Travel and Tourism - Kazakhstan - August 2017
“Kazakhstan presently lags behind many competing destinations when it comes to its tourism infrastructure, products and accessibility. Similarly many of those working within Kazakhstan’s tourism industry lack skills and expertise, with jobs in the sector traditionally held in low regard. Kazakhstan is, however, a country in the midst of a major transformation – one that the government hopes will bring far-reaching economic and social change. The future for the country and its tourism industry could therefore be very exciting.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- What are Kazakhstan’s main tourism attractions?
- What role does tourism play in the government’s plans to diversify the country’s economy?
- Who visits Kazakhstan and why?
- To what degree does the country’s infrastructure support tourism development?
- How might Kazakhstan’s tourism industry develop in the future?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Kazakhstan: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Geography
- History
Attractions
- Almaty
- Zhetysu
- Silk Road
- Astana
- Active tourism
Tourism and the Economy
- Figure 1: Economic snapshot, Kazakhstan, 2007-17
- Figure 2: Travel & tourism’s direct contribution to GDP, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
- Figure 3: Outbound travel & tourism expenditure, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
- Figure 4: Visitor exports, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
- Figure 5: Tourism employment in Kazakhstan, 2010-17
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 6: International arrivals, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
- Domestic
- Figure 7: Domestic arrivals at accommodation establishments, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
- Figure 8: Domestic tourism spending, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
- International
Market Characteristics
- Figure 9: Leisure tourism spending, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
- Figure 10: Business tourism spending, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
- International
- Purpose of visit
- Figure 11: Gross inflow of direct investment in Kazakhstan from foreign direct investors, selected countries, 2011-16
- Seasonality
- Figure 12: Hotel occupancy rates, 2016-17
- Length of stay
- Figure 13: Average length of stay at registered accommodation, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
- Domestic
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
Transport
- Air
- Figure 14: Air passenger turnover, 2010-16
- Road
- Figure 15: Road network in Kazakhstan, 2010-16
- Rail
- Figure 16: Length of Kazakhstan’s railways, 2011-17
- Figure 17: Passenger turnover on Kazakhstan’s railways, 2011-17
- Sea
- Figure 18: Passengers transported on internal waterways, 2011-17
- Air
Accommodation
- Figure 19: Tourist accommodation in Kazakhstan, 2009-17
- Figure 20: Tourist arrivals at accommodation, 2010-16
- Figure 21: Hotel occupancy rates, 2011-17
Tourism News
What Next?
- Winter resorts
- China ready
- Destination awareness/brand identity
- The importance of social media
- Domestic tourism
- Tourism outlook
- Figure 22: Tourism outlook, 2018-27
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.