Travel and Tourism - Malaysia - August 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Malaysia has much to offer as a tourist destination with its unique diversity of culture and ethnicity that incorporates a wide range of Malay, Chinese, Indian and European colonial influences visible throughout its cities, languages, gastronomy and landscapes. Following a difficult year in 2015 after the two Malaysian Airlines disasters in 2014, tourism arrivals have once more bounced back and the expectation is strong that growth will prevail to 2020.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • How has Malaysia’s economy developed and what is the tourism sector’s contribution to it?
  • Who are Malaysia’s visitors and which are the key source markets?
  • What are the major infrastructure projects that will have benefits for the tourism sector?
  • What are the new developments in the tourism sector?

US $226.61 (Excl.Tax)

Table of contents

  1. Malaysia: Key Facts

    • Introduction

      • Data Sources

        • Background

          • History
            • Geography

            • Attractions

              • Tourism and the Economy

                  • Figure 1: Malaysia’s GPD % growth, 2015-16
                  • Figure 2: International tourist receipts, 2012-16
                  • Figure 3: Domestic tourism expenditure, 2015-16
                  • Figure 4: Breakdown of domestic tourists’ expenditure, 2016

              • Arrivals

                • International
                  • Figure 5: International tourist arrivals, 2012-16
                  • Figure 6: International tourist arrivals by region, 2014*
                  • Figure 7: International tourist arrivals to Malaysia by source market, 2015-16
                • Domestic
                  • Figure 8: Domestic tourism visitors & trips, 2015-16

              • Market Characteristics

                • International
                  • Purpose of visit
                    • Seasonality
                      • Figure 9: International tourist arrivals by month, 2016
                    • Length of stay
                      • Domestic
                        • Purpose of visit
                          • Figure 10: Share of domestic tourism trips by purpose of visit, 2016
                        • Seasonality
                          • Length of stay

                          • Transport

                              • Figure 11: International tourist arrivals by mode of transport, 2013-14
                            • Air
                              • Road
                                • Rail
                                  • Sea

                                  • Accommodation

                                      • Figure 12: Hotel & room stock in Malaysia, 2014-16
                                      • Figure 13: Hotel openings by city, 2017-21

                                  • Tourism News

                                    • ‘Malaysia, Truly Asia’: for investors and tourists
                                      • Penang: a tourism hotspot
                                        • Collaboration between AirAsia and Tourism Malaysia
                                          • RCL invests in Malaysia
                                            • World’s first 20th Century Fox World theme park to open

                                            • What Next?

                                              • Eyes on the prize: MOTAC targets Chinese market
                                                • Tourism forecasts

                                                Companies Covered

                                                To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                Reports by region

