism sector.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report explores the following areas:

  • What is the current state of and how sustainable is growth in the tourism sector?
  • What are the recent international and domestic investment and development projects in the tourism sector?
  • What is the vision for the National Sustainable Tourism Strategy 2011/2012?
  • What are the main challenges on the way to sustainable economic development of the tourism sector and the country as a whole?
  • Is it possible to sustainably grow international travel and maintain foreign investment without radical reforms?

Table of contents

  1. Honduras: Key Facts

    • Introduction

      • Data Sources

        • Background

          • History
            • Geography

            • Attractions

              • Sun, sea and sand
                • History and culture
                  • Food and entertainment
                    • Adventure travel
                      • Agritourism

                      • Tourism and the Economy

                          • Figure 1: GDP per capita, 2010-15
                          • Figure 2: General government gross debt & inflation, 2014-21
                          • Figure 3: Capital investment into travel & tourism, 2010-26
                          • Figure 4: Economic contribution of travel & tourism, 2010-26
                          • Figure 5: Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index, 2015

                      • Arrivals

                        • International
                          • Figure 6: Total international arrivals, 2010-14*
                          • Figure 7: International overnight visitors, 2012-15*
                          • Figure 8: Purchases by tourism providers, 2010-26
                        • Domestic
                          • Figure 9: Domestic tourism expenditure, 2010-26

                      • Market Characteristics

                        • International
                          • Purpose of visit
                            • Figure 10: Arrivals of non-resident tourists at national borders, by country/region of residence, 2011-15
                            • Figure 11: Demographics of tourists to Honduras, 2014
                            • Figure 12: Arrivals of non-resident tourists at national borders, by country/region of residence, 2011-15
                          • Seasonality
                            • Length of stay
                              • Figure 13: Overnight tourism stays & spending, 2010-14
                            • Domestic
                              • Purpose of visit
                                • Seasonality
                                  • Length of stay

                                  • Transport

                                    • Air
                                      • Figure 14: Arrivals by air, 2010-15
                                    • Road
                                      • Figure 15: Arrivals by road, 2011-15
                                    • Rail
                                      • Sea
                                        • Figure 16: Arrivals by sea, 2011-15

                                    • Accommodation

                                      • Tourism News

                                        • Investment priorities and development plans
                                          • Health: Zika virus and other epidemics
                                            • Security and human-rights protections

                                            • What Next?

                                              • Sustainable Strategy for Tourism in Honduras 2011/2021
                                                • Strategic focus: safety and infrastructure
                                                  • Election year

