Travel and Tourism - Kazakhstan - August 2017

“Kazakhstan presently lags behind many competing destinations when it comes to its tourism infrastructure, products and accessibility. Similarly many of those working within Kazakhstan’s tourism industry lack skills and expertise, with jobs in the sector traditionally held in low regard. Kazakhstan is, however, a country in the midst of a major transformation – one that the government hopes will bring far-reaching economic and social change. The future for the country and its tourism industry could therefore be very exciting.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What are Kazakhstan’s main tourism attractions?
  • What role does tourism play in the government’s plans to diversify the country’s economy?
  • Who visits Kazakhstan and why?
  • To what degree does the country’s infrastructure support tourism development?
  • How might Kazakhstan’s tourism industry develop in the future?

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Kazakhstan: Key Facts

    • Introduction

      • Data Sources

        • Background

          • History
            • Geography

            • Attractions

                • Almaty
                  • Zhetysu
                    • Silk Road
                      • Astana
                        • Active tourism

                        • Tourism and the Economy

                            • Figure 1: Economic snapshot, Kazakhstan, 2007-17
                            • Figure 2: Travel & tourism’s direct contribution to GDP, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
                            • Figure 3: Outbound travel & tourism expenditure, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
                            • Figure 4: Visitor exports, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
                            • Figure 5: Tourism employment in Kazakhstan, 2010-17

                        • Arrivals

                          • International
                            • Figure 6: International arrivals, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
                          • Domestic
                            • Figure 7: Domestic arrivals at accommodation establishments, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
                            • Figure 8: Domestic tourism spending, Kazakhstan, 2010-17

                        • Market Characteristics

                            • Figure 9: Leisure tourism spending, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
                            • Figure 10: Business tourism spending, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
                          • International
                            • Purpose of visit
                                • Figure 11: Gross inflow of direct investment in Kazakhstan from foreign direct investors, selected countries, 2011-16
                              • Seasonality
                                • Figure 12: Hotel occupancy rates, 2016-17
                              • Length of stay
                                • Figure 13: Average length of stay at registered accommodation, Kazakhstan, 2010-17
                              • Domestic
                                • Purpose of visit
                                  • Seasonality
                                    • Length of stay

                                    • Transport

                                      • Air
                                        • Figure 14: Air passenger turnover, 2010-16
                                      • Road
                                        • Figure 15: Road network in Kazakhstan, 2010-16
                                      • Rail
                                        • Figure 16: Length of Kazakhstan’s railways, 2011-17
                                        • Figure 17: Passenger turnover on Kazakhstan’s railways, 2011-17
                                      • Sea
                                        • Figure 18: Passengers transported on internal waterways, 2011-17

                                    • Accommodation

                                        • Figure 19: Tourist accommodation in Kazakhstan, 2009-17
                                        • Figure 20: Tourist arrivals at accommodation, 2010-16
                                        • Figure 21: Hotel occupancy rates, 2011-17

                                    • Tourism News

                                      • What Next?

                                          • Winter resorts
                                            • China ready
                                              • Destination awareness/brand identity
                                                • The importance of social media
                                                  • Domestic tourism
                                                    • Tourism outlook
                                                      • Figure 22: Tourism outlook, 2018-27

