Travel and Tourism - Malaysia - August 2017
“Malaysia has much to offer as a tourist destination with its unique diversity of culture and ethnicity that incorporates a wide range of Malay, Chinese, Indian and European colonial influences visible throughout its cities, languages, gastronomy and landscapes. Following a difficult year in 2015 after the two Malaysian Airlines disasters in 2014, tourism arrivals have once more bounced back and the expectation is strong that growth will prevail to 2020.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- How has Malaysia’s economy developed and what is the tourism sector’s contribution to it?
- Who are Malaysia’s visitors and which are the key source markets?
- What are the major infrastructure projects that will have benefits for the tourism sector?
- What are the new developments in the tourism sector?
Table of contents
Malaysia: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Geography
Attractions
Tourism and the Economy
- Figure 1: Malaysia’s GPD % growth, 2015-16
- Figure 2: International tourist receipts, 2012-16
- Figure 3: Domestic tourism expenditure, 2015-16
- Figure 4: Breakdown of domestic tourists’ expenditure, 2016
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 5: International tourist arrivals, 2012-16
- Figure 6: International tourist arrivals by region, 2014*
- Figure 7: International tourist arrivals to Malaysia by source market, 2015-16
- Domestic
- Figure 8: Domestic tourism visitors & trips, 2015-16
- International
Market Characteristics
- International
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Figure 9: International tourist arrivals by month, 2016
- Length of stay
- Domestic
- Purpose of visit
- Figure 10: Share of domestic tourism trips by purpose of visit, 2016
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
- International
Transport
- Figure 11: International tourist arrivals by mode of transport, 2013-14
- Air
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
Accommodation
- Figure 12: Hotel & room stock in Malaysia, 2014-16
- Figure 13: Hotel openings by city, 2017-21
Tourism News
- ‘Malaysia, Truly Asia’: for investors and tourists
- Penang: a tourism hotspot
- Collaboration between AirAsia and Tourism Malaysia
- RCL invests in Malaysia
- World’s first 20th Century Fox World theme park to open
What Next?
- Eyes on the prize: MOTAC targets Chinese market
- Tourism forecasts
Companies Covered
