Travel and Tourism - Honduras - May 2017
“Despite considerable tax incentive for investment and government focus on international tourism promotion, lack of security and poor infrastructure represent a notable obstacle to the development of the tourism sector.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report explores the following areas:
- What is the current state of and how sustainable is growth in the tourism sector?
- What are the recent international and domestic investment and development projects in the tourism sector?
- What is the vision for the National Sustainable Tourism Strategy 2011/2012?
- What are the main challenges on the way to sustainable economic development of the tourism sector and the country as a whole?
- Is it possible to sustainably grow international travel and maintain foreign investment without radical reforms?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Honduras: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Geography
- History
Attractions
- Sun, sea and sand
- History and culture
- Food and entertainment
- Adventure travel
- Agritourism
- Sun, sea and sand
Tourism and the Economy
- Figure 1: GDP per capita, 2010-15
- Figure 2: General government gross debt & inflation, 2014-21
- Figure 3: Capital investment into travel & tourism, 2010-26
- Figure 4: Economic contribution of travel & tourism, 2010-26
- Figure 5: Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index, 2015
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 6: Total international arrivals, 2010-14*
- Figure 7: International overnight visitors, 2012-15*
- Figure 8: Purchases by tourism providers, 2010-26
- Domestic
- Figure 9: Domestic tourism expenditure, 2010-26
- International
Market Characteristics
- International
- Purpose of visit
- Figure 10: Arrivals of non-resident tourists at national borders, by country/region of residence, 2011-15
- Figure 11: Demographics of tourists to Honduras, 2014
- Figure 12: Arrivals of non-resident tourists at national borders, by country/region of residence, 2011-15
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
- Figure 13: Overnight tourism stays & spending, 2010-14
- Domestic
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
- International
Transport
- Air
- Figure 14: Arrivals by air, 2010-15
- Road
- Figure 15: Arrivals by road, 2011-15
- Rail
- Sea
- Figure 16: Arrivals by sea, 2011-15
- Air
Accommodation
Tourism News
- Investment priorities and development plans
- Health: Zika virus and other epidemics
- Security and human-rights protections
- Investment priorities and development plans
What Next?
- Sustainable Strategy for Tourism in Honduras 2011/2021
- Strategic focus: safety and infrastructure
- Election year
- Sustainable Strategy for Tourism in Honduras 2011/2021
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.